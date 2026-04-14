Scotiabank Announces Election of Directors

Scotiabank announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated February 10, 2026 were elected as directors of the Bank. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on April 14, 2026 are set out below.

Election of Directors
Each of the following 12 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of the Bank:

Nominee

 

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Nora A. Aufreiter

634,468,415

98.25 %

11,280,271

1.75 %

Guillermo E. Babatz

637,456,204

98.72 %

8,292,482

1.28 %

W. Dave Dowrich

642,322,500

99.47 %

3,426,186

0.53 %

Antonio Garza

643,729,142

99.69 %

2,019,544

0.31 %

Michael B. Medline

640,681,498

99.22 %

5,067,188

0.78 %

Lynn K. Patterson

643,600,477

99.67 %

2,148,208

0.33 %

Una M. Power

641,109,196

99.28 %

4,639,491

0.72 %

Aaron W. Regent

623,598,603

96.57 %

22,150,084

3.43 %

Sandra J. Stuart

642,939,721

99.57 %

2,808,965

0.43 %

L. Scott Thomson

641,772,936

99.38 %

3,975,750

0.62 %

Steven C. Van Wyk

639,511,492

99.03 %

6,237,194

0.97 %

Benita M. Warmbold

635,032,715

98.34 %

10,715,971

1.66 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 14, 2026 will be published shortly on scotiabank.com/annualmeeting, and filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at January 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/14/c4744.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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