Roblox Kids and Roblox Select Accounts Now Available Worldwide

New age-based accounts are designed to provide protections that evolve as children grow while giving parents greater visibility and control
Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced the global rollout of Roblox Kids and Roblox Select accounts, new age-based experiences for users under 16, with protections designed to evolve as children grow.
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Roblox Kids, Roblox Select, and Roblox Accounts
Following a limited market rollout last month in Australia, Indonesia, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, Roblox Kids and Roblox Select accounts are now available globally. The accounts are designed to align game access, chat features, and parental controls with a user's age, while giving parents more visibility and flexibility over their child's experience on Roblox.
Users are automatically placed into the applicable account experience based on Roblox's age-check systems. The rollout brings together age checks, age-based account settings, content ratings, ongoing moderation, and expanded parental controls into a single framework designed to support younger users as they grow. At launch, age-checked users under 16 will retain access to the vast majority of their favorite games, while the experience for age-checked users 16 and older remains unchanged.
"Children's needs change significantly as they grow, and online experiences should adapt alongside them," said Matt Kaufman, Chief Safety Officer at Roblox. "With Roblox Kids and Roblox Select, we're creating age-based protections designed to support younger users at different stages, while giving parents tools to personalize the experience for their family."
Roblox Kids and Roblox Select Accounts
- Roblox Kids Accounts (Ages 5–8)* include the platform's strongest default protections. Users can access a catalog of games with Minimal or Mild content maturity labels that have passed Roblox's continual selection process. Chat is turned off by default.
- Roblox Select Accounts (Ages 9–15) provide access to games rated up to Moderate that have passed Roblox's continual selection process. Chat settings vary by age and region, and additional safeguards remain in place for users under 16.
For both account types, Roblox applies additional review standards to games made available to younger users, including developer verification, real-time evaluation, and enhanced content review. By default, Roblox Kids and Roblox Select catalogs exclude games featuring sensitive issues, social hangouts, and free-form drawing features.
Roblox's age-based account system automatically progresses users into new account experiences as they age: Users move from Roblox Kids to Roblox Select at age 9, and users move from Roblox Select to standard Roblox accounts at age 16.
Expanding Parental Controls
Roblox is also expanding parental controls . Parents who link their account to their child's already have access to parental controls that provide visibility into gameplay activity and friend lists, as well as tools to manage content ratings, communication settings, screen time, and spending limits.
With this rollout, Roblox is extending certain controls until their child turns 16—including granular game blocking and direct chat management—and introducing a new game approval feature that allows parents to grant access to specific games outside their child's default account settings.
As Leonardo S., a Brazilian-based father and member of Roblox's Global Parent Council, said, "These new accounts provide more peace of mind by pairing built-in safeguards with tools that help parents stay connected to their child's experience. This combination makes it much easier as parents to stay engaged and guide their children's digital journey as they grow."
Age-Appropriate Experiences
The rollout builds on Roblox's broader effort to create age-appropriate experiences for younger users, including becoming the first major online gaming platform to require facial age checks to access chat features. Once rollout is completed, users who have not completed an age check will not be able to access standard Roblox accounts or use Roblox chat features, regardless of their age.
Roblox also continues to apply protections that are designed to prevent the sharing of links, images, and videos in chat. While social media links have never been allowed in chat, later this month, Roblox is no longer allowing users younger than 16 to share or view them on user profiles, game detail pages, Community pages, or the Creator Hub.
Later this year, Roblox will also begin transitioning to the International Age Rating Coalition (IARC) framework , the globally recognized standard method for assigning content ratings for digital games and apps.
Together, these updates are part of Roblox's ongoing work to deliver age-based protections that evolve as users grow, provide parents with greater transparency and control, and support safe, positive online experiences.
Resources
- Age-Based Roblox Kids and Select Accounts Now Globally Available
- What Families Need to Know About Roblox's New Age-Based Protections
- Introducing Roblox Kids and Roblox Select Accounts
- Roblox Safety Center
About Roblox
Roblox is an immersive gaming and creation platform that offers people millions of ways to be together, inviting its community to explore, create, and share endless unique games. Roblox's vision is to reimagine the way people come together—in a world that's safe, civil, and optimistic. To achieve this vision, Roblox is building an innovative company that, together with the community, has the ability to strengthen the social fabric and support economic growth for people around the world. For more about Roblox, please visit corp.Roblox.com .
Roblox and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2026 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.
* The exact ages, games, and features associated with these accounts will vary by region. Ages are based on age checks; parents can correct a child's age if necessary.
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Roblox Communications press@Roblox.com