RTX's Raytheon developing large-aperture telescope for rapid observations and precision astrophysics

RTX's Raytheon developing large-aperture telescope for rapid observations and precision astrophysics

Lazuli Space Observatory adapts a proven telescope design for ground-breaking deep space science platform

Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, is developing a large-aperture telescope for the Lazuli Space Observatory, part of The Eric and Wendy Schmidt Observatory System at Schmidt Sciences. Building on its work in adaptive telescope architectures, ultra-lightweight materials and digital engineering, Raytheon will deliver the largest unobscured aperture ever launched on a commercial platform.

The telescope's 3.1meter off-axis aperture—the diameter of its primary light collecting mirror—provides sharper imagery, greater sensitivity and expanded operational flexibility. The Lazuli Observatory is the first visible-light telescope made with advanced materials that stay stable and don't need time to adjust to temperature changes, ensuring accurate performance throughout its orbit. As a result, it can begin collecting high quality data rapidly, supporting both time critical observations and long duration monitoring.

"Raytheon is applying proven technology that brings the production speed, reliability and adaptability needed for the Lazuli Space Observatory," said Jeff McCall, vice president of Mission Solutions & Payloads at Raytheon. "Our large-aperture systems deliver exceptional capabilities, enabling a wide range of missions in demanding space environments."

The telescope uses auto alignment‑ technology, validated through digital twin simulations and advanced optical engineering, to deliver high-quality science consistently throughout its orbit. The system continuously optimizes optical performance without manual intervention, producing stable, sharp imagery. This on orbit‑tuning will amplify scientific insights about distant planets, dynamic astrophysical events, the most distant cosmic signals and the evolution of the universe.

Raytheon has completed an accelerated preliminary design review. The telescope is already in production, with delivery planned for 2028.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hyper-sonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX   
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.  

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@RTX.com

About Schmidt Sciences
Schmidt Sciences is a nonprofit organization founded in 2024 by Eric and Wendy Schmidt that works to accelerate scientific knowledge and breakthroughs with the most promising, advanced tools to support a thriving planet. The organization prioritizes research in areas poised for impact including AI and advanced computing, astrophysics, biosciences, climate, and space—as well as supporting researchers in a variety of disciplines through its science systems program.

For questions regarding the Lazuli Space Telescope or the Schmidt Observatory System, please contact comms@schmidtsciences.org.

 

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