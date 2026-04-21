Rockwell Automation to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Rockwell Automation to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) is scheduled to report its second quarter fiscal 2026 results on Tuesday, May 5, before the market opens. The release will be posted on the Rockwell Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html .

A conference call to discuss the quarterly results will be held at 7:30 a.m. CDT on May 5. This call will be audio webcast and accessible on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website. Presentation materials will also be available on the website prior to the call.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing the following numbers: (888) 330-2022 in North America; (365) 977-0051 in Canada; +1 (646) 960-0690 for other countries. Use the following passcode: 5499533. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Rockwell Automation website through June 5.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com .

Aijana Zellner
Head of Investor Relations and Market Strategy
+1 440-289-8439
azellner@rockwellautomation.com

Ed Moreland
Head of Government Affairs and Corporate Communications
+1 571-296-0391
edward.moreland@rockwellautomation.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

rockwell automationROKnyse:rok
ROK
The Conversation (0)
Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation

Keep Reading...
Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend at $1.25 Per Share on Common Stock

Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend at $1.25 Per Share on Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), following its regular review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable on Sept. 10, 2024, to shareowners of record at the close of business on Aug. 12, 2024. About Rockwell... Keep Reading...
Rockwell Automation to Advance Intelligent Automation, Mobile Robotics in Manufacturing Logistics in Collaboration with NVIDIA

Rockwell Automation to Advance Intelligent Automation, Mobile Robotics in Manufacturing Logistics in Collaboration with NVIDIA

OTTO Motors by Rockwell Automation will create next-generation autonomous mobile robots enhanced with NVIDIA technologies Rockwell Automation , Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announces further collaborations with... Keep Reading...
Rockwell Automation to Present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Rockwell Automation to Present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Senior Vice President, Intelligent Devices, Tessa Myers, and Vice President, Investor Relations and Market Strategy, Aijana Zellner, will present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. The fireside chat will be... Keep Reading...
Harnessing the Energy-Generating Potential of Underground Mine Winders

Harnessing the Energy-Generating Potential of Underground Mine Winders

For mining companies, enhancing sustainability can mean undertaking net-new projects. But more often, it means rethinking existing processesRockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), RUC Mining, and Energy Power Systems Australia (EPSA) have introduced an innovative regenerative energy storage solution for... Keep Reading...
EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce positive results from the recently completed flow test of its second test well, 14-36-009-13W20, in the Mansur permit area located in southeast Saskatchewan ( Figure 1 ). Third-party laboratory... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Copper Quest Announces 2026 Exploration Programs Beginning with Drilling on the Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0024 to R-0026 with Intercepts Including 54.20% Fe2O3, 7.07% TiO2, 0.443% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

CHARBONE Advances Strategic Expansion in Malaysia and Confirms Intent to Participate and Operate in Green Hydrogen ASIAPAC

CHARBONE poursuit son expansion strategique en Malaisie et confirme son intention de participer et d'operer dans Green Hydrogen ASIAPAC

Related News

gold investing

Has Gold Production Peaked?

base metals investing

Copper Quest Announces 2026 Exploration Programs Beginning with Drilling on the Rip Copper-Molybdenum Project

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0024 to R-0026 with Intercepts Including 54.20% Fe2O3, 7.07% TiO2, 0.443% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

cleantech investing

CHARBONE Advances Strategic Expansion in Malaysia and Confirms Intent to Participate and Operate in Green Hydrogen ASIAPAC

cleantech investing

CHARBONE poursuit son expansion strategique en Malaisie et confirme son intention de participer et d'operer dans Green Hydrogen ASIAPAC

energy investing

Uranium American Resources, Inc. Completes Definitive Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Jag Minerals Pty Ltd.

precious metals investing

Excalibur Metals Commences Maiden Drilling Program at Spyglass Ridge