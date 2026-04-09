Royal Bank of Canada announces election of directors

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 10, 2026, were elected as directors of Royal Bank of Canada at the Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.
Each of the following 13 nominees was elected as a Director.
|
Nominee
|
Votes for
|
% for
|
Votes withheld
|
% withheld
|
Mirko Bibic
|
703,713,924
|
98.92 %
|
7,664,724
|
1.08 %
|
Andrew A. Chisholm
|
702,869,082
|
98.80 %
|
8,509,487
|
1.20 %
|
Jacynthe Coté
|
694,809,114
|
97.67 %
|
16,569,404
|
2.33 %
|
Toos N. Daruvala
|
704,234,858
|
99.00 %
|
7,143,740
|
1.00 %
|
Cynthia Devine
|
701,334,165
|
98.59 %
|
10,044,433
|
1.41 %
|
Roberta L. Jamieson
|
704,016,336
|
98.97 %
|
7,362,261
|
1.03 %
|
David McKay
|
708,199,754
|
99.55 %
|
3,178,844
|
0.45 %
|
Amanda Norton
|
708,542,126
|
99.60 %
|
2,831,437
|
0.40 %
|
Barry Perry
|
708,759,905
|
99.63 %
|
2,618,693
|
0.37 %
|
Maryann Turcke
|
696,808,654
|
97.95 %
|
14,569,944
|
2.05 %
|
Thierry Vandal
|
702,577,187
|
98.76 %
|
8,801,410
|
1.24 %
|
Frank Vettese
|
708,665,298
|
99.62 %
|
2,712,299
|
0.38 %
|
Jeffery Yabuki
|
706,982,575
|
99.38 %
|
4,395,023
|
0.62 %
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders will be available shortly at www.rbc.com/annualmeetings and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.
For further information, please contact:
Investor contact:
Asim Imran, Investor Relations, asim.imran@rbc.com
Media contact:
Ingrid Mone, RBC Corporate Communications, ingrid.mone@rbc.com
SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada
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