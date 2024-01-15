Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top Stories This Week: Gold Rises on Middle East Tensions, Uranium Price Hits Triple Digits

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Uranium in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Galena Mining Limited (ASX: G1A) – Trading Halt

NASDAQ Listing Update

Fireweed Drills Best Intersection to Date at Boundary Zone Comprising 143.95 m at 14.45% Zinc, 1.15% Lead, and 60.0 g/t Silver for a True Width of 50 m

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
European Lithium Limited

Saudi Arabian Hydroxide Plant JV Update

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to provide an update of progress on the joint venture to develop and operate a lithium hydroxide processing plant in Saudi Arabia with Obeikan Group (Obeikan) to convert lithium concentrate into lithium hydroxide (Hydroxide Plant JV).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Processing plant capital investment will be fully funded through JV and is progressing well;
  • The planned capacity for the hydroxide processing plant has been increased from 10,000 to 20,000 tonnes per annum;
  • The JV is on track to finalise the incorporation of JV company (JVco) and shareholder agreement (SHA) in Q1, 2024; and
  • Zone 2 drilling at Wolfsberg anticipated to commence in quarter 2, 2024

Further to the announcement dated 2 June 2023 of the binding Hydroxide Plant JV term sheet, the Company has investigated efficiencies in the planning process that has increased capacity for the hydroxide processing plant to 20,000 tonnes per annum. The source for the additional concentrate hasn’t been decided yet. Options are to either source from the Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg) Zone 2,where drilling is anticipated to commence in quarter 2, 2024, or the Company’s Austrian Lithium Projects acquired from Richmond Minerals Inc (see announcement dated 27 March 2023). Alternatively sources of concentrate will be sourced in the market by JVco.

The Company and Obeikan are progressing with the incorporation of the JVco and completion of the SHA which is anticipated in the first quarter of 2024.

Tony Sage, Chairman of EUR said the new facility, once operational, was expected to significantly reduce energy costs and deliver savings in Opex, in addition to lower Capex, for operations at the Company’s Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg).

“We are pleased to be in the final stages of reaching this strategic step in partnering with Obeikan that paves the way for significant Opex savings including greatly reduced energy and financing costs. We look forward to progressing our plans to harness the latest technology in developing a facility of the highest quality and efficiency, and in doing so, strengthen the economics of Wolfsberg and our future projects.”

Abdallah Obeikan, CEO of the Obeikan Investment Group said: “We are pleased to have reached this agreement with European Lithium. We are convinced that our partnership will be beneficial for all stakeholders. This partnership will combine EUR expertise with the industrial knowledge of Obeikan and the strength of Saudi Arabia.”

Summary Joint Venture Terms

The 50:50 JV will be geared towards developing, constructing and commissioning a lithium hydroxide processing plant, and operating the plant for the conversion of lithium spodumene concentrate from Wolfsberg.

Under the JV Term Sheet, the proposed JV will seek to have an exclusive right to purchase spodumene mined from the current resource at Wolfsberg (Zone 1), and the facility is expected to be developed to meet the minimum initial capacity and product specifications based on the Company’s binding Long Term Supply Agreement with BMW (refer ASX announcement dated 21 December 2022).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslithium explorationlithium stocksasx: eurlithium investingLithium Investing
EUR:AU
European Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

European Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
European Lithium

European Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Large Scale Uranium Project Secured in Canada

White Cliff Minerals Limited (White Cliff or the Company) is pleased to announce it has secured the Radium Point, Iron Oxide Copper Gold Uranium (“IOCGU”) + Silver, historical mining province (“Radium Point” or “the Project”).

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources (ASX:QXR)

QX Resources: Tier 1 Lithium Assets in the US and Australia Supporting the EV Value Chain


Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Metals

Tama Atacama Lithium Project - Exploration Concessions Granted

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that the first series of Exploration Concessions have been granted at its Tama Atacama Lithium Project.

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources (ASX:QXR)

QX Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Corporation to Release Fourth-Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Thursday, February 15 , at 9:00 a.m. ET . Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com. Direct dial numbers are provided below:

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION:
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +1 (888) 330-2007
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 960-0105
Conference ID: 5205664
INTERNATIONAL ACCESS NUMBERS: https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/
Participants will need to enter the participant access code before being met by an operator.

Webcast Details
Event Title: Albemarle's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Event Date: February 15, 2024
Start Time: 09:00 AM (GMT -05:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada )

Attendee URL:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/434662125

Encore Dial-In Information
Encore Toll Free Dial in Number: 1-800-770-2030
Encore Toll Dial in Number: 1-647-362-9199
Encore Replay Dates: 02/15/2024 02/22/2024 23:59 ET

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allow us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp. Albemarle regularly posts information to its website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-fourth-quarter-2023-earnings-results-on-wednesday-february-14-2024-302033152.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Metals

RK Lithium Project – Drilling Update Strong Li and Sn Intersections at the BT Lithium Prospect

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update for new drill holes (BTDD026-036) completed at the BT Lithium Prospect. Drilling results generally support the geological model applied to the Exploration Target estimate with lithium, tin and tantalum mineralisation hosted in pegmatite dykes-veins and adjacent metasediments. The prospective zone is currently defined over a strike length greater than 1.0km and remains open along strike and at depth on many sections.

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

European Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Augustus Defines 2024 Exploration Program Over Ti-Tree Project

Ground EM Survey Underway at Mount Vernon

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Large Scale Uranium Project Secured in Canada

Related News

Resource Investing

Augustus Defines 2024 Exploration Program Over Ti-Tree Project

Copper Investing

Ground EM Survey Underway at Mount Vernon

Graphite Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Announces Second Amendment to Option Agreement for Coronado VMS Property in Nevada

Base Metals Investing

Pampa Metals Finalizes Follow-Up Diamond Drill Program at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CNC

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Receives Equity Investment from Samsung SDI

×