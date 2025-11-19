RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A aerial application engine surpasses 1 million flight hours in 2025

RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A aerial application engine surpasses 1 million flight hours in 2025

Proven engine family has provided reliable power for agricultural aviation and firefighting missions for nearly 50 years

The global fleet of Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A turboprop engines designed specifically for agricultural aviation and firefighting missions have flown more than 1 million hours this year. Since the first PT6A engine model for the aerial application industry was certified in 1977, Pratt & Whitney Canada has developed eight different models, with close to 5,000 engines produced to date. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

The eight PT6A engine models power aircraft manufactured by Air Tractor and Thrush Aircraft. These single-engine aircraft are used around the world, particularly in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Europe, and Australia, to support a safe, affordable and abundant food supply; control health-threatening pests; promote healthy forests; and fight forest fires.

"Pratt & Whitney Canada has long supported the aerial application industry and the critical missions it serves," says Cedric Gauthier, vice president, Sales and Marketing, General Aviation, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "For nearly 50 years, we have worked in lockstep with airframers, maintainers, aircraft owners and pilots as they pursue missions that help feed the world and protect property from the ever-increasing threat of forest fires. Surpassing more than 1 million hours of flight this year speaks to the unique attributes of the PT6A engine, including its performance, innovation and reliability."

The PT6 engine family remains the benchmark in general aviation, having powered more than 155 different aircraft types and amassing over 500 million flying hours since its introduction in 1963. Today's PT6 engines are up to four times more powerful than the original model, with a 50% improved power-to-weight ratio and up to 20% better specific fuel consumption.

Another Pratt & Whitney Canada engine family, the PW100, powers De Havilland of Canada's iconic DHC-415 and new DHC-515 waterbombers that are instrumental in assisting firefighting missions around the globe, including the California wildfires that occurred earlier this year. Around the globe Pratt & Whitney Canada powered helicopters also help combat forest fires.

Pratt & Whitney Canada has an extensive global service network with a comprehensive MRO portfolio for its engines. The breadth and depth of the company's expertise and its flexible maintenance programs and solutions enable capabilities and scale to serve customers around the clock virtually anywhere in the world. The global service network consists of more than 55 facilities located in 25 countries. 

About Pratt & Whitney 
Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities. 

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. 

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtxs-pratt--whitney-canada-pt6a-aerial-application-engine-surpasses-1-million-flight-hours-in-2025-302620009.html

SOURCE RTX

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

RTX
