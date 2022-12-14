Aclara Provides an Update on Its Greenfield Exploration Plan

Rumors of Blockchain Gaming's Death Are Greatly Exaggerated; Survey Finds Gamers Are Generally Positive About the Benefits of Play-and-Earn Gaming and Integration of In-Game Crypto Assets

ZEBEDEE Survey Reveals 67% of Gamers Would Be More Likely to Play Free Games if They Provided Opportunities to Earn Cryptocurrencies as Rewards

ZEBEDEE the leading Fintech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, announced today the results of a study surveying over 1,000 U.S. respondents who play a minimum of one hour of video games per week to gauge their feelings toward blockchain technologies, NFTs and cryptocurrencies being integrated into video games.

Blockchain / NFT gaming companies have raised more than $3B in investments during the first three quarters of 2022, but the space has often encountered negative sentiment. The 2022 ZEBEDEE Blockchain Gaming Survey was conducted to shed light on the overall perception that gamers have toward emerging blockchain-gaming technologies such as NFTs and Play-and-Earn Bitcoin gaming, as well as to better understand their awareness of and sentiment toward cryptocurrencies in general.

Despite perceived negative sentiment regarding blockchain integration with gaming, the survey found that the majority of U.S. gamers are supportive or neutral about web3 technologies that make in-game assets transferable for exchange or sale with other gamers. It also clearly showed not all cryptocurrencies are perceived equally, with more established assets, especially Bitcoin , showing significantly higher appeal than newer tokens and NFTs.

Findings include:

  • The majority of gamers (67%) would be more likely to play free games if they provided opportunities to earn cryptocurrencies as rewards.
  • 45% of respondents believe having the ability to easily sell or trade video game characters and items with other gamers would be beneficial compared to 23% who believe it may have a negative impact their experience. 32% said they currently have no opinion on the subject.
  • Gamers are five times more interested in earning Bitcoin (27%) than NFTs (5%). This indicates that the gaming industry has it wrong by focusing primarily on NFT rewards.
  • Only 10% of respondents have a negative view about the integration of web3 technology into games (19% feel it's driven by business interests).
  • Although the majority of U.S. gamers do not own any cryptocurrencies (55%), Bitcoin is the dominant cryptocurrency of choice among gamers that do (25%), followed by Ethereum (18%) and Dogecoin (14%);
  • The majority of gamers (64%) have never played Play-and-Earn games with financial rewards, indicating large potential for future growth for these types of games.
  • 38% of U.S. gamers say they don't know anything about cryptocurrencies, NFTs and blockchain technologies being applied to gaming.

The survey also found that gamers who play more frequently tend to be more aware of web3 technologies and cryptocurrencies, and are more likely to own cryptocurrencies. The survey reveals that 60% of gamers who play 15 hours or more per week hold some crypto assets compared to 56% of those who play 10–14 hours per week, 46% of those who play 5–9 hours per week, and 32% of those who play less than 4 hours per week.

These statistics are in stark contrast to the popular belief that gamers are largely anti- crypto .

"What struck us most from the survey findings was that there's clearly a misperception about gamers and their resistance to crypto integration, as most gamers actually have a positive-to-neutral opinion on crypto rewards in games. Further, despite the bulk of industry attention being focused on NFTs, we found that Bitcoin stands out as the most popular decentralized asset among gamers when compared against other cryptocurrencies, including NFTs," said Ben Cousens , Chief Strategy Officer at ZEBEDEE. "However, the majority of gamers have not yet encountered Play-and-Earn gaming with real financial rewards. The findings suggest that gamers are overall more open to seeing these technologies integrated into games, which presents an opportunity for the industry to educate, engage and attract new gamers to the Play-and-Earn ecosystem."

The ZEBEDEE Blockchain Gaming Survey was conducted in late September 2022 and included responses from 1,041 U.S. residents who engage in regular gaming activities. To learn more about ZEBEDEE and Play-and-Earn gaming, visit zebedee.io .

About ZEBEDEE:

ZEBEDEE is the leading FinTech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, backed by global VCs and gaming studios including Initial Capital, Lakestar, Kingsway Capital, The Raine Group and Square Enix. Its sophisticated tools enable developers to create real economies in video games for players and communities. ZEBEDEE erases the boundaries between real and virtual worlds by powering instant global payments of any size for any game, site or application through the Bitcoin Lightning Network. Learn more about ZEBEDEE and the benefits it brings to developers and gamers alike at zebedee.io .

Press Contact:

ZEBEDEE: Jure Grahek , (928) 248-2810, 350613@email4pr.com

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Numbrail Allows Players to Engage With Game on Their Own Terms With New Unlimited Mode

New feature allows for more flexible and enjoyable puzzle-solving experience

Saintilway Productions is proud to announce the release of an unlimited mode for Numbrail, the popular 5x5 numeric optimization puzzle. The new feature allows players to engage with the game on their own terms, without the pressure of a time limit or other constraints.

G FUEL and Ubisoft Keep It Cool and Introduce "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege" Collaboration

G FUEL Black Ice Is Available for Pre-Order in a Collector's Box and Tub at GFUEL.com.

G FUEL, in partnership with Ubisoft, today announced its new Black Ice flavor inspired by Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is now available for pre-order in Collector's Boxes and Tubs at GFUEL.com .

Christmas Bingo Extravaganza December 17th Supporting 46 Alberta Charities

(TheNewswire)

BingoPlus

Christmas Bingo Extravaganza December 17 th Supporting 46 Alberta Charities

Leading Web 3.0 Game, Splinterlands, Announces Monumental Release for Their Land NFTs

Splinterlands, the world's leading blockchain-based fantasy video game, announced today that the game will be entering Phase 0.5 for its launch of land infrastructure on December 13th . This next step will see players who have previously purchased Land Claims now able to redeem them into digital Land Deeds. Owners will also now be able to see their unsurveyed land's location within the game, with surveying and additional land features to come in 2023.

Phase 0.5 is the player's first introduction to the land since the initial land plot sale which took place in 2021. Once Phase 0.5 has gone live, players will be able to buy and sell both their Land Claims and Land Deeds, generate Land Deed NFTs by redeeming their Plot, Tract, and Region claim tokens, transfer these generated Land Deed NFTs to and from Wax, and sell and transfer these to other players on the game's market.

Opera's GX browser for gamers crosses 20 million monthly active users and solidifies its role as a launchpad for Opera's broader gaming expansion

Opera, the company behind the world's first gaming browser, announced today that Opera GX has surpassed 20 million monthly active users (MAU). This milestone highlights Opera GX's growing popularity among gamers and its successful and meaningful entry into gaming culture. With Opera GX, Gamemaker, and GX.games, Opera created a unique ecosystem that caters to the gaming community's needs and interests.

" Our focus on gaming - and specifically the Opera GX browser - is a key component in the continued strong growth and profitability of Opera, " said Lin Song , Opera Co-CEO. " Our decision to pair our existing 320-plus million user base with products tailored to benefit specific segments has allowed us to successfully scale in high-ARPU markets and among attractive user groups. "

Opera GX was first launched in 2019 with the goal of providing a unique browsing experience for gamers that solves their issues with resource-hungry browsers and provides them with a unique aesthetic that matches their tastes. But to become an embedded lifestyle choice for more than 20 million gamers, Opera GX had to offer more than just great utility - it had to really belong in the gaming ecosystem. That meant tapping into the spirit of gaming, which is channeled through the myriad of streamers and influencers that keep this culture alive. The browser has worked with more than 5,300 of them with more collaborations to come. In addition to its impressive user base growth, Opera GX has also seen strong engagement from its users who love it and engage with it in various ways: from its Discord server, which is one of the largest in the tech space, through its meme-centric Twitter account, to interacting with the browser at gaming conventions around the world. The average user spends approximately 8 hours each day with the browser open, indicating a high level of satisfaction and loyalty.

" We are thrilled to have passed the 20 million MAU milestone, and to have built an ecosystem loved by such a strong and dedicated community of gamers, with the vast majority being Gen Zers, " said Krystian Kolondra , EVP of Browsers and Gaming at Opera. " Our current user base is as robust and engaged as when we started. The size of the opportunity is still massive: we are very  excited about reaching more gamers in even more regions in the years to come  - we're only getting started ."

In the newest instance of successful collaborations at unprecedented scale for Opera, Opera GX partnered with TikTok in the #GamingforAll campaign centered around overcoming personal obstacles in gaming, which received more than 262 million views worldwide. Opera GX's activities also include "Hot Tab Hero", a TV-show format on the topic of gaming. Pilot episodes have been recorded in Poland , Germany , and Brazil , with new English-speaking formats to come.

Gaming has become a crucial part of Opera's DNA: the company has invested in it broadly, making Opera GX part of a wider ecosystem that allows people to not only browse the web, but also to mod and customize their gaming PCs, hold and manage gaming blockchain-based assets and to build and explore indie games. Beyond using Opera GX, people can create their own indie games for free via the company's multi-million downloaded GameMaker app. They can then easily publish those games to gx.games , for a growing audience of 20 million GX users to enjoy.

Opera's product line-up, tech capabilities, brand and reach have already proven an excellent platform for creating useful and entertaining products for passionate gamers globally. The company remains highly focused on seizing this opportunity in gaming over the years to come, and is planning a major push to further expand its reach in 2023.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, gaming, Web3 and news products are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA). Download Opera GX from www.opera.com/gx

Learn more about Opera at https://investor.opera.com or on Twitter @InvestorOpera.

Opera GX is a browser for gamers available on Win, Mac, Android and iOS

(PRNewsfoto/Opera Limited)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/operas-gx-browser-for-gamers-crosses-20-million-monthly-active-users-and-solidifies-its-role-as-a-launchpad-for-operas-broader-gaming-expansion-301701615.html

SOURCE Opera Limited

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Bankai Live 2022 Wrap-Up Super Thanks Special Airs Monday, December 26th

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will host the "Bleach: Brave Souls" Bankai Live 2022 Wrap-Up Super Thanks Special live broadcast on Monday, December 26th from 8:00 pm (JSTUTC+9). See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

This special live broadcast will feature Yoshiyuki Hirai from America Zarigani, a popular comedy duo based in Japan , as MC. It also features an impressive display of talent from the Bleach anime series, including Masakazu Morita , the voice of Ichigo Kurosaki, and Ryotaro Okiayu, the voice actor for Byakuya Kuchiki.

There will be campaigns linked with the livestream where viewers have a chance to win prizes including the Brave Souls Lottery and the RT Campaign. Be sure to tune in.

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Bankai Live 2022 Wrap-Up Super Thanks Special Overview

Livestream Schedule
Starts at 8:00 pm on Monday, December 26th (UTC+9)

Bankai Live Livestream URLs
YouTube Live
GL: https://youtu.be/SQZvSXhDS8I
JP: https://youtu.be/-jH7MkVWNHc

Twitter Live：
(GL) https://twitter.com/bleachbrs_en
(JP) https://twitter.com/Bleach_BS

Facebook Live (GL): https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en/

EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.
JP: Japanese audio only.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™
Genre: 3D Action
Release Date: July 23, 2015
Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/
Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA
Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official
Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls
Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames

Download here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-bankai-live-2022-wrap-up-super-thanks-special-airs-monday-december-26th-301701198.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

×