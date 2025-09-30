Rockland to Commence Ground Prospecting Program on the Past Producing Cole Gold Mines Project in Red Lake, Ontario

(TheNewswire)
September 30, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia - Rockland Resources (the "Company' or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB:BERLF) (FSE:GB2) is pleased to announce that it will commence a ground prospecting and sampling program on its 100%-owned Cole Gold Mines Project (the "Property"), situated in the prolific Red Lake Greenstone Belt, in northwestern Ontario. The purpose of such a program is to locate and sample numerous high-grade gold occurrences documented in historic literature, as well as additional new occurrences made by Rockland personnel on the Property, in preparation for a winter diamond drilling program planned for early 2026. The program is anticipated to commence in a few days time and will take 10 to 14 days to complete. Assay results will be released as they become available.
The Red Lake greenstone belt (RLGB) hosts one of the most prolific and highest-grade gold camps in Canada, with historical production of greater than 30 million ounces of gold , primarily from the Campbell-Red Lake, Cochenour-Willans and Madsen mines. Rockland's Cole Gold property benefits greatly, in being located close to such mines in the RLGB, that provide much-needed infrastructure including processing facilities, labor and supplies.
Michael England, CEO states, "We are excited to get back on the historic Cole Gold Mines project that, until Rockland acquired it, had been family owned and developed since the 1930's. Other than the 3 levels that the Cole family developed in the ‘30s much of the property is underexplored and we look forward to systematically mapping and sampling and ground truthing our own high priority drill targets."
Rockland's Cole Gold Mine Property:
The Cole Gold Mines property, comprising 80 mining claims (1,438 hectares) is located on Pipestone Bay within the western portion of the RLGB. It is situated within the Pipestone Bay – St. Paul Deformation Zone, a D2 structure. D2 structures host the bulk of gold mineralization in the RLGB, including at the nearby Madsen and Rowan Lake mines, situated along trend to the east.
The Shaft zone worked during the 1930's, included the development of an exploration shaft to 162 metres with underground workings on 3 levels (2,134 metres of lateral cross-cutting and drifting), evaluating parallel vein structures. Modest production of high-grade gold was produced to the 162-metre depth of the workings, with the precise historical production figures, not known.
Elsewhere on the property, recent work completed by Rockland located 2 new surface showings, yielding assays of 57.7 g/t & 16.7 g/t Au as well as 14.8 g/t Au & 7.21 g/t Au , respectively. Maps recently acquired by Rockland from the historic literature on the Cole property, illustrate numerous high-grade gold showings occurring as sheeted quartz veins within shear zones. Additionally, a historic drill hole (hole 12) evaluating a parallel structure, yielded a 3.7 metre intercept containing visible gold in quartz-carbonate veining. All of these occurrences will be the subject of prospecting and sampling during the upcoming prospecting campaign. Diamond drilling is warranted on all of the above mentioned zones.
1 The resource numbers referred to for the Shaft Zone are to be considered as historic resources, not compliant under NI 43-101 guidelines and therefore should not be relied upon
The Company further announces the resignation of Tom McCandless from its Board of Directors. Management is pleased to report Dr. McCandless will continue assisting the Company by moving onto its Advisory Board.
Qualified Person:
Rockland's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release were reviewed and approved by Donald Hoy, M. Sc., P. Geo., who serves as the Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.
About Rockland Resources Ltd.:
Rockland Resources Ltd. (CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF) (OTCQB: BERLF) (FSE: GB2) is advancing critical minerals exploration and is specializing in beryllium on its portfolio of projects in the Spor Mountain region of Utah, USA. Spor Mountain is home to Materion's (NYSE: MTRN) Spor Mountain Mine, the largest beryllium producer in the world and continuously mined since 1969. The Company also has the 100%-owned Cole Gold Mines Project, located in the western portion of the prolific Red Lake gold district of Ontario.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael England, CEO & Director
For further information, please contact:
Mike England
Email: mike@engcom.ca
N ei t h e r t he Canadian Stock Exchange nor i t s R e gu l a t i on Ser v ice s P r o v i d e r a c c e p t s re s pon s i b ili t y f or t he ad e qua c y or a cc u r a c y of t h i s rele a s e .
F O R W A R D- L OO K IN G S T AT E M E N TS : T h i s n e w s re l e a s e c on t a i ns f o r w a r d - l oo k i ng s t a t e m e n t s , w h ic h rel a t e t o f u t u r e e v e n t s or f u t u r e p er f o r man c e and re f lec t manag e m e n t ' s c u r re nt e x p ec t a t i ons and a ss ump t i on s . S u c h f o r w a r d - l oo k i ng s t a t e m e n t s re f lec t manag e m e n t ' s c u r re nt b elie f s and a r e ba s e d on a ss ump t i ons made by and i n f o r ma t i on c u r re n t l y ava il ab l e t o t he C ompan y . I nv e s t o r s a r e c au t i on e d t hat t h e s e f o r w a r d -l oo k i ng s t a t e m e n t s a r e n e i t h e r p r om i s e s nor gua r an t ee s and a r e s u b j ec t t o ri sk s and un cer t a i n t ie s t hat may c au s e f u t u r e re s u l t s t o d i f f e r ma t eri a ll y f r om t ho s e e x p ec t e d. T h e s e f o r w a r d - l oo k i ng s t a t e m e n t s a r e made as of t he da t e h e r e of and, e x ce pt as re q u ire d und e r ap p li c ab l e s ec u r i t ie s le g i s l a t i on, t he C ompa n y do e s not a ss ume any ob li ga t io n t o upda t e or re v i s e t h e m t o re f l e c t n e w e v e n t s or c i r c ums t an ce s . Al l of t he f o r w a r d - l oo k i ng s t a t e m e n t s made i n t h i s p re s s rele a s e a r e qua li f ie d by t h e s e c au t i ona r y s t a t e m e n t s and by t ho s e made i n our f ili ngs wi t h S E DA R i n C anada ( ava il ab l e at WWW . S E D A R . C O M ) .
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.