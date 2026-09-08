San Lorenzo Gold Strengthens Board and Technical Team

(TheNewswire)
Proposed Appointments of Dan Noone and Samuele Renelli to Board of Directors; Thomas Woolrych Appointed Technical Advisor
CALGARY, Alberta TheNewswire - September 8, 2026 San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (TSXV: SLG,OTC:SNLGF) (OTCQB: SNLGF) ("San Lorenzo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the proposed appointments of Dan Noone and Samuele Renelli to its Board of Directors, subject to approval at a special meeting of shareholders to be held on November 12, 2026. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Woolrych as Technical Advisor.
The additions deepen San Lorenzo's exploration, technical and operational experience as the Company expands drilling across Salvadora, including step-out drilling from recent discoveries and testing of numerous undrilled IP targets.
Dan Noone
Mr. Noone is a geologist and mining executive with more than 35 years of international mineral exploration and development experience, including extensive experience in South America and the Guiana Shield. He is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.
Mr. Noone served as Chief Executive Officer and Director of G2 Goldfields Inc., where he was part of the leadership team responsible for the discovery of the Oko-Ghanie Gold Project in Guyana and, as CEO, led G2 through its advancement, resource definition and preliminary economic assessment. G2 was acquired by G Mining Ventures Corp. in July 2026 in a transaction with an estimated fully diluted in-the-money equity value of approximately C$3.0 billion, excluding G3 Goldfields. He previously served as Executive Director and Vice President of Exploration at Guyana Goldfields Inc.
Samuele Renelli
Mr. Renelli, P.Eng., is a mining engineer and executive with more than 25 years of technical and operational experience. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Technical Services at Foran Mining Corporation. Foran was acquired by Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 2026 in a transaction implying an equity value of approximately C$3.8 billion.
Mr. Renelli subsequently joined Eldorado as Vice President, Underground Mining. In his current role at Eldorado, his responsibilities include operational strategy, technical standards and operational readiness across the Eldorado portfolio. He previously held senior roles with Newmont and Goldcorp.
Thomas Woolrych
Mr. Woolrych is an economic geologist with more than 20 years of international exploration and mining experience. A long-standing shareholder who has followed the technical evolution of Salvadora closely, Mr. Woolrych brings additional geological perspective and familiarity with the Project.
Brandon Gaspar, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Dan brings direct experience translating exploration success into shareholder value, including through the advancement of Oko-Ghanie and G2's subsequent acquisition. That perspective is highly relevant as we continue to test and define the scale of the opportunity at Salvadora. Sam brings major-company technical and operational discipline that complements our exploration team and supports thoughtful decision-making as we expand drilling, modelling and the systematic evaluation of these mineralized systems. Thomas has followed Salvadora closely for a number of years and brings additional geological perspective and alignment as a long-standing shareholder. Together, they materially strengthen the experience around San Lorenzo as we continue to advance Salvadora."
Al Kroontje, Executive Chair, added: "We are very pleased that Dan and Sam have agreed to stand for election to the Board and to formalize Thomas's role. Their complementary experience is highly relevant to San Lorenzo at an important stage in the Company's growth."
Upcoming Shareholder Meeting
San Lorenzo has scheduled a special meeting of shareholders to be held on November 12, 2026 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, which will be held on a "notice and access" basis, shareholders will be asked to elect a slate of directors comprising the Company's existing directors together with Mr. Noone and Mr. Renelli. During the interim period, Mr. Noone and Mr. Renelli will serve as advisors to the Company. Further details will be provided in the Company's management information circular and related meeting materials, anticipated to be filed in approximately 30 days.
Grant of Options
The Company has granted an aggregate of 500,000 incentive stock options to the proposed directors and an advisor pursuant to its 10% rolling stock option plan. The options are exercisable for one common share at a price of $5.84 per common share for a period of five years and vest as to 20% every six months from the date of grant, subject to applicable TSX Venture Exchange policies.
About San Lorenzo
San Lorenzo Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing its 100%-owned Salvadora Project in Chile's Atacama Region, approximately 15 kilometres from Codelco's El Salvador copper-gold mine. Salvadora hosts multiple gold and copper-gold discoveries and mineralized centres identified through drilling, geophysics and surface exploration across the property.
San Lorenzo is focused on expanding known mineralized systems, testing a growing pipeline of exploration targets and systematically defining the scale and potential of Salvadora's broader mineralized systems.
For further information, please contact:
Brandon Gaspar Al Kroontje
Email: bgaspar@slgold.com Email : al@slgold.ca
Terence Walker Acuity Advisory Group
Email: gspd.tw@gmail.com Email: info@acuityadvisorycorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of San Lorenzo. All statements included herein other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking information Such forward-looking information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, San Lorenzo does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.
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