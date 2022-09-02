Base MetalsInvesting News

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Robert Samuel Grier of Stirling Merchant Capital Inc. (the "Stirling"), as an investor relations consultant to provide communication and marketing services. Stirling will be paid $3250 per month for each month that investor relations services are provided by Stirling. In addition to the foregoing stock option grants, Stirling will be granted 300,000 stock options exercisable at $0.05 for up to three years. Neither Stirling nor its principal, Sam Grier, own any securities of the Company directly or indirectly or have any intention to acquire any securities of the Company except for the exercise of stock options.

Stirling Merchant Capital, a Calgary based Investor relations company, was founded by Sam Grier, BA Econ., who has been in the Investor Relations business for over 20 years. He has conducted successful in person road shows all across Canada and has built solid relationships with Investment Advisors, Accredited investors, analysts & small cap fund managers in the Canadian Investment community. Sam is also a member of the Mineral Exploration Group (Calgary).

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has retained Natrinova Capital Inc. ("Natrinova") as an investor relations consultant to provide communication and marketing services. Natrinova will be paid $3250 per month for each month that investor relations services are provided by Natrinova. In addition to the foregoing stock option grants, Natrinova will be granted 300,000 stock options exercisable at $0.05 for up to three years. Neither Natrinova nor its principal, Natalya Tararinova, own any securities of the Company directly or indirectly or have any intention to acquire any securities of the Company except for the exercise of stock options.

Natrinova Capital Inc. is a boutique Investor Relations firm focused on junior companies and penny stock in the public markets. Built on 30+ years of strong relationships we provide a personal approach to all our clients. We have built strong relationships with brokers, analysts & fund managers across the country and have conducted road shows for TSX & TSX.V listed companies in both large & small Canadian cities.

The engagements of Stirling and Natrinova are subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval.

The Company wishes to announce that it has issued 5,550,000 options to the Company's directors, officers and consultants. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 for a period of five years. The grant is subject to acceptance by the TSXV.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious-and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property plus 4 additional claim blocks in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include the Kinkaid Nevada claims covering numerous Au-Ag-Cu workings and two former producers: the La Corne molybdenum mine property (Quebec) and the Scossa mine property (Nevada) which is a former high-grade gold producer. The Company retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 20% carried interest in five of Honey Badger Mining's claim blocks in the Thunder Bay silver district of northwestern Ontario; a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario; a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals Corp.s' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC, and the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead") whereby Copperhead can acquire a 75% ownership interest in Romios' Red Line Project in BC.

For more information, visit www.romios.com

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements. TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Burega, President & CEO - 647-515-3734 or sburega@romios.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135817

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

