Australian Vanadium Limited

Scheme of Arrangement has been Implemented

Advanced vanadium developer, Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX: TMT) (Technology Metals, or the Company), provides the following update on the proposed merger of TMT and Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) via Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme), under which AVL will acquire 100% of the TMT shares on issue.

TMT advises that the Scheme has now been implemented.

SCHEME CONSIDERATION

All TMT shares have been transferred to AVL. Eligible TMT shareholders who held TMT shares at the Scheme record date, being 4:00pm (AWST) on Wednesday, 24 January 2024 (Scheme Record Date) have been issued 14 new AVL shares for every TMT share held at the Scheme Record Date, in accordance with the terms of the Scheme.

In addition, the new AVL shares otherwise payable to “Ineligible Overseas Shareholders” and “Small Parcel Shareholders” (as defined in the Scheme Booklet) have today been issued to a nominee who has been appointed to sell those shares so that the net proceeds of sale can be distributed to applicable TMT shareholders in accordance with the Scheme (the process of which is set out in the Scheme Booklet).

DELISTING

An application has been made to remove TMT from the official list of ASX, which is expected to take effect on and from 2 February 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Australian Vanadium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

AVL:AU
Australian Vanadium
Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium


Australian Vanadium Limited

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

SUREFIRE RESOURCES NL

Surefire Develops a Breakthrough Process for Vanadium Extraction

Surefire Resources NL (“Surefire” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has achieved a breakthrough process of extracting Vanadium directly from magnetite concentrate out of its 100% owned flagship Victory Bore Vanadium project in Western Australia.

Largo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Operational and Sales Results Highlighted by Record Quarterly High Purity V2O5 Production; Provides 2024 Guidance

All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars, denominated by "$"

Q4 and FY 2023 Highlights

Australian Vanadium Limited

Scheme of Arrangement becomes Effective

Advanced vanadium developer, Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX: TMT) (Technology Metals, or the Company), provides the following update on the proposed merger of TMT and Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) via Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme), under which AVL will acquire 100% of the TMT shares on issue.

Australian Vanadium Limited

Court Approves Scheme of Arrangement

Advanced vanadium developer, Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX: TMT) (Technology Metals or the Company), provides the following update on the proposed merger of TMT and Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) via Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme), under which AVL will acquire 100% of the TMT shares on issue.

Largo Provides Update on the Ongoing Exploration Program Surrounding its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil

  • The Company is working to establish a correlation between the known mineralization intercepted from Novo Amparo North ("NAN") to the Campbell Pit with the goal of opening a potential mineralized trend measuring more than 7 kilometres ("km") along strike
  • The Company is also reviewing exploration work south of the Campbell Pit to assess the potential of continued mineralization

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration program surrounding its Maracás Menchen Mine, including an initial phase of drilling conducted in 2023 and the further analysis of past exploration work completed at the Company's Campbell Pit and exploration targets located both north and south of the Campbell Pit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231218584081/en/

×