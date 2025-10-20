Sam's Club Launches Member-Inspired, Chef-Crafted Thanksgiving Feast - Ready in Under Two Hours for Under $100*

Nine elevated dishes, built from Member's Mark Community insights and crafted under the Made Without™ Commitment, proving that member feedback drives real culinary innovation.
Sam's Club today announced the launch of the 2025 Member's Mark Thanksgiving Feast — a chef-inspired, member-designed meal that delivers high-quality ingredients, exceptional taste and effortless preparation.
Serving ten people and ready to enjoy in under two hours for under $100, the 2025 feast reflects Sam's Club's commitment to member-inspired innovation and culinary quality. Built on insights from more than 50,000 Member's Mark Community participants, the nine-item feast adds variety, freshness, and upgraded favorites without increasing the price. Each dish was crafted under the Member's Mark Made Without™ Commitment, ensuring restaurant-quality flavor with no artificial flavors or synthetic colors.
"This year's Thanksgiving feast was designed by and for our members," said Dr. Suzanne Jervis, senior director of consumer and sensory insights at Sam's Club. "We looked at thousands of data points and member comments, and the message was clear: our members wanted more variety, more freshness and the same incredible value. Every new dish and change came from their voices."
The meal directly addresses one of the top holiday challenges shared by members — too much time spent in the kitchen. The fully pre-cooked feast allows hosts to enjoy more of the holiday while serving a complete meal that feels homemade and meaningful.
Built from Member Insights
The Member's Mark Community, a group of 50,000 passionate members, plays a central role in shaping and refining new products. Ahead of each holiday, members share insights on how they celebrate and what matters most — feedback that directly guided this year's menu.
This year, 97% of members responding to a survey said they plan to celebrate Thanksgiving, but 64% identified cooking and preparation as their biggest challenge. In response, the Member's Mark Community team hosted sensory tasting events, collected candid feedback and refined each recipe for taste, texture and ease.
What's New in 2025
- More Food, Same Price: One additional side added without increasing the cost.
- Member-Led Updates: Brussels sprouts are out; new Green Beans with Cranberries and Sliced Almonds and Garlic Herb Corn are in.
- Improved Favorites: Sweet Potato Mash now features a richer flavor and smoother texture based on member feedback.
The 2025 Member's Mark Thanksgiving Feast Includes:
- Member's Mark Smoked Turkey
- Member's Mark Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
- Member's Mark Macaroni and Cheese
- Member's Mark Yeast Dinner Rolls
- Member's Mark Pumpkin Pie
- NEW Member's Mark Green Beans with Cranberries and Sliced Almonds
- NEW Member's Mark Garlic Herb Corn
- NEW Member's Mark Harvest Salad
- IMPROVED Member's Mark Sweet Potato Mash
Together, it's a meal for ten, ready in under two hours, that delivers restaurant-level quality and unbeatable value for under $100.
"Our members shaped every detail of this year's meal," said Kirsten Evans, senior vice president of Member's Mark brand. "It's about creating something that feels celebratory, meaningful and attainable — food that brings people together without compromise."
Effortless Experience. Elevated Tradition.
Packaging has been redesigned for clarity and confidence, featuring simple prep instructions printed directly on top.
Members can shop their entire Thanksgiving meal online, in club, via Curbside Pickup or with $8 Express Delivery for Plus members. The feast will be available beginning Nov. 1, 2025.
Members can also preview the feast in person during Taste of Sam's events on Nov. 15, where they'll have the opportunity to sample new dishes.
A New Kind of Thanksgiving Tradition
The 2025 Member's Mark Thanksgiving Feast represents more than a meal — it's a story of innovation and community. Every dish reflects what members told Sam's Club they value most: convenience, quality and meaningful connection.
Because at Sam's Club, innovation tastes best when it brings people together.
*Feed 10 for under $100 based on average weights of food items shown. See SamsClub.com for details.
