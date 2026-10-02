Rogers Brings Backstreet Boys to Canada

Into The Millennium Homecoming: Live in Canada coming to Rogers Centre, February 2027
The band's only 2027 North American stadium shows
Rogers customers get exclusive ticket presale on October 5
TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's going to be Larger than Life, Canada! Rogers and Live Nation Canada today announced that Rogers is bringing one of the best-selling bands of all time, the Backstreet Boys, to Canada for a four-concert residency at Rogers Centre in Toronto on February 12, 13, 19 and 20, 2027. Rogers customers get exclusive ticket presale access on October 5, with public sale beginning on October 9.
Into the Millennium – Homecoming: Live in Canada will be the band's only North American stadium shows of 2027. This once-in-a-lifetime experience gives fans the chance to see the legendary Millennium album brought to life, alongside a selection of the group's greatest hits, including beloved classics such as "I Want It That Way" and "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)", along with songs more rarely performed live such as "It's Gotta Be You" and "The Perfect Fan".
Canada has long held a special place in the Backstreet Boys' story. It was the group's first major breakthrough in North America, and Canadian audiences embraced the band from the start. Decades later, that connection remains as strong as ever - rooted in the fans who have grown up with their music and continue to make every Canadian stop truly feel like a homecoming.
"Fans from around the world are excited to see this iconic group live, so we jumped at the opportunity to bring the Backstreet Boys to Canada," said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers. "For more than three decades, the Backstreet Boys have built a passionate fan base and sold-out arenas around the world, and we're excited to create unforgettable opportunities for fans and our customers."
"Few artists have a connection with Canadian fans as enduring and meaningful as the Backstreet Boys," said Erik Hoffman, President of Music, Live Nation Canada. "We're thrilled to welcome them back to Toronto for this special Homecoming series and celebrate a bond that has spanned generations."
"Canada was one of the first places to embrace us, and the love and support we've received from our fans there has meant so much from the very beginning," said Brian Littrell. "Coming back feels incredibly special. It is a chance for all of us to celebrate the memories we've made together and create some new ones."
The Toronto concert series follows the band's unprecedented success with their Into the Millennium Sphere shows in Las Vegas, as well as their 10-show stadium residency in Düsseldorf, Germany, which launched last week. The Düsseldorf shows have delivered a major full-circle moment, as the band thrilled fans by reviving the legendary Into the Millennium Tour entrance - soaring in from the sky on hoverboards, just as they did in 1999, before opening the show with "Larger Than Life." The shows have continued to celebrate the Backstreet Boys' defining Millennium era, a cultural moment in time that cemented their place in pop history.
Exclusive Benefits for Rogers Customers
Rogers is the presenting sponsor of the Into the Millennium – Homecoming: Live in Canada residency. In addition to early access to tickets, Rogers customers will have access to premium experiences, including the chance to win VIP meet-and-greets, through the Rogers Beyond the Seat program.
Rogers will also give customers and fans the chance to win thousands of tickets, including grand prizes with airfare and accommodation in Toronto to see the Backstreet Boys at Rogers Centre. Details on contesting will be announced at a later date.
Rogers also launched a TV ad today featuring the Backstreet Boys and Canadian actor Michael Cera to promote the perks of being a Rogers customer, including presale access to Backstreet Boys.
Follow Rogers on Instagram for the latest updates on how to win tickets and VIP meet-and-greet opportunities.
Official Concert & VIP Hotel Experience Packages
Please & Thank You, the direct-to-fan experience company, is the official Concert & VIP Hotel Experience Package partner for Into the Millennium – Homecoming: Live in Canada at Rogers Centre. Packages will be available beginning October 5 through the Rogers presale.
Packages include premium reserved seating at Rogers Centre, hotel accommodations, and a range of added perks: priority entry and exclusive lounge access at the Backstreet Boys YYZ Terminal – Toronto fan experience and at the show, a BSB-curated gifting kit, Please & Thank You's on-site concierge service, and more. For more information and early access to tickets through Please & Thank You packages, visit backstreetboys.please.co.
Meet-and-greets are not included in any package.
Backstreet Boys YYZ Terminal - Toronto
The Backstreet Boys are opening the Backstreet Boys YYZ Terminal - Toronto, an immersive fan pop-up in Toronto inspired by the Millennium album's airport cover. It's home to the official BSB merch store, with exclusive Homecoming collectibles, Millennium-era photo moments and fan events throughout the residency. Please & Thank You VIP package holders get priority entry and exclusive lounge access. For more information, please visit backstreetboys.com.
TICKETS:
- Exclusive Presale for Rogers Customers: Monday, October 5 at 10am – Tuesday, October 6 at 10pm ET
- Backstreet Army Presale: Tuesday, October 6 from 10am – 10pm ET
- Artist Sign Up Presale: Wednesday, October 7 from 10am – 10pm ET; Fans can sign up HERE now through Monday, October 5, at 10pm ET
- Live Nation All Access Presale: Thursday, October 8 from 10am to 10pm ET
- Rogers Centre Presale: Thursday, October 8 from 10am to 10pm ET
- General On Sale: Friday, October 9, at 10am ET Ticketmaster.ca
About Rogers Communications Inc.
Rogers is Canada's communications, sports and entertainment company, and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or https://about.rogers.com/investor-relations/.
About Backstreet Boys
For more than 30 years the Backstreet Boys have delivered the finest pop music one has to offer, making them one of pop's most influential performers. With countless #1s, record-setting tours, numerous awards and worldwide sales in excess of 130 million, BSB has been recognized as the best-selling boy band in history.
The Backstreet Boys are the first ever pop group to play at Sphere, with 47 sold-out shows and counting, the band has played to nearly 750,000 fans and have received critical acclaim and praise for their electrifying performances, state-of-the-art visuals, and groundbreaking stage production. They will continue their run with more dates in 2026 and 2027 further cementing the residency as one of the most successful and innovative live entertainment experiences in Las Vegas history. This fall the Backstreet Boys are performing a sold-out 10-show stadium residency at Düsseldorf's MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA as a celebration of the country where their international success first began.
The Backstreet Boys also celebrated the 25th anniversary of their chart-topping, 5-time GRAMMY- nominated album, Millennium with Millennium 2.0 in 2025. This deluxe re-issue features 25 tracks, including all 12 remastered originals, live recordings, demos, including "I Want It That Way" and B-sides, including the alternate version of "I Want It That Way."
Over the years, the Backstreet Boys have repeatedly captivated millions of people with their impressive catalog of hit songs and creative partnerships and continue to be larger than life.
About Live Nation Entertainment:
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Backstreet Boys:
The Lede Company
Cara Hutchison - cara.hutchison@ledecompany.com
Chris Iacullo - chris.Iacullo@ledecompany.com
Rogers:
media@rci.rogers.com
Live Nation Canada:
Tonisha Bath – tonishabath@livenation.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f12b9ca-d43b-43b0-b7ee-958be9e62e67