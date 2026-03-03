RWC Opens New Dallas Distribution Center

RWC Opens New Dallas Distribution Center

New Dallas DC reinforces RWC's long‑term commitment to expanding capacity, improving service levels, and enabling future growth across North America. 

Reliance Worldwide Corporation (ASX: RWC,OTC:RLLWF) is pleased to announce the opening of its new Dallas Distribution Center, located in Mesquite, Texas, within the greater Dallas metropolitan area.

"The new distribution facility marks a major milestone, bringing our full portfolio of brands under one roof and expanding our footprint to serve customers faster and more efficiently. By positioning inventory closer to key markets, we're reinforcing our commitment to reliability, responsiveness, and exceptional service." - Kevin Mayer, VP of Wholesale Sales at RWC.

RWC continues to invest in its operations with this new facility, expanding its operational footprint and enabling the company to better serve customers with greater consistency, speed, and efficiency. It provides the capacity and flexibility needed for continued growth and to provide RWC customers with best-in-class service.

"The opening of our Dallas Distribution Center is an exciting moment for RWC," said Will Kilpatrick, EVP and President of Americas. "It reflects the strength of our people, our brands, and our long‑term vision. It marks another step forward in building a more capable, growth‑ready organization that provides a best-in-class experience for our customers."

Carrie Shapiro, Senior Vice President of Operations, added, "This facility was designed with both growth and operational excellence in mind. The expanded footprint and improved layout enable greater throughput, while the enhanced infrastructure supports the safety, efficiency, and performance of our fulfillment teams."

About Reliance Worldwide Corporation 
RWC is a market leader and manufacturer of plumbing solutions for residential and commercial applications. The RWC portfolio includes industry-leading brands: SharkBite® push-to-connect plumbing solutions and PEX piping systems; HoldRite® engineered plumbing and mechanical solutions; Cash Acme® control valves; John Guest® fittings and fluid dispense products, Eastman™ appliance connectors, supply lines, stop valves and water heater accessories and EZ-Flo™ kitchen and bath accessories.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rwc-opens-new-dallas-distribution-center-302702240.html

SOURCE Reliance Worldwide Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

