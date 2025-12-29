San Lorenzo Gold Announces Upsize To Proposed Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp.

 

CALGARY - December 29, 2025 TheNewswire - San Lorenzo Gold Corp. ("San Lorenzo" or the "Company") (TSXV: SLG,OTC:SNLGF) advises, further to its news releases issued on December 11, 15 and 19, 2025 - and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange that the maximum size of its non-brokered best-efforts private placement of Units of the Company has been increased to allow gross proceeds up to $6,000,000. The other terms of the Offering remain the same.

About San Lorenzo

San Lorenzo is focused on advancing its flagship Salvadora property located in Chile's mega-porphyry belt.  Results obtained from prior drilling programs conducted on 4 different targets suggest that several significant gold and/or copper and/or silver enriched epithermal and porphyry style systems are contained within the Salvadora property.

For further information, please contact:

Terence (Terry) Walker, VP Exploration     Or:  Al Kroontje

Email: twalker@goldenrock.cl                                        Email: al@slgold.ca                       

Ph: + 56 9 5179 5902                                                Ph: +1 403 607 4009

Or:

Roger Blair or Jeff Wilson, Acuity Advisory Corp.

Email: info@acuityadvisorycorp.com

Ph: +1 604 351 0025 or +1 604 837 5440

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of San Lorenzo, including statements related to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange to the Offering.  All statements included herein other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, San Lorenzo does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

