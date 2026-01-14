RTX provides Blue Canyon satellite for interstellar mission

RTX provides Blue Canyon satellite for interstellar mission

Pandora mission to utilize Saturn-200 minisatellite platform for exoplanet long observations

A Saturn-200 minisatellite, developed by Blue Canyon Technologies—RTX's (NYSE: RTX) small satellite manufacturer and mission services provider—successfully launched this week in support of NASA's Pandora mission. The mission is designed to study the atmospheres of exoplanets, or worlds beyond our solar system, as well as the activity of their host stars.

The Pandora mission aims to conduct an in-depth study of at least 20 planets by observing transits: events where a planet passes in front of its host star, causing a temporary dimming of the star's light. During these transits, the planet's atmosphere absorbs and scatters portions of the starlight. By analyzing these effects, astronomers can determine the planet's atmospheric composition and assess its potential to support life. Pandora will focus on detecting planets with atmospheres primarily composed of hydrogen or water.

"Pandora features the largest telescope payload ever integrated onto a Blue Canyon spacecraft," said Chris Winslett, general manager of Blue Canyon Technologies. "Our Saturn-class platform, equipped with advanced guidance, navigation, and control systems, will provide the precision pointing and stability critical to the success of this important mission."

Pandora is a NASA Science Mission Directorate program led by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and managed by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. In addition to the bus platform, Blue Canyon also provided launch vehicle integration and post-launch bus commissioning. 

Pandora's successful launch brings Blue Canyon's total number of spacecraft launched to 87 units.

About Blue Canyon Technologies
Blue Canyon Technologies, RTX's small satellite manufacturer and mission services provider, offers a diverse portfolio of innovative, reliable and affordable spacecraft and components that enable a broad range of missions and technological advancements for the new space economy. The company currently supports numerous unique missions with more than 160 spacecraft orders.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rtx-provides-blue-canyon-satellite-for-interstellar-mission-302660761.html

SOURCE RTX

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

RTXNYSE:RTXTech Investing
RTX
The Conversation (0)
SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

SAGA Metals Updates On Rio Tinto's Field Progress at Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) , a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery, is pleased to provide an update on the 2024 field program at the Legacy... Keep Reading...
Charger Metals

Drilling Commences at Lake Johnston

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that RC drilling is underway at its Lake Johnston Lithium Project (“Lake Johnston”), in Western Australia. This work is being funded by Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Limited (“RTX”) pursuant to RTX’s farm-in agreement... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced new NVIDIA RTX ™ technology to power AI assistants and digital humans running on new GeForce RTX ™ AI laptops. NVIDIA unveiled Project G-Assist — an RTX-powered AI assistant technology demo that provides context-aware help for PC games and apps. The Project... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

NVIDIA Releases Digital Human Microservices, Paving Way for Future of Generative AI Avatars

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced the general availability of NVIDIA ACE generative AI microservices to accelerate the next wave of digital humans, as well as new generative AI breakthroughs coming soon to the platform. Companies in customer service, gaming and healthcare are the first to adopt... Keep Reading...
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2025

NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2025

Record quarterly revenue of $26.0 billion, up 18% from Q4 and up 262% from a year ago Record quarterly Data Center revenue of $22.6 billion, up 23% from Q4 and up 427% from a year ago Ten-for-one forward stock split effective June 7, 2024 Quarterly cash dividend raised 150% to $0.01 per share on... Keep Reading...
CoTec to Host Investor Update

CoTec to Host Investor Update

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO, Julian Treger, will host an investor update on Friday, January 16, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. PST / 11:00 a.m.... Keep Reading...
Following Completion of Expansion Concept Studies HyProMag USA Advances Expansion to Three States Supporting a Path To Triple U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Capacity by 2029

Following Completion of Expansion Concept Studies HyProMag USA Advances Expansion to Three States Supporting a Path To Triple U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Capacity by 2029

Completed concept studies for expansion of South Carolina and Nevada hubs, increasing total HyProMag USA magnet and alloy production from 1,552 metric tons NdFeB to 4,656 metric tons NdFeB per annum, supporting scalable U.S. manufacturing strategy and reinforcing momentum towards a planned U.S.... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Full Mining Permit and Finalization of the Definitive Lease Agreement With CBPM

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Full Mining Permit and Finalization of the Definitive Lease Agreement With CBPM

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to inform that Brazil's National Mining Agency (ANM) has issued on November 7th, 2025, the Mining Permit # 743, for the area 870.0111989, granted under the lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Closes Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Homerun Resources Inc. Closes Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the Company's News Release on September 12, 2025, it has closed the acquisition with Pedreiras do Brasil S.A. ("Pedreiras") a company controlled by Vitoria Stone,... Keep Reading...
Placement to Fund Further Investment in New Carbon

Placement to Fund Further Investment in New Carbon

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Placement to Fund Further Investment in New CarbonDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Westport Announces Board of Directors Update

Westport Announces Board of Directors Update

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), a supplier of alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, today announces changes to its Board of Directors. Chair Dan Hancock, appointed to the Board in July 2017, retired from the Board,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Silverco Files Updated Mineral Resource Report on the Cusi Project

Finlay Mineral's ATTY 2025 Exploration Program Delivers Expanded and Multiple New Targets

Kobo Resources Advances Kossou Toward Resource Definition While Expanding Gold Mineralisation Beyond Known Structures

Nextech3D.ai's KraftyLab Accelerates Global Scale with Launch of In-Person Experiences and AI-Driven Platform Automation

Related News

Silver Investing

Iltani Resources Eyes Expansion at Orient Silver Project in Queensland

Precious Metals Investing

Silverco Files Updated Mineral Resource Report on the Cusi Project

Base Metals Investing

Finlay Mineral's ATTY 2025 Exploration Program Delivers Expanded and Multiple New Targets

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Advances Kossou Toward Resource Definition While Expanding Gold Mineralisation Beyond Known Structures

Cleantech Investing

CHARBONE Secures its First Order for Clean UHP Hydrogen from a US Customer in NY State

Cleantech Investing

CHARBONE obtient une premiere commande d'hydrogene propre UHP d'un client americain dans l'Etat de NY

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Intersects High-Grade Uranium in Drill Hole ML25-15 at the Maverick Main Zone Returning 11.77% U3O8 over 1.6 metres within 4.4 metres of 4.84% U3O8 and Identifies a New Prospective Regional Target Area called Nomad at the Moore Project