Royalty Pharma Acquires Royalty Interest in Nuvalent's Neladalkib and Zidesamtinib for Up to $315 Million

Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that it has acquired a pre-existing royalty interest in Nuvalent's neladalkib and zidesamtinib from an undisclosed third party for up to $315 million.

Neladalkib and zidesamtinib are next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs). Neladalkib is in development for patients with ALK mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and zidesamtinib is in development for ROS1 mutation-positive NSCLC. Both therapies are designed to deliver a best-in-class combination of efficacy and tolerability.

In November 2025, Nuvalent reported positive pivotal results for neladalkib in TKI pre-treated patients which demonstrated durable activity and a generally well-tolerated safety profile. Neladalkib is also being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 3 study in TKI-naïve patients. Zidesamtinib is currently undergoing review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and has an action date of September 18, 2026 for TKI pre-treated patients. Zidesamtinib is also being assessed in an ongoing Phase 1/2 study in TKI-naïve patients. Existing analyst consensus projects neladalkib sales to be approximately $3.5 billion and zidesamtinib sales to be approximately $1.9 billion by 2035.

Transaction Terms

Royalty Pharma is acquiring a low-single digit pre-existing royalty on worldwide net sales on each of Nuvalent's neladalkib and zidesamtinib from an undisclosed third party for up to $315 million. The expected royalty duration for both therapies extends through approximately 2041 to 2042.

Advisors

Covington & Burling, Dechert and Maiwald acted as legal advisors to Royalty Pharma.

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and non-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry's leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly – directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma's current portfolio includes royalties on more than 35 commercial products, including Vertex's Trikafta and Alyftrek, GSK's Trelegy, Roche's Evrysdi, Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya, Biogen's Tysabri and Spinraza, Servier's Voranigo, AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson's Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, Pfizer's Nurtec ODT, and Gilead's Trodelvy, and 20 development-stage product candidates.

Royalty Pharma Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth herein does not purport to be complete or to contain all of the information you may desire. Statements contained herein are made as of the date of this document unless stated otherwise, and neither the delivery of this document at any time, nor any sale of securities, shall under any circumstances create an implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time after such date or that information will be updated or revised to reflect information that subsequently becomes available or changes occurring after the date hereof. This document contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that express the company's opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. Examples include discussion of Royalty Pharma's strategies, financing plans, growth opportunities, market growth, and plans for capital deployment. In some cases, you can identify such forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "target," "forecast," "guidance," "goal," "predicts," "project," "potential" or "continue," the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the company. However, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of Royalty Pharma's performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances, and other factors. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of Royalty Pharma's control and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those it thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date hereof. Royalty Pharma does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law. For further information, please reference Royalty Pharma's reports and documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

Royalty Pharma Investor Relations and Communications
+1 (212) 883-6637
ir@royaltypharma.com


Royalty Pharma

