Royal Bank of Canada announces election of directors

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 10, 2026, were elected as directors of Royal Bank of Canada at the Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders held earlier today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Each of the following 13 nominees was elected as a Director.

Nominee

Votes for

% for

Votes withheld

% withheld

Mirko Bibic

703,713,924

98.92 %

7,664,724

1.08 %

Andrew A. Chisholm

702,869,082

98.80 %

8,509,487

1.20 %

Jacynthe Coté

694,809,114

97.67 %

16,569,404

2.33 %

Toos N. Daruvala

704,234,858

99.00 %

7,143,740

1.00 %

Cynthia Devine

701,334,165

98.59 %

10,044,433

1.41 %

Roberta L. Jamieson

704,016,336

98.97 %

7,362,261

1.03 %

David McKay

708,199,754

99.55 %

3,178,844

0.45 %

Amanda Norton

708,542,126

99.60 %

2,831,437

0.40 %

Barry Perry

708,759,905

99.63 %

2,618,693

0.37 %

Maryann Turcke

696,808,654

97.95 %

14,569,944

2.05 %

Thierry Vandal

702,577,187

98.76 %

8,801,410

1.24 %

Frank Vettese

708,665,298

99.62 %

2,712,299

0.38 %

Jeffery Yabuki

706,982,575

99.38 %

4,395,023

0.62 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders will be available shortly at www.rbc.com/annualmeetings and will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

For further information, please contact:

Investor contact:
Asim Imran, Investor Relations, asim.imran@rbc.com

Media contact:
Ingrid Mone, RBC Corporate Communications, ingrid.mone@rbc.com

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2026/09/c9047.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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