Save the Date: NOVAGOLD 2026 Third Quarter Report, Conference Call and Video Webcast

Save the Date: NOVAGOLD 2026 Third Quarter Report, Conference Call and Video Webcast

Novagold Resources Inc. ("NOVAGOLD" or "the Company") (NYSE American, TSX: NG) will release its 2026 third quarter financial results before market open on October 8, 2026.

The NOVAGOLD management team will host a video webcast and conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, October 8, 2026 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).

The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

  Video Webcast: www.novagold.com/investors/events
  North American callers: 1-833-752-3655
  International callers: 1-647-846-8520
     

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD's website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com.

NOVAGOLD Contacts:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Frank Gagnon
Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227
info@novagold.com

www.novagold.com


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