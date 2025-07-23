Sarama Resources Completes Mt Venn Gold Project Acquisition

Sarama Resources Completes Mt Venn Gold Project Acquisition

Landholdings Increased to 1,000km² Over Two Belt-Scale Projects in Laverton Gold District

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to advise that it has completed the previously announced acquisition (the “Transaction”) of a majority interest(1) in the under-explored, belt-scale 420km² Mt Venn Project (the “Project”)(2), located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

This follows Sarama’s acquisition of a majority interest(3) in the nearby Cosmo Gold Project in December 2024. Together, these acquisitions create a 1,000km² landholding covering two well-positioned and underexplored greenstone belts in the Laverton Gold District, an area which is known for prolific gold endowment and significant recent discoveries (refer Figure 1).

Highlights

  • Completion of Transaction for Sarama to acquire a majority interest(1) in, and control of, the Mt Venn Gold Project in Western Australia
  • Located in the prolific Laverton Gold District, 35km from the producing Gruyere Gold Mine and less than 20km
  • from Gold Road’s Golden Highway Deposit
  • Project covers 420km² and features a favourable litho-structural setting, primarily in greenstone rocks
  • Includes regional shear zone of ~50km strike length and 1-3km width extending full length of greenstone belt
  • Advanced gold targets generated through historical exploration, including broad drill-defined gold mineralisation
  • Creates 1,000km² exploration position in the Laverton Gold District, capturing 100km of strike length
  • Mt Venn is 40km from Sarama’s Cosmo Project(3) that is target-rich and hosts approximately 45km strike of gold trends up to 1.8km in width(6).
  • Initial exploration to be advanced by the recent equity raise of A$2.7M

Sarama’s Executive Chairman, Andrew Dinning commented:

“We are very pleased to have completed the acquisition of a majority interest in the Mt Venn Project, significantly expanding our footprint in the Laverton Gold District and consolidating a 1,000km² landholding with strong discovery potential, in a region that has delivered multiple high-quality gold deposits, including the nearby Gruyere Deposit.

Mt Venn lies just 40km from our Cosmo Gold Project(3), with both showing strong gold anomalism. Cosmo hosts approximately 45km of mineralised gold trends up to 1.8km wide(6), while Mt Venn's soil sampling, historic workings, early drilling, and polymetallic nature highlight potential for a large-scale mineralized system. We see considerable exploration upside across both projects and with compelling targets already identified, we look forward to unlocking their value through focused and systematic exploration.”


×