Royal Road Minerals Intersects 96 Meters at 1.1 g/t Gold Equivalent at the GAM Porphyry Project, Colombia

Royal Road Minerals Intersects 96 Meters at 1.1 g/t Gold Equivalent at the GAM Porphyry Project, Colombia

Drilling defines southwest-dipping porphyry-skarn system; new geophysics highlights a cluster of untested porphyry targets

Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR,OTC:RRDMF) (OTCQB: RRDMF) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the final three drill holes of its recent diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Güíntar Mining Title, part of the Güíntar-Aleman-Margaritas ("GAM") gold-copper-silver project in Antioquia Province, Colombia (see Figure 1).

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These drill results have returned broad skarn-dominated mineralization with local porphyry-style and carbonate-base-metal vein contributions, confirming a large and continuous mineralized system developed around previously reported porphyry-style intercepts (see press release March 18, 2026 and figures 2 and 3). All drilling results are calculated using consistent, mining-constrained parameters, including a 0.25 g/t gold equivalent1 downhole cut-off and a maximum 10 meters internal dilution. Significant intersections and the complete set of drill results and collar locations are summarized in Tables 1 and 2, respectively.

Notable Drill Results

SKARN-STYLE INTERSECTIONS

GUI-DD-032 From 159 to 255 meters: 96m at 1.1 g/t gold equivalent (or 1.3% copper equivalent) including:
From 174 to 209 meters: 35m at 1.1 g/t gold, 0.4% copper and 26.3 g/t silver
(1.7 g/t gold equivalent, or 2.0 % copper equivalent)
CHU-DD-001 From 250 meters to end-of-hole: 152.5m at 0.6 g/t gold equivalent (or 0.7% copper equivalent) including:
From 310 to 336 meters: 26m at 0.8 g/t gold, 0.3% copper and 6.3 g/t silver
(1.1 g/t gold equivalent, or 1.3% copper equivalent)

 

(Not true width and the Company does not have sufficient information to determine true widths of the drill hole intersections)

SUMMARY SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTIONS GAM PROJECT COLOMBIA
    GOLD COPPER
INCLUDES 
HOLE ID FROM TO INTERSECTION (m)* GOLD EQ (g/t)^ COPPER EQ (%) INTERSECTION (m) GOLD SILVER COPPER
GRADE (g/t) GRADE (g/t) %
GUINTAR
GUI-DD-012 17.0 232.5 215.50 1.0 1.2 75.2 1.9 10.8 0.6
GUI-DD-013 88.0 219.0 131.00 1.0 1.3 57 1.4 10.2 0.6
351.0 536.5 185.50 0.6   17.5 2.2 3.8  
GUI-DD-018 88.5 150.0 61.50 0.6          
GUI-DD-020 3.0 421.0 418.00 0.6 0.7 41 1.2 6.2 0.3
GUI-DD-021 50.0 231.0 181.00 1.0 1.2 49 2.2 7.6 0.4
GUI-DD-023 0.0 45.0 45.00 0.7 0.9        
94.0 140.0 46.00 0.8 1.0        
GUI-DD-024 0.0 214.0 214.00 0.8 0.9 32 1.5 4.8 0.2
GUI-DD-028 18.0 194.0 176.00 1.2 1.4 76 2.1 7.9 0.4
GUI-DD-031 0.0 193.7 193.70 0.6 0.7 15 1.0 11.3 0.6
GUI-DD-032 159.0 255.0 96.00 1.1 1.3 35 1.1 26.3 0.4
CHU-DD-001 250.0 402.5 152.50 0.6 0.70 26 0.8 6.3 0.3
NIVERENGO
NIV-DD-003 0.0 38.0 38.00 1.2          
NIV-DD-004 8.0 182.0 174.00 0.8   46 1.2 2.3  
NIV-DD-007 1.0 28.0 27.00 3.7          
NIV-DD-008 1 29 28.00 1.9          
NIV-DD-009 15.0 45.4 30.40 0.8   10.8 1.5 1.2  
NIV-DD-010 5.0 23.0 18.00 2.8          
92.0 118.7 26.70 1.0          
EL ALEMAN
ALM-DD-001 313.0 377.5 64.50 1.1   24 2.4 2.7  

0.25 G/T GOLD EQUIVALENT CUTOFF, MAXIMUM 10m INTERNAL DILUTION
^GOLD EQUIVALENT CALCULATION ASSUMES USD $4300/OZ GOLD AND $65/OZ SILVER AND $5.20/lb COPPER AND 90% RECOVERY FOR ALL METALS
*NOT TRUE WIDTH

Porphyry Cluster Identified

Integration of drill core rock-property measurements with newly acquired drone-borne magnetic data and historic induced polarization data has enabled higher-confidence three-dimensional modelling through constrained inversions. This work has identified the continuation of the Güíntar porphyry-skarn system, as well as two new porphyry targets within the GAM project area, Algodona and Niverengo (see Figures 4, 5 and 6). These targets are defined by coincident magnetic and chargeability anomalies, and surface geochemistry but remain largely untested by drilling, significantly expanding the exploration footprint beyond currently drilled areas.

System Understanding

Recent drilling, combined with an updated geological interpretation, demonstrates that the system at Güíntar extends from surface and dips southwestward beneath the skarn envelope (see Figure 2), with multiple drill holes terminating in mineralization and indicating clear continuity at depth. Skarn mineralization forms a laterally extensive outer shell to the porphyry system and is locally enriched in silver. While generally lower grade than the core porphyry mineralization, this broad mineralized envelope supports grade continuity and dilution tolerance within a potential bulk underground mining scenario. In addition, late carbonate-base-metal and quartz-carbonate vein systems locally enhance grade and contribute to the overall metal endowment.

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Drill Hole Interpretation

Drill hole GUI-DD-032 was designed to test the transition from skarn to porphyry mineralization and intersected extensive skarn mineralization with localized porphyry-style stockwork developed in the footwall to the main porphyry body. Drill hole CHU-DD-001, drilled from the newly granted Chuscalita title toward the interpreted porphyry center, intersected a long interval of skarn mineralization to end-of-hole, providing a clear vector toward the down-dip continuation of the porphyry system.

Drill hole CHU-DD-002 tested the eastern extent of the Aleman vein system and returned geochemical signatures consistent with movement away from the mineralized center, helping to further constrain the geometry and orientation of the system.

"These final three drill holes complete a program designed to define the geometry and scale of the GAM system," said Dr Tim Coughlin, President and CEO of Royal Road Minerals. "At Güíntar we now recognize a significant porphyry gold-copper-silver system extending from surface and dipping southwestward beneath a broad skarn envelope, with multiple holes remaining open at depth. Importantly, integration of drilling with calibrated geophysics indicates that this system forms part of a broader, concealed porphyry cluster across the GAM project area. These targets remain largely untested and, together with resource definition work at Güíntar, define the next phase of drilling. With work now underway at Margaritas and further results pending, we believe the GAM project has the potential to host a significant multi-center porphyry and skarn system."

(See: Table 2)

About the GAM Project

The GAM project is wholly owned by Royal Road and is located approximately 50 kilometers west of Medellín in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia (see Figure 1). The Project comprises the Güíntar and Margaritas Mining Concession Contracts, in addition to the El Aleman Mining and Chuscalita Mining Concession Contracts. The Güíntar and Margaritas Mining Concession Contracts were obtained through Royal Road's acquisition of Northern Colombia Holdings Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (see Press Release May 31, 2019). El Aleman and Chuscalita are subject to option agreements pursuant to which Royal Road holds the exclusive right to acquire a 100% interest (see Press Releases January 12, 2026, and December 14, 2021).

About Royal Road Minerals:

Royal Road Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company with its head office and technical-operations center located in Jersey, Channel Islands. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker RYR, on the OTCQB under the ticker RRDMF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker RLU. The Company's mission is to apply expert skills and innovative technologies to the process of discovering and developing copper and gold deposits of a scale large enough to benefit future generations and modern enough to ensure minimum impact on the environment and no net loss of biodiversity. The Company currently explores in the Kingdoms of Saudi Arabia, Morocco and in Colombia. More information can be found on the Company's website www.royalroadminerals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Dr. Tim Coughlin, BSc (Geology), MSc (Exploration and Mining Geology), PhD, FAusIMM, President and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Road Minerals Limited and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary statement:

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") describing the Company's future plans and the expectations of its management that a stated result or condition will occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or developments in the Company's business or in the mineral resources industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that is based on assumptions about, among other things, future economic conditions and courses of action, and assumptions related to government approvals, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The words "plans", "prospective", "expect", "intend", "intends to" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements, which may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances. Forward-looking statements of the Company contained in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to the Company's exploration plans.

The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only on the date they are made. There is no guarantee that the anticipated benefits of the Company's business plans or operations will be achieved. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: economic market conditions, anticipated costs and expenditures, government approvals, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian provincial securities regulators or other applicable regulatory authorities. Forward-looking statements included herein are based on the current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions of the Company management and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Sample preparation and analyses are conducted according to standard industry procedures. Drill core and saw-cut channel samples are crushed, split and pulverized prior to analysis of Gold by fire assay and Atomic Absorption and multi-elements by ICP-AES and ICP-MS after four acid digestion. Soil samples are sieved to -200 mesh and analyzed for Gold by fire assay and ICP AES and multi-elements by ICP-AES and ICP-MS after aqua regia digestion. Analytical performance is monitored by means of certified reference materials (CRMs), coarse blanks, coarse and pulp duplicate samples. Surface samples have been prepared in ALS Chemex preparation lab in Colombia and analyses have been completed in ALS Chemex Lima.

1 Gold equivalent calculation assumes USD $4300/oz gold and $65/oz silver and $5.20/lb copper and 90% recovery for all metals

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