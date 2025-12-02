Sarama Partners With InvestorHub to Strengthen Investor Engagement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company")(TSX-V:SWA)(ASX:SRR) is pleased to announce that it has partnered with InvestorHub and launched a new interactive website, a direct-to-investor engagement platform ("Investor Hub" or "Hub") designed to be more transparent and interactive with investors.

Through the Hub, investors and shareholders can easily access ASX announcements, project updates, videos, and insights as Sarama continues advancing gold exploration at the Cosmo and Mt Venn Gold Projects in Western Australia and progressing its fully funded US$242M arbitration claim against the Government of Burkina Faso ("GoBF").

The Company will share new content through the Hub aimed at giving shareholders a deeper insight into Sarama's growth strategy and value creation initiatives.

Sarama's Executive Chairman, Andrew Dinning commented:

"We are very pleased to launch our InvestorHub Platform which we believe will serve as a valuable tool for engaging with our investor community.

In the Hub you will find announcements, interviews, presentations and an interactive function that allows Sarama shareholders and interested investors to submit relevant, constructive questions, which will be answered in a timely manner.

We encourage stakeholders to sign up to the Hub and we look forward to your feedback."

To watch Executive Chairman Andrew Dinning's introduction to the new platform, head to our InvestorHub here

How to sign up for the Sarama Resources Investor Hub:

1. Visit https://www.saramaresources.com/auth/signup

2. Follow the prompts to create your Investor Hub account

3. Complete your account profile

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Dinning

Sarama Resources Ltd | +61 8 9363 7600 | e: info@saramaresources.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Information in this news release that is not a statement of historical fact constitutes forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the quantum and pursuit of compensation for the loss and damages; the pursuit and outcome of the arbitration claim; and Sarama's commitment to advancing the arbitration to its conclusion. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, among others, the success of Sarama's claim against the GoBF; as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents.

Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the Company's ability to carry on its exploration activities, the sufficiency of funding, the timely receipt of required approvals, the price of gold and other precious metals, that the Company will not be affected by adverse political and security-related events, the ability of the Company to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of the Company to obtain further financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Sarama does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable laws.

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Sarama Resources.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sarama Resources Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

