Sam's Club Launches Member-Inspired, Chef-Crafted Thanksgiving Feast - Ready in Under Two Hours for Under $100*

Nine elevated dishes, built from Member's Mark Community insights and crafted under the Made Without™ Commitment, proving that member feedback drives real culinary innovation.

Sam's Club today announced the launch of the 2025 Member's Mark Thanksgiving Feast — a chef-inspired, member-designed meal that delivers high-quality ingredients, exceptional taste and effortless preparation.

Serving ten people and ready to enjoy in under two hours for under $100, the 2025 feast reflects Sam's Club's commitment to member-inspired innovation and culinary quality. Built on insights from more than 50,000 Member's Mark Community participants, the nine-item feast adds variety, freshness, and upgraded favorites without increasing the price. Each dish was crafted under the Member's Mark Made Without™ Commitment, ensuring restaurant-quality flavor with no artificial flavors or synthetic colors.

"This year's Thanksgiving feast was designed by and for our members," said Dr. Suzanne Jervis, senior director of consumer and sensory insights at Sam's Club. "We looked at thousands of data points and member comments, and the message was clear: our members wanted more variety, more freshness and the same incredible value. Every new dish and change came from their voices."

The meal directly addresses one of the top holiday challenges shared by members — too much time spent in the kitchen. The fully pre-cooked feast allows hosts to enjoy more of the holiday while serving a complete meal that feels homemade and meaningful.

Built from Member Insights

The Member's Mark Community, a group of 50,000 passionate members, plays a central role in shaping and refining new products. Ahead of each holiday, members share insights on how they celebrate and what matters most — feedback that directly guided this year's menu.

This year, 97% of members responding to a survey said they plan to celebrate Thanksgiving, but 64% identified cooking and preparation as their biggest challenge. In response, the Member's Mark Community team hosted sensory tasting events, collected candid feedback and refined each recipe for taste, texture and ease.

What's New in 2025

  • More Food, Same Price: One additional side added without increasing the cost.
  • Member-Led Updates: Brussels sprouts are out; new Green Beans with Cranberries and Sliced Almonds and Garlic Herb Corn are in.
  • Improved Favorites: Sweet Potato Mash now features a richer flavor and smoother texture based on member feedback.

The 2025 Member's Mark Thanksgiving Feast Includes:

  • Member's Mark Smoked Turkey
  • Member's Mark Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
  • Member's Mark Macaroni and Cheese
  • Member's Mark Yeast Dinner Rolls
  • Member's Mark Pumpkin Pie
  • NEW Member's Mark Green Beans with Cranberries and Sliced Almonds
  • NEW Member's Mark Garlic Herb Corn
  • NEW Member's Mark Harvest Salad
  • IMPROVED Member's Mark Sweet Potato Mash

Together, it's a meal for ten, ready in under two hours, that delivers restaurant-level quality and unbeatable value for under $100.

"Our members shaped every detail of this year's meal," said Kirsten Evans, senior vice president of Member's Mark brand. "It's about creating something that feels celebratory, meaningful and attainable — food that brings people together without compromise."

Effortless Experience. Elevated Tradition.

Packaging has been redesigned for clarity and confidence, featuring simple prep instructions printed directly on top.

Members can shop their entire Thanksgiving meal online, in club, via Curbside Pickup or with $8 Express Delivery for Plus members. The feast will be available beginning Nov. 1, 2025.

Members can also preview the feast in person during Taste of Sam's events on Nov. 15, where they'll have the opportunity to sample new dishes.

A New Kind of Thanksgiving Tradition

The 2025 Member's Mark Thanksgiving Feast represents more than a meal — it's a story of innovation and community. Every dish reflects what members told Sam's Club they value most: convenience, quality and meaningful connection.

Because at Sam's Club, innovation tastes best when it brings people together.

*Feed 10 for under $100 based on average weights of food items shown. See SamsClub.com for details.

About Sam's Club

Sam's Club, the $90 billion division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a membership club that is pioneering the future of retail experience, providing exclusive access to value, convenience and modern omnichannel shopping options to millions of members in more than 600 clubs across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. With over 40 years of innovating in the category, Sam's Club continues to redefine club membership shopping with its curated assortment of quality fresh food and Member's Mark® items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go™, Curbside Pickup and home delivery. Visit the Sam's Club Newsroom , shop at SamsClub.com or connect with Sam's Club on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and Pinterest .

Allison Van Matre
allison.vanmatre@walmart.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Wal-MartWMTNYSE:WMTResource Investing
WMT
The Conversation (0)
Challenger Gold

Challenger Announces Completion of Hualilan Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study

PFS outlines robust economics from toll milling delivering forecast EBITDA of A$221m1 over the 3 years of tolling at current prices

Challenger Gold Limited (ASX: CEL) ("CEL" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the outcomes of the Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) completed on it’s 100% owned Hualilan Gold project located in San Juan, Argentina. The study presents a technical and economic evaluation of the... Keep Reading...
March 2025 Quarterly Results

March 2025 Quarterly Results

ASX Release Westgold is an agile ASX200 Australian gold company with six operating underground mines and combined processing capacity of ~6Mtpa across two of Western Australia's most prolific gold regions. Financial values are reported in A$ unless otherwise specified This announcement is... Keep Reading...
Metro Mining (ASX:MMI)

Metro Mining: Pure-Play Low-cost Producer of High-grade Australian Bauxite

Keep Reading...
Metro Mining Limited

2024 Annual Results - Capacity ramp-up, economies of scale and market conditions combine to deliver record margins

Metro Mining Limited (ASX: MMI) (Metro or the Company) is pleased to announce the release of its annual results for 2024, in which the Ikamba Offshore Floating Terminal (OFT) and port infrastructure upgrades were commissioned. 24% increase in shipped production to 5.7 million WMT30% increase in... Keep Reading...
Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on operations and gold production from the Boorara gold project ("Boorara"). The first stockpile of 56,654 wmt @ 0.8g/t Au was accepted by Paddington early in December 2024, and ongoing haulage... Keep Reading...
Golden Deeps

Spectacular Copper, Silver 81 Germanium Results Continue at Graceland Critical Metals Prospect, Namibia

42.7% copper, 1,353 g/t silver and 201 g/t germanium in Gossan 1 East Channel Sampling

Golden Deeps Ltd (“Golden Deeps” or “the Company”) (ASX: GED) is pleased to announce further, spectacular copper, silver, zinc and germanium channel sampling results and exceptionally high-grade copper-silver channel sampling intersections from the Company's Graceland Prospect' in the... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals

Nine Mile Metals Closes Oversubscribed Non Flow Through Private Placement

NINE MILE METALS LTD (CSE: NINE) (OTCQB: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") has closed the oversubscribed non-flow-through private placement financing. The company issued 12,142,174 units at a price of 1.5 cents per unit for proceeds of $182,132. The company's flow-through private... Keep Reading...
Yellow hard hat surrounded by Australian flags.

Australia’s Mining and Energy Sector Set to Add 22,000 Jobs by 2030

The Australian Resources and Energy Employer Association (AREEA) has released its 2025 to 2030 Resources and Energy Workforce Forecast, projecting a surge in sector employment as nearly 100 mining and energy developments move ahead.According to the report, 96 projects are “likely to proceed,”... Keep Reading...
Canadian flag waving near Parliament clock tower against a clear blue sky.

Canada's Place in Global Mining: Why it's a Top Jurisdiction for Investors and Companies

For resource investors, geological potential is only one piece of the puzzle. Whether it’s gold, silver, copper, nickel, uranium or any other commodity, the long-term success of a mining project is heavily dependent on jurisdiction. Mining is a capital-intensive, multi-year undertaking, and an... Keep Reading...
Australian flag pinned on a map of Australia.

Australia as a Mining Jurisdiction: Assessing Risk in an Evolving Landscape

Australia has long been recognised as a stable and reliable jurisdiction for mining, a reputation built on its rich history in the sector. However, the industry is now coming to a crossroads. The country's mining sector is facing a shifting regulatory landscape as it contends with trade... Keep Reading...
LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave HubDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project

CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer

CHARBONE annonce une alliance strategique avec un important producteur de gaz industriel americain

1911 GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Related News

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer

Tech Investing

CHARBONE annonce une alliance strategique avec un important producteur de gaz industriel americain

Precious Metals Investing

1911 GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Identifies Key Structural Trends and Porphyry-Related Anomalies at Tahami Project

Base Metals Investing

Group Eleven Drills 25.6m of 9.2% Zn+Pb and 28 g/t Ag and Extends Deeper Cu-Ag Zone with 17.4m of 35 g/t Ag and 0.31% Cu at Ballywire Discovery

Battery Metals Investing

Pronounced Lithium-in-soil Anomalies