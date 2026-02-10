RPX Gold Inc. to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference February 12th

RPX Gold Inc. (TSXV:RPX,OTC:RDEXF), based in Toronto focused on the Wawa Gold Project today announced that Michael Michaud CEO will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 12th 2026

DATE: February 12th
TIME: 10:00 AM ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

2025 HIGHLIGHTS – FOUNDATION FOR TRANSFORMATION FROM EXPLORER TO DEVELOPER

  • Identified conceptual near-surface open pits and commenced focused definition drilling, completing over 10,000 m. Significant near-surface intersections include 4.63 g/t Au over 13.25 m core length, 10.05 g/t Au over 8.59 m, 7.76 g/t Au over 15.49 m, 9.03 g/t Au over 14.00 m and 45.38 g/t Au over 3.13 m that continue to identify significant zones of near-surface gold mineralization within areas of the Jubilee Shear that were sparsely tested or untested in historical drilling programs in the near surface crown pillars of the former mines (See Press Releases dated June 18, 2025, September 4, 2025, September 30, 2025, December 16, 2025).
  • Completed surface trenching programs to further define shallow mineralization and structural continuity.
  • Completed internal technical studies confirming the potential for small, staged open pits, supporting a phased development strategy.

RPX Gold Inc. (TSXV:RPX,OTC:RDEXF)

RPX Gold Inc. (TSXV:RPX,OTC:RDEXF) ( formerly known as Red Pine Exploration Inc.) is a Toronto-based gold company transitioning from exploration to development. The Company's flagship asset, the Wawa Gold Project, is located in northwestern Ontario, adjacent to several established gold-producing operations, including those operated by Wesdome Gold Mines, Alamos Gold, and Hemlo Mining. The project also benefits from strong infrastructure and excess regional mill capacity.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.


CONTACTS: RPX GOLD INC. For more information about the Company, visit www.rpxgold.com Or contact: Michael Michaud, President and Chief Executive Officer, at (416) 364-7024 or mmichaud@rpxgold.com Or Manish Grigo, Director of Corporate Development, at (416) 569-3292 or mgrigo@rpxgold.com Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com

