Roblox Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) has released its results for the first quarter of 2026. Please visit ir.roblox.com to view the shareholder letter and supplemental materials.
Earnings Q&A Session
Roblox will host a conference call to discuss its financial and operational results on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible at ir.roblox.com or by clicking here and a recording will be available following the session.
About Roblox
Roblox is an immersive gaming and creation platform that offers people millions of ways to be together, inviting its community to explore, create and share endless unique games. Our vision is to reimagine the way people come together in a world that's safe, civil, and optimistic. To achieve this vision, we are building an innovative company that, together with the Roblox community, has the ability to strengthen our social fabric and support economic growth for people around the world. For more about Roblox, please visit corp.roblox.com .
ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2026 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.
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Investor Relations Contact:
Jaime Morris
Head of Investor Relations
Investors: ir@roblox.com
Media Contact:
Stefanie Notaney
Financial and Corporate Communications
Press: press@roblox.com