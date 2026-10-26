Scotia Global Asset Management expands ETF lineup with new asset allocation and systematic ETFs

Scotia Global Asset Management (the "Manager") today announced the launch of four Scotia Asset Allocation ETFs, a new suite of professionally managed investment solutions that combine portfolio management and asset allocation in a single ETF. The Scotia Asset Allocation ETFs have closed their initial offerings of units and are expected to begin trading on Cboe Canada today.

Scotiabank

The Scotia Asset Allocation ETFs provide investors with a simple, low-cost, single-ticket way to build a complete portfolio. The all-in-one ETFs provide diversified exposure across markets, with a choice of asset mixes to suit a range of investment objectives and risk profiles.

ETF

Ticker  

Strategic asset mix

Scotia Conservative ETF  

SBCN

40% equity, 60% fixed income  

Scotia Balanced ETF

SBBA

60% equity, 40% fixed income

Scotia Growth ETF

SBGR

80% equity, 20% fixed income

Scotia All-Equity ETF

SBEQ

100% equity

Each ETF invests primarily in Scotia Index Tracker ETFs, providing exposure to Canadian, U.S., international, and emerging market equities, with the Conservative, Balanced and Growth ETFs also providing exposure to Canadian fixed income. The ETFs are managed by Scotia Global Asset Management's Multi-Asset Management Team, which oversees more than $150 billion in assets as of June 2026 and provides ongoing portfolio oversight, strategic asset allocation, and disciplined rebalancing.

No Management Fee through October 31, 2027

Scotia Global Asset Management will temporarily waive or absorb each Scotia Asset Allocation ETFs' management fee and certain other expenses until October 31, 2027 such that each ETF's management expense ratio is expected be 0.00% during this period. The standard 0.15% management fee and other expenses will apply beginning November 1, 2027.

The Scotia Asset Allocation ETFs are available through Canadian brokerages, including Scotia iTRADE, where clients can buy and sell the ETFs commission-free.

For more information about Scotia Asset Allocation ETFs and other ScotiaFunds, please visit scotiafunds.com/etf.

Dynamic Systematic ETFs

The Manager also announced the launch of three Dynamic Systematic ETFs, each providing exposure to large-capitalization companies across the Canadian, U.S. or international equity markets. The ETFs use a systematic, multifactor investment process to seek long-term capital appreciation while balancing risk and return through exposure to multiple investment factors. They complement Dynamic's traditional fundamental active strategies by providing a distinct approach to equity investing. The Dynamic Systematic ETFs have closed their initial offerings of units and are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today.

ETF

Ticker  

Dynamic Systematic Canadian Equity ETF

DSCA

Dynamic Systematic U.S. Equity ETF

DSAM

Dynamic Systematic International Equity ETF  

DSIT

The Dynamic Systematic Canadian Equity ETF and Dynamic Systematic U.S. Equity ETF are sub-advised by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. and Dynamic Systematic International Equity ETF is sub-advised by State Street Global Advisors.

For more information about Dynamic Systematic ETFs, please visit the Dynamic website.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by an ETF can change at any time without notice. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About Scotia Global Asset Management

Scotia Global Asset Management® is a business name used by 1832 Asset Management L.P., a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Scotia Global Asset Management offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds, private asset funds and customized investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. For more information, please visit www.scotiagam.com

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, liquid alternative mutual funds, private asset solutions and investment solutions for private clients, institutions and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. Dynamic® is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license by 1832 Asset Management L.P.  For more information, please visit www.dynamic.ca

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.5 trillion (as at July 31, 2026), Scotiabank is one of the largest banks in North America by assets, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

© Copyright 2026 The Bank of Nova Scotia. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Scotiabank

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/26/c2107.html

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