Schwab Initiates Secondary Listing on the Texas Stock Exchange

Key Takeaways:

  • Schwab will begin a secondary listing of its common stock on the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE), effective October 7, 2026, under ticker symbol SCHW.
  • The listing supports competition, innovation, and choice in U.S. capital markets.
  • Schwab will maintain its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) announced it will begin dual listing its common stock on the Texas Stock Exchange (TXSE). Schwab plans to commence trading of its common stock on TXSE upon market open on October 7, 2026, under the ticker symbol SCHW while maintaining its primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261001581919/en/

© 2026 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc, All rights reserved. Member SIPC.

© 2026 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc, All rights reserved. Member SIPC.

"We're proud to support TXSE and what it represents for the future of U.S. markets," said Rick Wurster, Schwab's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Texas is central to our story as the home of our headquarters and more than 10,000 employees. We're excited to be part of TXSE's launch and to continue the work we've been doing for 50 years: helping people reach their financial goals with the guidance, tools, and insights they need to build a brighter financial future."

"Schwab's decision to join TXSE reflects the growing demand among leading public companies for greater competition, choice and alignment in the U.S. public markets," said Texas Stock Exchange Chairman and CEO James H. Lee. "America's economic center of gravity is shifting, and Schwab — one of the most respected names in financial services — understands where the markets are headed. We are proud to partner with Schwab as they position themselves for the future."

Schwab is headquartered in Westlake, Texas, and was among the original group of investors in TXSE. Separate from today's announcement, Schwab will celebrate its TXSE listing at a closing bell ceremony on October 26, 2026.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with 40.1 million active brokerage accounts, 5.9 million workplace plan participant accounts, 2.4 million banking accounts, and $13.41 trillion in client assets as of August 31, 2026. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, https://www.sipc.org ), and its affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services™. Its primary banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank, SSB (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.aboutschwab.com .

MEDIA:
Pete Greenley
Charles Schwab
Phone: 628-213-4150

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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