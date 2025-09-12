Sable Receives Additional $5 Million Payment from OR Royalties Inc

Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV:SAE,OTC:SBLRF | OTCQB:SBLRF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received $5 million from OR Royalties Inc ("OR") in connection with the TDG Gold Corp. ("TDG") royalty sold by Sable to OR, as announced on April 24, 2025. The $5 million payment was made pursuant to the terms of the Sable-OR Investment Agreement (the "Investment Agreement"), and to the recent announcement by TDG, pertaining to drill results at its Greater Shasta-Newberry project. These results exceeded the milestone specified in the Investment Agreement (the "Discovery Milestone"), triggering the payment of the additional $5 million. With the receipt of the additional $5 million, Sable has now received a total of $8.8 million from the royalty sale to OR. Sable can receive an additional $2 million should OR exercise its option for another 1% royalty on Sable's Copper Queen, Copper Prince and Core Mountain properties located in British Columbia.

Ruben Padilla, Sable's President and CEO stated,

"We are pleased with having received this $5 million Discovery Milestone payment related to the sale of our 1% royalty on TDG's Greater Shasta-Newberry project. This additional cash further strengthens Sable's treasury and will be used to advance our exploration programs and to support our ongoing business development efforts."

ABOUT Sable Resources Ltd.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's focus is developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, and Cerro Negro projects in San Juan Province, Argentina and the Copper Queen (15,133ha), Copper Prince (3,980 ha), and the Core Mountain (1,925 ha) properties in British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at ruben.padilla@sableresources.com or +1 (520) 488-2520

Related link: sableresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Sable's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Sable's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Sable considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Sable is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.


×