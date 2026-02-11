LAURION Intersects High-Grade Gold and Polymetallic Mineralization in Drill Holes LBX25-101 and LBX25-102 at Ishkoday A-Zone Corridor

(TheNewswire)
Drill Hole LBX25-101 — Highlights
-
1.50 m @ 0.88 g/t Au, 13.60 g/t Ag, 0.24% Cu, 5.61% Zn (159.20 m to 160.70 m)
-
Including 0.50 m @ 2.06 g/t Au, 31.10 g/t Ag, 0.53% Cu, 12.35% Zn (159.70 m to 160.20 m)
-
-
1.60 m @ 1.16 g/t Au, 10.21 g/t Ag, 0.30% Cu, 4.39% Zn (187.70 m to 189.30 m)
-
3.00 m @ 0.97 g/t Au, 4.04 g/t Ag, 0.14% Cu, 2.21% Zn (190.50 m to 193.50 m)
Drill Hole LBX25-102 — Highlights
-
0.50 m @ 3.89 g/t Au, 38.70 g/t Ag, 0.42% Cu, 5.37% Zn (45.00 m to 45.50 m)
-
1.00 m @ 2.04 g/t Au, 0.80 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu, 0.02% Zn (108.50 m to 109.50 m)
-
2.04 m @ 2.63 g/t Au, 2.38 g/t Ag, 0.02% Cu, 0.17% Zn 205.96 m to 208.00 m)
-
Including 1.00 m @ 5.14 g/t Au, 4.60 g/t Ag, 0.04% Cu, 0.30% Zn (207.00 m to 208.00 m)
-
-
0.50 m @ 2.60 g/t Au, 13.60 g/t Ag, 0.10% Cu, 6.75% Zn (230.30 m to 230.80 m)
Toronto, Ontario – February 11, 2026 – TheNewswire - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: LME | OTCQB: LMEFF | FSE: 5YD) ("LAURION" or the "Company") reports assay results from drill holes LBX25-101 and LBX25-102 from the Company's recent Fall diamond drilling program totalling 1,821 metres completed in 8 drill holes at the A-Zone/McLeod/CRK Zone at the Ishkōday Project, located in the Beardmore–Geraldton Greenstone Belt of north-western Ontario, approximately 220 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay.
Drill holes LBX25-101 and LBX25-102 were planned as part of LAURION's model-guided A-Zone program to test interpreted mineralized horizons and strengthen continuity across the northeastern portion of the zone. (See Image DDH Cross Section.) The drill holes were positioned to validate structural interpretations and increase confidence in zones where both historical drilling and more recent Company-led drill programs have identified broad anomalous gold mineralization with localized higher-grade intervals. The assay results provide additional technical data that will support the refinement of future targeting and improve predictability for the Company's subsequent drill campaigns. (See Image of Drill Locations of Fall Diamond Drilling.)
"We are advancing the A-Zone through disciplined, high-confidence drill targeting designed to create measurable project value," said Cynthia Le Sueur-Aquin, President and CEO of LAURION. "Our objective is to complete drilling that answers specific geological questions, strengthens continuity, and improves predictability — because better technical clarity today supports stronger outcomes tomorrow for our shareholders."
Geological Context
Drill hole LBX25-101 is situated approximately 265 m southwest of LBX25-100, with LBX25-102 positioned an additional 335 m southwest, extending drill coverage along the interpreted A-Zone mineralized corridor into a sparsely drilled area. LBX25-101 was established as a step-back collar to test projected mineralized horizons and structural continuity beyond the denser drill grid. Targeting incorporated projected intercept positions from holes LBX22-055, LBX22-056, LBX22-056A, LBX22-057, and historic hole K56 to improve geological and structural constraint across this portion of the zone.
Drill hole LBX25-102 was collared adjacent to the access road approximately 1.0 km south of the River Road, located north of the McLeod Zone and southwest of drill hole LBX21-041, to support continued drill coverage along this portion of the interpreted mineralized trend. This collar location enabled efficient drill access while extending geological coverage into a less densely tested portion of the corridor.
|
Hole ID
|
From
(m)
|
To
(m)
|
Core Length (m)
|
Au (g/t)
|
Ag (g/t)
|
Cu (%)
|
Zn (%)
|
LBX25-101
|
7.90
|
11.80
|
3.90
|
0.200
|
2.88
|
0.03
|
0.65
|
including
|
7.90
|
8.60
|
0.70
|
0.146
|
9.80
|
0.06
|
2.94
|
LBX25-101
|
120.2
|
120.80
|
0.60
|
0.224
|
4.80
|
0.12
|
1.54
|
LBX25-101
|
159.20
|
196.50
|
37.30
|
0.209
|
2.06
|
0.05
|
0.87
|
including
|
159.20
|
160.70
|
1.50
|
0.883
|
13.60
|
0.24
|
5.61
|
including
|
159.70
|
160.20
|
0.50
|
2.060
|
31.10
|
0.53
|
12.35
|
including
|
187.70
|
189.30
|
1.60
|
1.159
|
10.21
|
0.30
|
4.39
|
including
|
188.20
|
193.50
|
5.30
|
0.872
|
5.11
|
0.16
|
2.53
|
including
|
190.50
|
193.50
|
3.00
|
0.971
|
4.04
|
0.14
|
2.21
|
LBX25-102
|
45.00
|
45.50
|
0.50
|
3.890
|
38.70
|
0.42
|
5.37
|
LBX25-102
|
52.80
|
53.30
|
0.50
|
0.617
|
3.90
|
0.03
|
3.25
|
LBX25-102
|
82.90
|
83.70
|
0.80
|
0.511
|
0.50
|
-
|
0.01
|
LBX25-102
|
108.50
|
109.50
|
1.00
|
2.040
|
0.80
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
LBX25-102
|
205.96
|
208.00
|
2.04
|
2.630
|
2.38
|
0.02
|
0.17
|
Including
|
207.00
|
208.00
|
1.00
|
5.140
|
4.60
|
0.04
|
0.30
|
LBX25-102
|
212.00
|
213.00
|
1.00
|
0.339
|
0.25
|
-
|
0.04
|
LBX25-102
|
222.80
|
223.30
|
1.20
|
0.292
|
9.58
|
0.02
|
1.10
|
including
|
222.80
|
223.30
|
0.50
|
0.457
|
20.60
|
0.03
|
2.55
|
LBX25-102
|
226.00
|
245.00
|
19.00
|
0.355
|
2.63
|
0.03
|
0.58
|
including
|
230.30
|
233.60
|
3.30
|
1.114
|
6.35
|
0.07
|
1.78
|
including
|
230.30
|
230.80
|
0.50
|
2.600
|
13.60
|
0.10
|
6.75
NOTE: Intervals represent core length. The interval widths reported are down-hole widths. The true widths of the mineralized zones are not known at this time as there is insufficient information to determine the orientation of the mineralization.
|
Name
|
Elevation
(m)
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Depth
(m)
|
LBX25-101
|
321
|
127
|
-50
|
446328
|
5513024
|
276
|
LBX25-102
|
323
|
115
|
-50
|
446200
|
5512713
|
300
|
Total
|
576
Sampling and QA/QC Protocols
All drill core is transported and stored inside the core facility located at the Ishkōday Project in Greenstone, Ontario. LAURION employs an industry standard system of external standards, blanks and duplicates for all of its sampling, in addition to the QA/QC protocol employed by the laboratory. After logging, core samples were identified and then cut in half along core axis in the same building and then zip tied individually in plastic sample bags with a bar code. Approximately five or six of these individual bags were then stacked into a "rice" white material bag and stored on a skid for final shipment to the laboratory. All core samples were shipped to the ALS facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, which were then prepared by ALS Global Geochemistry in Thunder Bay and analyzed by ALS Global Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, British Columbia. Samples are processed by 4-acid digestion and analyzed by fire assay on 50 g pulps and ICP-AES (Inductively Coupled Plasma – Atomic Emission Spectroscopy). Over limit analyses are reprocessed with gravimetric finish. A total of 5% blanks and 5% standard are inserted randomly within all samples. 5% of the best assay result pulps were sent for re-assays. All QA/QC were verified, and no contamination or bias have been observed. The remaining half of the core, as well as the unsampled core, is stored in temporary core racks at the core logging facility in Beardmore and moved to the core storage facility at the Ishkōday Project. Note: QA/QC review of standards and duplicates indicates analytical results are reliable. One zinc standard adjacent to a high-grade zinc interval returned elevated values consistent with expected analytical behaviour following high-grade samples.
Qualified Person
The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Pierre-Jean-Lafleur P. Eng, a consultant to LAURION and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.
Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. is a mid-stage junior mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LME and on the OTC Pink market under the symbol LMEFF. The Company currently has 278,716,413 common shares outstanding, with approximately 73.6% held by insiders and long-term "Friends and Family" investors, reflecting strong alignment between management, the Board, and shareholders.
LAURION's primary focus is the 100%-owned, district-scale Ishkōday Project, a 57 km² land package hosting gold-rich polymetallic mineralization. The Company is advancing Ishkōday through a disciplined, milestone-driven exploration strategy focused on strengthening geological confidence, defining structural continuity.
LAURION's strategy is centered on deliberate value creation. The Company is prioritizing systematic technical advancement, integrated geological and structural modeling, and the evaluation of optional, non-dilutive pathways, including historical surface stockpile processing, that may support flexibility in LAURION's exploration plans without diverting the Company's focus from its core exploration objectives.
The Company's overarching objective is to build project value before monetization, ensuring that any future strategic outcomes are supported by technical clarity, reduced execution risk, and demonstrated scale. While the Board remains attentive to strategic interest that may arise, LAURION is not driven by transaction timing. Instead, the Company is focused on advancing the Ishkōday Project in a manner that strengthens long-term shareholder value.
LAURION will continue to communicate updates through timely disclosure and will issue press releases in accordance with applicable securities laws should any material information arise.
