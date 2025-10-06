Sam's Club Members Now Get Free Same-Day Delivery of Refrigerated Medications, including GLP-1s

GLP-1 medications available to Sam's Club members at significant discounts

Enhanced medication delivery now includes refrigerated prescriptions paired with personalized consultations and trusted care from Sam's Club's award-winning pharmacy team

Sam's Club today announced that members can now receive same-day delivery of refrigerated prescriptions, with free delivery for Plus Members. The service covers a wide range of medications that require temperature-controlled handling—including GLP-1s, insulin, antibiotics and other specialty prescriptions—ensuring safe, timely and convenient access to critical treatments. Through its pharmacy, Sam's Club helps members find better value on prescriptions, including now making GLP-1 medications available at significant discounts through manufacturer copay cards.*

Unlike other pharmacy options, Sam's Club's program is designed around member convenience, connecting trusted pharmacy care with the added benefits of Plus membership. This new delivery offering builds on Sam's Club's commitment to making healthcare more affordable and accessible, while highlighting the trusted role of its pharmacists. Sam's Club has been recognized as #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Mass Merchandiser Pharmacies for 10 consecutive years by J.D. Power.**

"Our members count on Sam's Club for both quality care and convenience, and our pharmacists are more than just healthcare providers. They're partners in their communities, ensuring patients' questions are answered with care and expertise, prescriptions are filled quickly and accurately, and every member leaves feeling valued and heard," said Matt Holt, Vice President, Healthcare Operations at Sam's Club. "Expanding same-day delivery to include refrigerated and specialty medications shows how we're blending innovation with trusted pharmacy service to make healthcare more accessible."

Caring for Members through Expanded Access

With more than 3,500 pharmacists and pharmacy technicians across nearly 570 pharmacy locations nationwide, Sam's Club Pharmacy delivers both scale and personalized care. This new offering reinforces Sam's Club's commitment to providing accessible healthcare and wellness solutions under one roof, alongside its vision, hearing, immunization and nutrition services. Additional pharmacy benefits members have access to include:

  • GLP-1 Discounts -- Sam's Club accepts manufacturer co-pay cards, including from Novo Nordisk, enabling eligible members to access Wegovy® and Ozempic® for $499 per month through the Novo Nordisk Copay Savings Program.*
  • Same-Day Delivery – Available for most prescriptions, including refrigerated medications such as GLP-1s. Free for Plus Members when ordered by 2 p.m.; $12 for Club and non-members.
  • Cold Chain Delivery – Refrigerated prescriptions are safely delivered same-day.
  • Convenient Pickup – Curbside Pickup and Express in-club pickup options are available at all Sam's Club pharmacies.
  • Trusted Care – Ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction among Mass Merchandiser Pharmacies for 10 consecutive years by J.D. Power.**
  • Personalized Support – Pharmacists provide counseling on medication management and can recommend wellness products and healthy food options available at Sam's Club.
  • Seasonal Savings – Now through November 8, members receive $10 off their Sam's Club basket with any flu vaccine.***

Sam's Club Plus Members can also access 10 commonly prescribed generic medications at no cost and over 600 medications at $10 or less,**** alongside free same-day delivery.

Members have access to additional health and wellness benefits, including free hearing tests, OTC and prescription hearing aids professionally fitted in-club by hearing aid specialists, and complimentary eyeglass adjustments at any Sam's Club Optical Center. By combining affordable healthcare access with award-winning service and digital convenience, Sam's Club continues to make it easier for members to get the care and medications they need at an incredible value — wherever and however they choose to shop.

# # #

About Sam's Club

Sam's Club, the $90 billion division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a membership club that is pioneering the future of retail experience, providing exclusive access to value, convenience and modern omnichannel shopping options to millions of members in more than 600 clubs across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. With over 40 years of innovating in the category, Sam's Club continues to redefine club membership shopping with its curated assortment of quality fresh food and Member's Mark® items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go™, Curbside Pickup and home delivery. Visit the Sam's Club Newsroom , shop at SamsClub.com or connect with Sam's Club on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Pinterest .

Disclaimers

*Terms and eligibility apply. Visit the Novo Nordisk Savings Program website or speak with a Sam's Club pharmacist for help in finding the Novo Nordisk offer. Offer available for cash-paying customers only. Individuals over 65 enrolled in Medicare are not eligible. Government beneficiaries excluded. Month is defined as 28 days. Novo Nordisk reserves the right to modify or cancel these offers at any time. See terms and conditions at SavingsCardEligibility.com.

**Sam's Club received the highest score among mass merchandiser pharmacies in the J.D. Power 2016-2025 U.S. Pharmacy Studies, which measure customers' satisfaction with their pharmacy. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

***Available 8/30 - 11/8, 2025 while supplies last in clubs with a pharmacy only. Subject to availability and applicable state law. Minimum age restrictions vary by state. Ask your pharmacist if a prescription is required and for additional information. Limit one $10 offer per card holder during offer period. Offer available to active Sam's Club members only. Mobile clinic vaccinations not eligible. Offer must be redeemed in a club location on a register or with the Scan & Go™. Offer redemption cannot be used on SamsClub.com or with Club Pickup. Purchases of alcoholic beverages, tobacco, milk, fuel, pharmacy, gift cards, memberships or shipping costs are not included. Offer restrictions may apply based upon local laws and regulations. Return value of merchandise purchased with this offer will be subject to pro-rated adjustment. Instant Savings offers are subject to availability and are valid in U.S. clubs with a U.S. membership. Offer expires 30 days after it is loaded to the membership card. Terms and conditions apply.

****Restrictions apply. See full set of conditions here .

Media Contact:
Allison Van Matre
Allison.vanmatre@walmart.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Wal-MartWMTNYSE:WMTResource Investing
WMT
The Conversation (0)
Challenger Gold

Challenger Announces Completion of Hualilan Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study

PFS outlines robust economics from toll milling delivering forecast EBITDA of A$221m1 over the 3 years of tolling at current prices

Challenger Gold Limited (ASX: CEL) ("CEL" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the outcomes of the Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) completed on it’s 100% owned Hualilan Gold project located in San Juan, Argentina. The study presents a technical and economic evaluation of the... Keep Reading...
March 2025 Quarterly Results

March 2025 Quarterly Results

ASX Release Westgold is an agile ASX200 Australian gold company with six operating underground mines and combined processing capacity of ~6Mtpa across two of Western Australia's most prolific gold regions. Financial values are reported in A$ unless otherwise specified This announcement is... Keep Reading...
Metro Mining (ASX:MMI)

Metro Mining: Pure-Play Low-cost Producer of High-grade Australian Bauxite

Keep Reading...
Metro Mining Limited

2024 Annual Results - Capacity ramp-up, economies of scale and market conditions combine to deliver record margins

Metro Mining Limited (ASX: MMI) (Metro or the Company) is pleased to announce the release of its annual results for 2024, in which the Ikamba Offshore Floating Terminal (OFT) and port infrastructure upgrades were commissioned. 24% increase in shipped production to 5.7 million WMT30% increase in... Keep Reading...
Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on operations and gold production from the Boorara gold project ("Boorara"). The first stockpile of 56,654 wmt @ 0.8g/t Au was accepted by Paddington early in December 2024, and ongoing haulage... Keep Reading...
Canadian flag waving near Parliament clock tower against a clear blue sky.

Canada's Place in Global Mining: Why it's a Top Jurisdiction for Investors and Companies

For resource investors, geological potential is only one piece of the puzzle. Whether it’s gold, silver, copper, nickel, uranium or any other commodity, the long-term success of a mining project is heavily dependent on jurisdiction. Mining is a capital-intensive, multi-year undertaking, and an... Keep Reading...
Australian flag pinned on a map of Australia.

Australia as a Mining Jurisdiction: Assessing Risk in an Evolving Landscape

Australia has long been recognised as a stable and reliable jurisdiction for mining, a reputation built on its rich history in the sector. However, the industry is now coming to a crossroads. The country's mining sector is facing a shifting regulatory landscape as it contends with trade... Keep Reading...
LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave HubDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
EV Resources

EV Resources Acquires 100% of High-Grade Dollar Antimony Project in Nevada, USA

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) (“EVR” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has secured 100% ownership of the historic Dollar Antimony Project, located in Nye County, Nevada – a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction strategically located near Military Metals Corp’s Last Chance Project. The project is... Keep Reading...
Blue and white globe balancing on a rocky surface with cloudy sky backdrop.

Navigating Uncertainty: How to Manage Jurisdictional Risk for Mining Stocks

In the high-stakes world of resource extraction, a nation's mineral wealth is a powerful magnet for investment, fueling economic growth and national prosperity. But not all countries are created equal.For investors in the mining sector it's key to understand that jurisdictional risk can be... Keep Reading...
Wind turbines on a hill during sunset, with a winding path leading through the landscape.

Report: US$800 Billion in Mining Finance Could Derail Clean Energy Transition

A new report from the Forests & Finance Coalition warns that nearly US$800 billion in mining finance is accelerating extraction practices that could undermine global climate goals.The study, titled "Mining and Money: Financial Faultlines in the Energy Transition," highlights what the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

AEG Confirms Pre-Sale of 35% of Initial 8 MW UAE Capacity with Strong Revenue Outlook and Clear Expansion Path

American AI Expert to Partner with HUI in Gulf States

AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals

Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Related News

Silver Investing

David Morgan: Silver's Rubicon Moment? US$50 in Sight, but Watch for Shakeout

Blockchain Investing

AEG Confirms Pre-Sale of 35% of Initial 8 MW UAE Capacity with Strong Revenue Outlook and Clear Expansion Path

Blockchain Investing

American AI Expert to Partner with HUI in Gulf States

Copper Investing

AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Announces $10 Million Strategic Non-Brokered Private Placement

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

rare earth investing

Trump Administration Eyes Stake in Greenland Rare Earths Miner