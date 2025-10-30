Satellos to Participate in November Investor Conferences

Satellos to Participate in November Investor Conferences

Satellos Bioscience Inc. (TSX: MSCL, OTCQB: MSCLF) ("Satellos" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing life-improving medicines to treat degenerative muscle diseases, today announced that its leadership team will present and participate in the following investor conferences:

Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference
Date: Monday, Nov. 10, 2025
Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Location: Boston, MA

Stifel Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025
Format: Presentation and 1x1 meetings
Time: 2:40 p.m.
Location: New York, NY

The fireside chat and presentation will be available via live webcast on the Events and Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company's website, and a replay will be available following the presentations.

ABOUT Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on restoring natural muscle repair and regeneration in degenerative muscle diseases. Through its research, Satellos has developed SAT-3247, a first-of-its-kind, orally administered small molecule drug designed to address deficits in muscle repair and regeneration. SAT-3247 targets AAK1, a key protein that Satellos has identified as capable of replacing the signal normally provided by dystrophin in muscle stem cells to effect repair and regeneration. By restoring this missing dystrophin signal in DMD, SAT-3247 enables muscle stem cells to divide properly and more efficiently, promoting natural muscle repair and regeneration. SAT-3247 is currently in clinical development as a potential disease-modifying treatment initially for DMD. Satellos also is leveraging its proprietary discovery platform MyoReGenX™ to identify additional muscle diseases or injury conditions where restoring muscle repair and regeneration may have therapeutic benefit and represent future clinical development opportunities. For more information, visit www.satellos.com .

Investors: Liz Williams, CFO, ir@satellos.com
Media: Emily Williams, Senior Director of Communications, media@satellos.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

MSCL:CA
