Scotiabank's Group Head and Chief Financial Officer Raj Viswanathan to Speak at 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference

Scotiabank's Group Head and Chief Financial Officer Raj Viswanathan will participate in the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on March 11, 2026.

Mr. Viswanathan is scheduled to participate from approximately 1:20 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. ET. A link to the live webcast will be available on Scotiabank's website on the Investor Relations Events and Presentations page. An archived version of the webcast will be available after the conference.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at January 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

