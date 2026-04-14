RTX's Raytheon to deliver Patriot interceptors to Ukraine

RTX's Raytheon to deliver Patriot interceptors to Ukraine

Company investments and European partnerships driving production increases

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, signed a contract for $3.7 billion to supply Patriot® GEM-T interceptors for Ukraine.

The new GEM-T production facility in Schrobenhausen, Germany, is planned to play a key role supporting this direct commercial sale and other contracts, ensuring supply chain resiliency and helping to replenish Ukraine's interceptor inventory. The facility is operated by COMLOG, a joint venture between Raytheon and MBDA Deutschland.

"Raytheon is focused on maximizing production capacity, ensuring a steady, reliable supply of these combat-proven interceptors for the U.S. and allies like Ukraine who rely on Patriot to protect their citizens, infrastructure and sovereignty," said Raytheon President Phil Jasper. "Raytheon is investing heavily to increase GEM-T production to support growing global demand, driven by major internal and partner investments, second‑sourcing initiatives and the expansion of our global supply chain."

The Patriot Advanced Capability-2 (PAC-2) Guidance Enhanced Missile-Tactical (GEM-T) -- designed for intercepting all types of airborne threats, including tactical ballistic missiles -- is a primary effector for the combat-proven Patriot® air and missile defense system. Patriot is the foundation of air defense for 19 countries, and the system continues to demonstrate its effectiveness against nearly every type of airborne threat.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-raytheon-to-deliver-patriot-interceptors-to-ukraine-302741718.html

SOURCE RTX

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