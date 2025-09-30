Sanu Gold Appoints Constant Tia as Non-Executive Director

Sanu Gold Corp. (CSE: SANU,OTC:SNGCF) (OTCQB: SNGCF) ("Sanu Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has strengthened its leadership team with the following appointments:

  • Constant Tia appointed as Non-executive Director, is a mining finance executive with over 18 years of experience leading the finance function across various operations and overseeing major capital projects, notably in West Africa. He has strong expertise across financial reporting, treasury, tax, audit, budgeting, capital management, and financial systems. Mr. Tia currently serves as Chief Financial Officer for Montage Gold Corp., prior to which he served at Kinross Gold Corporation as regional Chief Financial Officer overseeing the Africa and Chile regions, and previously also the Russian region. Mr. Tia holds a Master of Science in Commerce from the National Polytechnic Institute of Yamoussoukro and is a Certified Public Accountant.

  • Maxime Hébert appointed as Chief Geologist, is a bilingual exploration geologist (MSc, EurGeol, CRIRSCO Competent Person) with over 15 years of experience across West, Central, and East Africa. Mr. Hébert has led and managed exploration programs for companies such as B2Gold Corp., Hummingbird Resources Plc, and Taurus Gold Corp., and has developed innovative geochemical and structural models applied across multiple commodities. Mr. Hébert has played key roles in major gold, base-metal, and battery-metal discoveries, including the Dugbe-Tuzon gold deposit in Liberia and oxide gold resources at Afema in Côte d'Ivoire. He is recognized for his technical expertise, cross-cultural leadership, and a track record of advancing projects from greenfield discovery through resource definition.

  • John McClintock appointed as Vice President of Business Development, is a mining and finance executive with over two decades of experience in natural resources, investment banking, and corporate leadership. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Integra Capital where he oversaw strategic initiatives, investment strategies, and financial operations across a diversified portfolio in the natural resources sector. Prior to which Mr. McClintock served as Co-Head of Mining Investment Banking at Pareto AS, focussing on capital raising and M&A. Mr. McClintock hold a MSc in Minerals Economics from Curtin University, Western Australia.

Martin Pawlitschek, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sanu Gold, commented: "We are delighted to strengthen our Board with the appointment of Constant Tia, who through his current role as CFO of Montage Gold Corp., has already played a key role in advancing Sanu Gold. Moreover, we are pleased to add depth to our management team with the appointments of Maxime and John who add significant geological and management expertise to the Company.

"In addition to progressing exploration at Sanu Gold's highly prospective tenements located in the prolific Siguiri Basin of Guinea, we continue to progress our strategy of growing our presence in Guinea by assessing early-stage exploration opportunities. Given Sanu Gold's proven commitment to exploration, our reinforced team, and our strong shareholder backing, we believe that the Company is well positioned to be a partner of choice for the award of available exploration tenements."

Equity Awards
Pursuant to the executive appointments, the Company has granted an aggregate of 2,550,000 incentive stock options ("Options") in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to certain officers, directors and other eligible persons of the Company. The Options are exercisable, subject to vesting provisions, over a period of five years at a price of $0.325 per share. The Company has also granted 400,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to eligible persons in accordance with the Plan. The RSUs are subject to vesting provisions over a period of three years.

About Sanu Gold
Located within the Siguiri Basin, a world class gold district that is host to several operating mines and major new discoveries, Sanu Gold is exploring three high quality gold exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa. The Company has defined multi-kilometer long gold-bearing structures on each of the gold exploration permits, with multiple high-value drill targets and is targeting multi-million ounce gold discoveries. Sanu Gold is operated by a highly experienced team, with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

Martin Pawlitschek
President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp.

For further information regarding Sanu Gold, please visit the Company's website at www.sanugoldcorp.com or contact:

Anthony Simone
Simone Capital
416-881-5154
asimone@simonecapital.ca

Corporate Office:
918 - 1030 West Georgia Street | Vancouver, British Columbia | Canada | V6E 2Y3
Telephone: (647) 473-7268 | www.sanugoldcorp.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268480

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

