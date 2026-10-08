Roblox to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on October 29, 2026

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2026 financial results after the market close on Thursday, October 29, 2026. Roblox will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. PST / 4:30 p.m. EST the same day.

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com . Following the call, an audio replay and transcript will be available at ir.roblox.com .

About Roblox

Roblox is an immersive gaming and creation platform that offers people millions of ways to be together, inviting its community to explore, create and share endless unique games. Our vision is to reimagine the way people come togetherin a world that's safe, civil, and optimistic. To achieve this vision, we are building an innovative company that, together with the Roblox community, has the ability to strengthen our social fabric and support economic growth for people around the world. For more about Roblox, please visit corp.roblox.com .

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2026 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jaime Morris
Head of Investor Relations
Investors: ir@roblox.com

Media Contact:
Stefanie Notaney
Senior Director, Financial and Corporate Communications
Press: press@roblox.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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