Schwab Study Reveals RIA AI Adoption More Than Doubles - But Most Firms Still in Early Stages

New "Schwab Advisor AI in Action" Program Offers RIAs Roadmap, Resources, and Peer Networking as They Accelerate AI Integration
AI adoption among independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) has more than doubled since 2023, with 63% now using AI tools in some capacity, according to a new study released today by Schwab Advisor Services™. The study also reveals that most firms remain in the early stages of adoption, with use cases concentrated on administrative tasks like notetaking and email drafting. In addition, of advisors that are using AI, only about one in ten are fully integrating AI into their business strategy.
The findings point to a significant opportunity and a widening gap between early adopters and firms still experimenting. In response, Schwab Advisor Services has launched Schwab Advisor AI in Action, a program designed to help RIAs better understand the strategic role AI can play through education, peer connection, and hands-on resources.
"AI is here, and adoption matters," said Lisa Salvi, Head of Business Consulting and Education at Schwab Advisor Services. "Firms that set a clear vision and invest in upskilling their talent and building strong data foundations will be better positioned to turn AI from a curiosity into a huge competitive advantage."
What the Study Revealed
Among the 533 RIAs surveyed, 82% of current AI users report relying on generative AI tools—most often through individual experimentation rather than firm-wide systems. Early adopters cite measurable benefits, including time savings, workflow improvements, and faster client meeting prep.
Expectations are rising. Nearly six in ten advisors (59%) believe AI will have a direct, measurable impact on client relationships within the next year. More than two-thirds (68%) expect AI to be transformative to the future of financial advice within three years. Interest in intelligent agents—AI systems that can act autonomously on behalf of users—is growing as firms look to personalize service and simplify complex workflows, though adoption remains low.
"Advisors keep asking us, 'What should we be doing with AI?' The better question is, 'What do we want AI to make possible?' The firms getting the most value aren't chasing features. They're solving real problems—freeing up time for client conversations, personalizing the client experience at scale, and catching risks before they become issues. That's where the industry is headed," said Adam Moseley, Director of AI Consulting at Schwab Advisor Services.
Schwab Advisor AI in Action: Built for Learning, Connection, and Execution
Throughout 2026, Schwab Advisor AI in Action will offer RIA clients a range of experiences and resources, including monthly webcasts on AI trends and use cases, in-person AI Summits in Newport Beach, CA, New York City and Chicago, and executive education through a multi-day on-campus experience for RIA leaders. The program will also feature new thought leadership and the expansion of the Schwab Affinity Services program to include select AI vendors offering discounts.
"We built this program because the gap between early adopters and everyone else is widening. Advisors don't need more hype about AI. They need a clear path forward, practical examples, and a peer group that's figuring this out alongside them. That's what we're offering," Salvi added.
About the Study
The RIA and AI Research Study is an online study conducted for Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. by Logica Research, an independent research firm. The study was conducted from October 7 to October 26, 2025, among 533 advisors who custody at Schwab. Participation was voluntary and uncompensated. The study is available here .
