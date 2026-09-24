Save the Date: NOVAGOLD 2026 Third Quarter Report, Conference Call and Video Webcast

Novagold Resources Inc. ("NOVAGOLD" or "the Company") (NYSE American, TSX: NG) will release its 2026 third quarter financial results before market open on October 8, 2026.
The NOVAGOLD management team will host a video webcast and conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, October 8, 2026 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).
The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.
|Video Webcast:
|www.novagold.com/investors/events
|North American callers:
|1-833-752-3655
|International callers:
|1-647-846-8520
The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD's website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com.
NOVAGOLD Contacts:
Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Frank Gagnon
Manager, Investor Relations
604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
info@novagold.com
www.novagold.com