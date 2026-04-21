RTX's Pratt & Whitney invests more than $100M to expand MRO footprint in the U.S.

RTX's Pratt & Whitney invests more than $100M to expand MRO footprint in the U.S.

Expansions at sites in Texas, Florida and Arkansas will increase GTF maintenance capacity

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, is investing more than $100 million across three maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) sites in Irving, Texas; West Palm Beach, Florida; and Springdale, Arkansas. As part of ongoing efforts to ramp maintenance capacity for the GTF engine, Pratt & Whitney is expanding the facilities and adding new equipment to enhance speed and efficiency throughout the MRO process.

"These investments demonstrate Pratt & Whitney's continued commitment to lifting our airline customers' GTF fleets," said Rob Griffiths, senior vice president, Commercial Engines Operations, Pratt & Whitney. "Across these three U.S. facilities, we are investing to increase throughput of GTF engines and parts, adding repair capabilities and deploying new technologies to return engines to our customers as quickly as possible."

The company's recent investments across its U.S. MRO facilities include:

  • $78 million in Irving, Texas
    • Pratt & Whitney opened a new 500,000-square-foot facility for its Commercial Serviceable Assets business, which buys, sells and manages used serviceable material (USM) and engines. At a time when material constraints are one of the main drivers of delays in the MRO process, the investment will increase USM stock by more than 60%, helping to reduce engine turnaround time. It also enables the expansion of part repair development capability and MRO quick-turn capacity.
  • $20 million in West Palm Beach, Florida
    • Pratt & Whitney expanded its West Palm Beach Engine Center by approximately 50,000 square feet, increasing GTF MRO capacity by 40%. As part of the investment, the site also added new equipment for engine assembly and disassembly, machining, testing, cleaning and warehousing. 
  • $4.7 million in Springdale, Arkansas
    • Pratt & Whitney expanded its Propulsion Systems Division by 7,000 square feet, providing additional space for commercial and military engine case repairs. The site also added new equipment to enable GTF additive manufacturing repairs that will reduce process time by more than 60%.

In addition to these investments, earlier this year Pratt & Whitney opened an 81,000-square-foot GTF MRO expansion at its Columbus Engine Center in Columbus, Georgia. The company invested $70 million to expand the site and add advanced equipment and machinery. The facility's annual capacity increased by more than 25%, adding critical overhaul volume to the GTF MRO network in support of the growing fleet.

The GTF MRO network consists of 21 global engine centers and approximately 40 component repair facilities. The GTF engine is the most fuel-efficient choice for the single aisle market. To date, more than 2,700 GTF-powered aircraft have been delivered to over 90 customers worldwide, with 13,000 engine orders and commitments in total across all platforms.

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX
With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-pratt--whitney-invests-more-than-100m-to-expand-mro-footprint-in-the-us-302747460.html

SOURCE RTX

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

RTXNYSE:RTX
RTX
The Conversation (0)
SAGA Metals Acquires Strategic Titanium Assets from Rio Tinto in Quebec

SAGA Metals Acquires Strategic Titanium Assets from Rio Tinto in Quebec

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") from Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) , a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to provide an update on the 2024 field program at the Legacy... Keep Reading...
Charger Metals

Drilling Commences at Lake Johnston

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that RC drilling is underway at its Lake Johnston Lithium Project (“Lake Johnston”), in Western Australia. This work is being funded by Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited (“RTX”) pursuant to RTX’s farm-in agreement... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced new NVIDIA RTX ™ technology to power AI assistants and digital humans running on new GeForce RTX ™ AI laptops. NVIDIA unveiled Project G-Assist — an RTX-powered AI assistant technology demo that provides context-aware help for PC games and apps. The Project... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced the general availability of NVIDIA ACE generative AI microservices to accelerate the next wave of digital humans, as well as new generative AI breakthroughs coming soon to the platform. Companies in customer service, gaming and healthcare are the first to adopt... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sarama Provides Corporate Update

Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

Lexaria Expects Oral GLP-1 Pills to Generate Billions in New Industry Sales

Copper Quest Announces 2026 Exploration Programs Beginning with Drilling on the Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project

Related News

silver investing

Silver Institute: Sustained Supply Deficit Exposes Market to Squeezes

gold investing

Agnico Eagle Plans Three Way Consolidation to Forge Massive Finnish Gold Hub

Sarama Provides Corporate Update

gold investing

Has Gold Production Peaked?

precious metals investing

Drilling at Swanson Gold Deposit Confirms Large-Scale Gold Discovery with 1.18 g/t Au over 255.04 metres and 1.65 g/t Au over 136.01 metres

base metals investing

Copper Quest Announces 2026 Exploration Programs Beginning with Drilling on the Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0024 to R-0026 with Intercepts Including 54.20% Fe2O3, 7.07% TiO2, 0.443% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador