SAB BIO to Present Data Showcasing Progress in the Development of SAB-142 at the Asian Conference on Innovative Therapies for Diabetes Management

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SABS ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin (hATG) for type 1 diabetes (T1D) and other autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Company will give several oral presentations at the 2 nd Asian Conference on Innovative Therapies for Diabetes Management (ATTD-Asia) being held December 9-11, 2025, in Singapore.

Data to be presented will highlight the progress of SAB BIO's lead program, SAB-142, a potentially best-in-class, disease-modifying, redosable immunotherapy in clinical development for delaying the progression of T1D in new-onset, Stage 3 patients, including:

  • Phase 1 study data showcasing the clinically validated, multi-specific mechanism of action of SAB-142.
  • Phase 1 study data demonstrating immunomodulation without sustained lymphodepletion following dosing of SAB-142.
  • Phase 1 study data demonstrating a favorable safety profile for SAB-142, characterized as not causing serum sickness or anti-drug antibodies at the target dose.

"We are excited to share data at another major international conference to highlight the robust multi-specific mechanism of action of our lead program, SAB-142. Our presentations at ATTD-Asia continue to support the development of SAB-142 as a potential best-in-class immunotherapy, currently in Phase 2b clinical development for delaying the progression of T1D in new-onset, Stage 3 patients," said Alexandra Kropotova, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer, SAB BIO. "We look forward to sharing additional Phase 1 data and dosing the first patient in the Phase 2b SAFEGUARD clinical trial later this year."

Oral Presentation Details:
Title : Mechanism of Action of a Fully Human Anti-Thymocyte Globulin, SAB-142, for the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Session: 0730 – Orals 01: Pharmacotherapy and Safety, Drugs and Biologics | Presentation ID 21
Presenter: Christoph Bausch, PhD, EVP and COO, SAB BIO
Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 17:00 - 17:12 SGT
Location: Room 326

Oral E-Poster Presentation Details:
Title : Immunomodulation without Sustained Lymphodepletion: SAB-142, a Fully Human Anti-Thymocyte Globulin
Session: 0650 – Short Oral 07: New Medications for Treating Obesity and Diabetes Part II | Presentation ID 94
Presenter: Stan Stoyanov, MD, VP, Clinical Development, SAB BIO
Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 17:25 - 17:30 SGT
Location: Station 1

Title : Safety Profile of SAB-142; A Fully Human Anti-Thymocyte Globulin
Session: 0650 - Short Oral 07: New Medications for Treating Obesity and Diabetes Part II | Presentation ID 94
Presenter: Stan Stoyanov, MD, VP, Clinical Development, SAB BIO
Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, December 10, 2025| 15:35 - 15:40 SGT
Location: Station 1

The presentations will be made available in the Presentations section of the Company's website at the time of the presentation and will remain accessible following the conference.

About SAB-142
SAB-142 is a potentially disease-modifying, redosable immunotherapy in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune type 1 diabetes (T1D). SAB-142 is a multi-specific, fully human anti-thymocyte globulin (hATG) with a mechanism of action analogous to that of rabbit ATG (rATG). rATG has demonstrated in multiple clinical trials the ability to slow disease progression in patients with new- or recent-onset of Stage 3 T1D. SAB-142, like rATG, directly targets multiple immune cells involved in destroying pancreatic beta cells, including modulation of "bad acting" T-lymphocytes like cytotoxic T-cells. By stopping immune cells from attacking beta cells, this treatment has the potential to preserve insulin-producing beta cells.

About SAB BIO
SAB BIO is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multi-specific, high-potency, human immunoglobulin G (hIgG) to treat and prevent immune and autoimmune disorders. The Company's lead candidate, SAB-142, targets autoimmune T1D with a disease-modifying therapeutic approach that aims to change the T1D treatment paradigm by delaying onset and potentially preventing disease progression of Stage 3 T1D patients. Using advanced genetic engineering and antibody science, SAB BIO developed a proprietary technology which holds the potential to generate additional novel therapeutic candidates utilizing the human immune response, without the need for human donors or convalescent plasma. SAB BIO has optimized genetic engineering in the development of transchromosomic cattle, or Tc-Bovine™, to produce hIgG. SAB BIO's drug development production system is able to generate a diverse repertoire of specifically targeted, high-potency, hIgGs that can address a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. For more information, visit www.sab.bio .

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made in this current report that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "to be," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, including statements about the development and clinical trial results of the Company's T1D program and other discovery programs.

These statements are based on the current expectations of SAB BIO and are not predictions of actual performance, and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, prediction, definitive statement, or an assurance, of fact or probability. These statements are only current predictions or expectations, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict, and these risks and uncertainties may cause our or our industry's results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the sections captioned "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, and other filings with or submissions to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at https://www.sec.gov/. Except as otherwise required by law, SAB BIO disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations:
Cristi Barnett
ir@sab.bio

Media:
Sheila Carlson
media@sab.bio


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc.
