Royal Gold to Release First Quarter 2026 Results on May 6, 2026

Royal Gold to Release First Quarter 2026 Results on May 6, 2026

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) announced today that it will report its first quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, after market close.

A conference call will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Mountain Time). The call will be webcast live and archived on the Company's website for a limited time.

Dial-In Numbers:

North America (Toll-Free): +1 833-461-5787

International (Toll): +1 585-542-9983

Access Code:

371420639

Webcast URL:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/371420639

Corporate Profile

Royal Gold is a high margin, large-capitalization company that generates strong cash flows from a large and well-diversified portfolio of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Royal Gold shares trade under the symbol "RGLD" and provide growth, value, and income investors exposure to the metals & mining industry. The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com .

Additional Investor Information

Royal Gold routinely posts important information, including information about upcoming investor presentations and press releases, on its website under the Investor Resources tab. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll at www.royalgold.com to receive automatic email alerts for new postings.

For further information, please contact:
Alistair Baker
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development
(303) 573-1660

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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