SAP Executive to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event in Q1 2026

SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the participation of its executive at the following event. The event will be webcast, and the replay will be made available shortly after the event on the SAP Investor Relations website: https:www.SAP.cominvestorsenfinancial-documents-and-eventsevents.html

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
San Francisco, California
Muhammad Alam, SAP Product & Engineering and member of the SAP Executive Board will hold a Fireside Chat at the event.

Tuesday, March 3, 2026
4:00 pm – 4:35 pm CET
3:00 pm – 3:35 pm GMT
10:00 am – 10:35 am EST
7:00 am – 7:35 am PST

About SAP
As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE: SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

