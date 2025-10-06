Sam's Club Members Now Get Free Same-Day Delivery of Refrigerated Medications, including GLP-1s

GLP-1 medications available to Sam's Club members at significant discounts
Enhanced medication delivery now includes refrigerated prescriptions paired with personalized consultations and trusted care from Sam's Club's award-winning pharmacy team
Sam's Club today announced that members can now receive same-day delivery of refrigerated prescriptions, with free delivery for Plus Members. The service covers a wide range of medications that require temperature-controlled handling—including GLP-1s, insulin, antibiotics and other specialty prescriptions—ensuring safe, timely and convenient access to critical treatments. Through its pharmacy, Sam's Club helps members find better value on prescriptions, including now making GLP-1 medications available at significant discounts through manufacturer copay cards.*
Unlike other pharmacy options, Sam's Club's program is designed around member convenience, connecting trusted pharmacy care with the added benefits of Plus membership. This new delivery offering builds on Sam's Club's commitment to making healthcare more affordable and accessible, while highlighting the trusted role of its pharmacists. Sam's Club has been recognized as #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Mass Merchandiser Pharmacies for 10 consecutive years by J.D. Power.**
"Our members count on Sam's Club for both quality care and convenience, and our pharmacists are more than just healthcare providers. They're partners in their communities, ensuring patients' questions are answered with care and expertise, prescriptions are filled quickly and accurately, and every member leaves feeling valued and heard," said Matt Holt, Vice President, Healthcare Operations at Sam's Club. "Expanding same-day delivery to include refrigerated and specialty medications shows how we're blending innovation with trusted pharmacy service to make healthcare more accessible."
Caring for Members through Expanded Access
With more than 3,500 pharmacists and pharmacy technicians across nearly 570 pharmacy locations nationwide, Sam's Club Pharmacy delivers both scale and personalized care. This new offering reinforces Sam's Club's commitment to providing accessible healthcare and wellness solutions under one roof, alongside its vision, hearing, immunization and nutrition services. Additional pharmacy benefits members have access to include:
- GLP-1 Discounts -- Sam's Club accepts manufacturer co-pay cards, including from Novo Nordisk, enabling eligible members to access Wegovy® and Ozempic® for $499 per month through the Novo Nordisk Copay Savings Program.*
- Same-Day Delivery – Available for most prescriptions, including refrigerated medications such as GLP-1s. Free for Plus Members when ordered by 2 p.m.; $12 for Club and non-members.
- Cold Chain Delivery – Refrigerated prescriptions are safely delivered same-day.
- Convenient Pickup – Curbside Pickup and Express in-club pickup options are available at all Sam's Club pharmacies.
- Trusted Care – Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Mass Merchandiser Pharmacies for 10 consecutive years by J.D. Power.**
- Personalized Support – Pharmacists provide counseling on medication management and can recommend wellness products and healthy food options available at Sam's Club.
- Seasonal Savings – Now through November 8, members receive $10 off their Sam's Club basket with any flu vaccine.***
Sam's Club Plus Members can also access 10 commonly prescribed generic medications at no cost and over 600 medications at $10 or less,**** alongside free same-day delivery.
Members have access to additional health and wellness benefits, including free hearing tests, OTC and prescription hearing aids professionally fitted in-club by hearing aid specialists, and complimentary eyeglass adjustments at any Sam's Club Optical Center. By combining affordable healthcare access with award-winning service and digital convenience, Sam's Club continues to make it easier for members to get the care and medications they need at an incredible value — wherever and however they choose to shop.
About Sam's Club
Sam's Club, the $90 billion division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a membership club that is pioneering the future of retail experience, providing exclusive access to value, convenience and modern omnichannel shopping options to millions of members in more than 600 clubs across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. With over 40 years of innovating in the category, Sam's Club continues to redefine club membership shopping with its curated assortment of quality fresh food and Member's Mark® items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go™, Curbside Pickup and home delivery. Visit the Sam's Club Newsroom , shop at SamsClub.com or connect with Sam's Club on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Pinterest .
Disclaimers
*Terms and eligibility apply. Visit the Novo Nordisk Savings Program website or speak with a Sam's Club pharmacist for help in finding the Novo Nordisk offer. Offer available for cash-paying customers only. Individuals over 65 enrolled in Medicare are not eligible. Government beneficiaries excluded. Month is defined as 28 days. Novo Nordisk reserves the right to modify or cancel these offers at any time. See terms and conditions at SavingsCardEligibility.com.
**Sam's Club received the highest score among mass merchandiser pharmacies in the J.D. Power 2016-2025 U.S. Pharmacy Studies, which measure customers' satisfaction with their pharmacy. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.
***Available 8/30 - 11/8, 2025 while supplies last in clubs with a pharmacy only. Subject to availability and applicable state law. Minimum age restrictions vary by state. Ask your pharmacist if a prescription is required and for additional information. Limit one $10 offer per card holder during offer period. Offer available to active Sam's Club members only. Mobile clinic vaccinations not eligible. Offer must be redeemed in a club location on a register or with the Scan & Go™. Offer redemption cannot be used on SamsClub.com or with Club Pickup. Purchases of alcoholic beverages, tobacco, milk, fuel, pharmacy, gift cards, memberships or shipping costs are not included. Offer restrictions may apply based upon local laws and regulations. Return value of merchandise purchased with this offer will be subject to pro-rated adjustment. Instant Savings offers are subject to availability and are valid in U.S. clubs with a U.S. membership. Offer expires 30 days after it is loaded to the membership card. Terms and conditions apply.
****Restrictions apply. See full set of conditions here .
