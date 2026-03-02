Royal Road Minerals Signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of the Department of Nariño, Colombia

Royal Road Minerals Signs Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of the Department of Nariño, Colombia

Reinforcing Responsible Exploration and Long-Term Regional Collaboration

Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR,OTC:RRDMF) (OTCQB: RRDMF) (the "Company" or "Royal Road") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with the Department of Nariño (Gobernación de Nariño), Republic of Colombia.

The MoU establishes a non-binding institutional framework for cooperation aimed at advancing responsible mineral exploration, supporting the formalization of artisanal and small-scale mining, strengthening environmental stewardship and fostering constructive engagement with local communities and authorities in the Department of Nariño.

Royal Road holds a portfolio of mineral titles and title applications exceeding 750km2 and covering exciting intrusion-related gold and porphyry copper districts in Nariño, including properties previously announced by the Company that demonstrate strong geological potential (see Press Releases October 18, 2016; March 16, 2017; September 26, 2017; October 2, 2019). Over several years, the Company has advanced innovative formalization initiatives in the region, working alongside communities and local organizations to encourage the transition from informal mining activities toward legal, technically supported and environmentally responsible operations.

The Company recognizes the regional development initiatives being advanced by the Governor's Office of Nariño, which aim to strengthen lawful economic activity, institutional collaboration and sustainable growth across the Department. Royal Road believes that responsible mineral exploration, structured formalization processes and long-term institutional partnerships can contribute meaningfully to these broader regional objectives.

The MoU provides a platform to promote responsible exploration consistent with Colombian mining and environmental law, support pathways for the formalization of artisanal and small-scale miners, encourage environmental monitoring initiatives, align exploration activities with departmental development plans and strengthen social license through structured territorial dialogue.

The agreement has an initial term of two years and does not create binding legal obligations beyond customary confidentiality and good-faith provisions. Any specific programs or investments arising from the framework will be consummated through separate agreements as and when appropriate.

"We believe Nariño hosts the most compelling and under-explored copper-gold mineral belts anywhere in the Andes," said Dr Tim Coughlin, Royal Road's President and CEO. "High-grade gold has been mined there since pre-Hispanic times, and an extensive porphyry copper belt was recognized in the 1980s, yet large parts of the district have never been systematically explored using modern methods. Having worked in Nariño for more than a decade, we understand both the geological potential of the region and where to focus exploration to make discoveries. With today's geological understanding and exploration tools, we see a rare opportunity to test a largely untouched Andean mineral belt for both porphyry copper and intrusion-related gold systems. Copper will be essential to the global energy transition and Colombia has the geological endowment to become a significant responsible supplier. This Memorandum of Understanding creates an important framework for collaboration as we work to responsibly unlock that potential in Nariño."

About Royal Road Minerals:

Royal Road Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company with its head office and technical-operations center located in Jersey, Channel Islands. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker RYR, on the OTCQB under the ticker RRDMF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker RLU. The Company's mission is to apply expert skills and innovative technologies to the process of discovering and developing copper and gold deposits of a scale large enough to benefit future generations and modern enough to ensure minimum impact on the environment and no net loss of biodiversity. The Company currently explores in the Kingdoms of Saudi Arabia, Morocco and in Colombia. More information can be found on the Company's website www.royalroadminerals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement:

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") describing the Company's future plans and the expectations of its management that a stated result or condition will occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or developments in the Company's business or in the mineral resources industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that is based on assumptions about, among other things, future economic conditions and courses of action, and assumptions related to government approvals, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The words "plans", "prospective", "expect", "intend", "intends to" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements, which may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances. Forward-looking statements of the Company contained in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to the Company's exploration plans.

The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only on the date they are made. There is no guarantee that the anticipated benefits of the Company's business plans or operations will be achieved. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: economic market conditions, anticipated costs and expenditures, government approvals, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian provincial securities regulators or other applicable regulatory authorities. Forward-looking statements included herein are based on the current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions of the Company management and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change.

