RTX's Raytheon awarded contract to further develop next-generation software-defined radar capability

RTX's Raytheon awarded contract to further develop next-generation software-defined radar capability

New software gives naval radars multi-mission flexibility and improved spectrum sharing with 5G

- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been awarded a contract from the Office of Naval Research to further develop advanced radar software for next-generation naval radars.

Under the contract, Raytheon's Advanced Technology team will develop software that enables each building block within a radar to operate independently, allowing a single radar to perform multiple missions simultaneously. By treating each building block as its own software-defined aperture, the radar can rapidly adapt to changing operational needs and better share crowded frequency bands with commercial networks such as 5G.

"The electromagnetic spectrum is more crowded than ever, and our systems have to be smarter about how they operate in it," said Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon. "With precise, software-driven control over where and how we radiate, we're taking an important step forward in how we use software‑defined apertures to keep pace with evolving mission demands."

Building on Raytheon's long-standing work in software‑defined apertures, this flexible, modular architecture delivers capability enhancements through software rather than hardware redesign. This approach allows radar performance to be adapted and expanded over time with greater speed, lower cost, and reduced risk.

Once the software development is complete, Raytheon will conduct a series of demonstrations to validate independent control of radar modules and associated capabilities such as multi-mission operation and spectrum sharing. Upon successful validation, the technology is expected to be transitioned into operational naval radar systems.

About Raytheon
Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com

 

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SOURCE RTX

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