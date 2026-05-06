Sappi North America Earns EcoVadis Platinum Rating, Sixth Since 2020

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Platinum in a year of tougher EcoVadis standards reflects elevated performance across SAPpi's operations
SAPpi North America has earned an EcoVadis Platinum rating, becoming the only paper and packaging manufacturer whose North American operations have reached this top-tier distinction six times. The recognition places SAPpi among the top 1% of companies assessed by the global business sustainability ratings provider. The 2026 result is notable because EcoVadis tightened its criteria this cycle, raising the threshold for Platinum across the board.
"This recognition belongs to the teams across our mills, supply chain, and offices who treat sustainability as part of the daily work, not a separate program," said Sean Wallace, VP of Sustainability, Research, and Development at SAPpi North America. "It shows up in how we approach safety, energy use, sourcing, and our relationships with suppliers and communities."
The Platinum rating joins other recent third-party recognition of SAPpi's sustainability work. In March, SAPpi North America received the Climate Performance Award from ClimateWork Maine for its Maine operations. At the global level, parent company SAPpi Limited also earned a place on the CDP Forests A List for 2025, alongside strong scores in Climate Change (A-) and Water Security (B).
EcoVadis evaluates companies across four themes: Environment, Labor and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. SAPpi North America's results are backed by tangible work in each area. About 78% of SNA's energy comes from renewable and clean sources, contributing to SAPpi's Science Based Targets initiative-approved goal of reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions 41.5% per ton of product by 2030 against a 2019 baseline. On Sustainable Procurement, 82% of SNA's eligible spend is now covered by suppliers who have signed compliance with SAPpi's Supplier Code of Conduct.
EcoVadis provides an evidence-based view of a company's sustainability management system. More than 130,000 companies across 200 industries and 175 countries have been assessed through the platform.
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About SAPpi North America, Inc.
Headquartered in Boston, MA, SAPpi North America is part of a global pulp, paper, and packaging company that transforms wood-fiber into sustainable alternatives to plastics and fossil fuel-based products. From cosmetics packaging and food-safe barrier papers to dissolving wood pulp used in textiles, our solutions support a circular economy worldwide.
Employing approximately 2,200 people across facilities in Maine, Minnesota, and Quebec, SAPpi North America combines deep manufacturing expertise with a commitment to responsible forestry. Recognized with an elite EcoVadis Platinum rating for seven consecutive years and CDP scores of A in Forests, A- in Climate Change, and B in Water Security, we back our sustainability claims with data.
SAPpi North America is a subsidiary of SAPpi Limited (JSE), a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents across seven countries, and customers in over 150 countries. To learn more, visit www.sappi.com.
Contact:
April Jones
Sr. Corporate Communications Manager, SAPpi North America
april.jones@SAPpi.com
617.398.0691
EcoVadis Platinum SAPpi North America 2026
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SOURCE: SAPpi North America
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