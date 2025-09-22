Same-Day Pharmacy Delivery Just Got Cooler: Walmart Now Delivers Refrigerated and Reconstituted Prescriptions Nationwide

Company Sets New Standard for Care Delivery First Retailer to Offer Cold-Chain Prescriptions Together with Groceries and Everyday Essentials in a Single Online Order

Walmart now delivers more than 90% of prescription medications—including insulin and GLP-1s—directly to customers' doors

Walmart is taking pharmacy delivery to the next level. Same-Day Pharmacy Delivery now includes refrigerated and reconstituted medications—such as insulin, GLP-1s, and pediatric amoxicillin—and is available across the United States. With this move, Walmart becomes the first retailer to deliver refrigerated and reconstituted prescriptions alongside groceries and everyday essentials in a single, convenient online order.

"We continue to unlock new levels of convenience while also broadening access to critical medications," said Kevin Host, senior vice president of Pharmacy at Walmart. "Adding refrigerated prescriptions to our Pharmacy Delivery capabilities is the result of listening to our customers, identifying where we can create even better, seamless experiences, and keeping the communities we serve at the heart of what we do."

Fast, Trusted, Care Delivered

One year after piloting Pharmacy Delivery—and less than eight months after expanding it chainwide— Walmart has fulfilled over 4 million Pharmacy Delivery orders . The fastest delivery since launch? Just nine minutes.

With the addition of refrigerated and reconstituted medications, the service now delivers even more essential prescriptions to customers' doorsteps, along with everything else customers need from the store. This convenient option is especially valuable for those with limited time or access, or who prefer shopping from home. With refrigerated medications representing over 30% of Walmart Pharmacy sales , offering delivery for these items unlocks critical convenience for millions nationwide.

From Pharmacy to Your Door: How It Works

Once the prescription is filled, customers receive a notification on their Pharmacy account. From there, they can choose the delivery option that fits their schedule and needs: Same-Day Scheduled, On-Demand, or Express. Insurance is applied automatically, just as it would at the store. Walmart has taken key steps to ensure every delivery meets the highest standards of safety and quality:

  • Tracking Delivery: Customers can track their order status in real time through the Walmart app.
  • Insulated Packaging: Refrigerated Pharmacy Delivery medications are placed in insulated bags that maintain safe and regulated temperatures, ensuring medications arrive in optimal condition.
  • Light Exposure Protection: The bags used for packaging are constructed with light-blocking materials that shield sensitive prescriptions from UV and ambient light exposure.
  • In-Person Delivery: Customers can schedule the delivery around their availability and must sign for their delivery via electronic signature.

Peace of Mind and Convenience for Customers

With more than 15,000 pharmacists nationwide, Walmart delivers more than medications—it provides trusted counsel, immunizations, and health screenings that support communities across the country. For nearly two decades, Walmart has made prescription medications more accessible and affordable through its industry-leading $4 generic Prescription Program, which is also eligible for delivery.

The expansion of Walmart's Pharmacy Delivery underscores the company's commitment to everyday low prices, innovation, and customer-centric care. When a child is sick, parents can have antibiotics, tomato soup, and a heating pad delivered right to their door—no store visit required.

Affordability and Value: Walmart+ Membership

Walmart+ members receive free Pharmacy Delivery as a member benefit 1 , while those who are not members will pay a fee based on delivery preference. By blending digital innovation with physical scale, Walmart continues to redefine omnichannel retail—bringing affordable, high-quality groceries, everyday essentials, and medications to customers wherever and however they choose to shop.

1 Where delivery is available.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart , on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart , and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart .

Media Contact: press@walmart.com

