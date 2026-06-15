Rogers Brings Blue Jays Spirit to Calgary with New Ballpark Experience at Rogers Charity Classic

A taste of Rogers Centre is coming to Calgary this summer with the launch of a Blue Jays ballpark experience at the 16th hole during the Rogers Charity Classic. 

In celebration of the Blue Jays milestone 50th season, Rogers Communications today announced the 16th hole at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club is being transformed into a vibrant Blue Jays-themed destination, giving fans an opportunity to connect with Canada's Team in a uniquely Calgary setting while supporting a meaningful cause. 

"As proud owners of Canada's Team, we're thrilled to bring the spirit of Blue Jays baseball to Calgary and create a truly memorable experience for fans at the Rogers Charity Classic," said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers. "This immersive experience not only celebrates the Blue Jays' 50th season, but will also help drive meaningful impact for families in Alberta." 

Fans attending the Rogers Charity Classic can stop by the activation to enjoy iconic baseball elements familiar to Rogers Centre in Toronto, including roaming vendors with classic ballpark snacks, DJ and live organ music, player walk-up songs, opportunities to meet and take photos with Blue Jays alumni, and an exclusive spectator section for Rogers customers with premium viewing access.  

For every birdie scored on the par-3 hole 16 throughout the tournament, $1,000 will be donated to Jays Care Foundation, building on Rogers ongoing commitment to delivering premium fan experiences while supporting Alberta communities. 

"We are committed to continually elevating the fan experience and finding new ways to make the Rogers Charity Classic more engaging, entertaining and memorable," said Sean Van Kesteren, Executive Director, Rogers Charity Classic. "From innovative on-course activations and enhanced hospitality to showcasing world-class golf and driving players into the community, we want every fan to feel connected to the energy of the event on and off the golf course. That commitment to creating an exceptional community experience is a big part of what has helped the Rogers Charity Classic become one of the premier sporting and charitable events in Canada." 

More details around the ballpark including player availabilities and fan experiences will be released in the lead up to tournament week. 

Tickets are now available for the 2026 Rogers Charity Classic, taking place August 21 to 23, with a range of packages offering premium spectator experiences, enhanced viewing opportunities and exclusive hosting options. 

About Rogers Communications Inc.
Rogers is Canada's communications, sports and entertainment company, and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

About Rogers Charity Classic
Rogers Charity Classic hosts some of greatest names in golf at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club in Calgary, Alberta each year. The field consists of stars from the PGA TOUR Champions who compete for US $2.5 million in a three-round, 54-hole stroke-play tournament. Led by a philanthropic Patron Group along with title partner Rogers Communications, the annual PGA TOUR Champions stop in Canada showcases Calgary to the world through its broadcast on the Golf Channel. The Tournament has raised more than $164 million since inception and helps thousands of Alberta youth annually through support to youth-based charities. For more information, please visit rogerscharityclassic.com. Follow Rogers Charity Classic at facebook.com/rogerscharityclassic and on X, formerly Twitter.

For more information:

Rogers Communications, media@rci.rogers.com, 1-844-226-1338
Rogers Charity Classic, chris@rogerscharityclassic.com, 403-620-8731


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Rogers CommunicationsRCInyse:rciemerging tech investing
RCI
The Conversation (0)
Savannah Resources

Approval of up to €110m Portuguese State Grant

Portuguese State awards grant of up to €110 million to the Barroso Lithium Project

Savannah Resources Plc, the developer of the Barroso Lithium Project in Portugal, a 'Strategic Project' under the European Critical Raw Materials Act and Europe's largest spodumene lithium deposit (the 'Project'), is delighted to announce the award of a non-reimbursable grant (the 'Grant') of up... Keep Reading...
FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Rights by the Company's Three Strategic Investors and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Rights by the Company's Three Strategic Investors and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that in connection with the $14.4 million strategic investment by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (" SMCL ") which closed on January 22, 2024 the Company's three strategic investors have fully... Keep Reading...
FPX Nickel Closes $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Sumitomo Metal Mining

FPX Nickel Closes $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Sumitomo Metal Mining

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement financing (the " Private Placement ") with a new cornerstone strategic investor, Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (" SMCL "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium Appoints New Director and Grants Options

Argentina Lithium Appoints New Director and Grants Options

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT ) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that the Company has appointed Martin Burian to its board of directors. Mr. Burian holds ICD.D (Institute of Corporate Directors) and Chartered Professional Accountant... Keep Reading...

CEO's of Penn National, FansUnite, ESE Entertainment and GameStop Position for Next Growth Wave in Interactive Entertainment and Gaming Boom

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Penn National (NASDAQ: PENN), FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF), and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME). The... Keep Reading...
A laptop displays "SpaceX" while a phone shows "IPO."

Tech Weekly: SpaceX IPO Helps Lift Indexes After Early Week Rout

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly brief on tech news and tech stocks driving the market. We also break down next week's catalysts to help you prepare for the week ahead.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time news updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter,... Keep Reading...
Hand holding a phone displaying SpaceX logo over a colorful financial graph background.

SpaceX Targets US$1.77 Trillion Valuation

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has bypassed a traditional price range for its initial public offering (IPO), setting a fixed price of US$135 per share to target a US$1.77 trillion valuation.In an updated prospectus filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on May 20, the company outlines plans to... Keep Reading...
Glowing blue pickaxe with binary code overlays a dark blue circuit board-patterned background.

Rockburst and Tersa: Pioneering Sustainable Mining Innovations

Mining has long navigated a delicate balance between established technologies and emerging innovation.Like any industry, resource extraction must weigh costs against output. Although the sector has always contended with permitting and oversight rules, environmental standards have grown... Keep Reading...
Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
EVP of Integrated Quantum Technologies Publishes White Paper on Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Without Performance Trade-Offs

EVP of Integrated Quantum Technologies Publishes White Paper on Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Without Performance Trade-Offs

Key Highlights: Mr. Jeremy Sameulson, EVP of AI and Innovation at IQT, publishes VEIL™ Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Framework on arXiv: Introduces an architecture designed to enable use of sensitive data without exposing raw inputs, endorsed by Dr. Mohammad Tayebi, Professor at Simon... Keep Reading...
Sona Nanotech To Hold Investor Webinar To Discuss Follow-up Data From First-in-human Cancer Therapy Study

Sona Nanotech To Hold Investor Webinar To Discuss Follow-up Data From First-in-human Cancer Therapy Study

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA,OTC:SNANF) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona"), will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, March 18th at 3:30pm ET to discuss follow-up data from its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Standard Uranium Provides Drilling Update on the 2026 Drill Program at Flagship Davidson River Project - Announces Elevated Radioactivity in First Drill Hole

Goundafa Historic Mine Site Spring Work Program Completed

Change Of Registered Address

Goldgroup Closes Purchase of the San Francisco Gold Mine Acquiring 100% of Molimentales Del Noroeste, S.A. de C.V.

Related News

uranium investing

As US-Iran Near Peace Pact, Tehran Reportedly Seals Off Uranium Cache

rare earth investing

Ucore Partners With Sumitomo to Expand Western Rare Earth Supply Chain

gold investing

Hemlo Mining Debuts on TSX Main Board

energy investing

Standard Uranium Provides Drilling Update on the 2026 Drill Program at Flagship Davidson River Project - Announces Elevated Radioactivity in First Drill Hole

base metals investing

Goundafa Historic Mine Site Spring Work Program Completed

precious metals investing

Change Of Registered Address

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Closes Purchase of the San Francisco Gold Mine Acquiring 100% of Molimentales Del Noroeste, S.A. de C.V.