Rockland Resources Closes Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia, November 20, 2025 TheNewswire - Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") ( CSE: RKL,OTC:BERLF ), is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated November 12, 2025 and November 13, 2025, the Company has closed the non-brokered private placement. The Company issued three million units (the "Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $180,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share ("Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 36-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.10 per share.

Proceeds raised will be used to advance the corporation's Cole Gold Mines project in Red Lake, Ont., and for general working capital purposes.

Shares issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.

About Rockland Resources Ltd.

Rockland Resources is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets for the benefit of its shareholders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael England, CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Mike England
Email: mike@engcom.ca

