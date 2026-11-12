Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports October 2026 Operating Data

Robinhood Markets, Inc. ("Robinhood") (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported select monthly operating data for October 2026.

  • Funded Customers at the end of October were 28.9 million (up approximately 130 thousand from the end of September 2026, up approximately 1.8 million year-over-year).

  • Total Platform Assets at the end of October were $383 billion (down 3% from the end of September 2026, up 12% year-over-year).

  • Net Deposits were $15.1 billion in October, or a 46% annualized growth rate relative to September 2026 Total Platform Assets.
    • Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $80.5 billion, or an annual growth rate of 23% relative to October 2025 Total Platform Assets.
  • Trading Volumes in October:
    • Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $325 billion (up 1% from September 2026, up 2% year-over-year). Average daily volumes ("ADVs")3 were $14.8 billion (down 4% from September 2026, up 6% year-over-year).

    • Options Contracts Traded were 289 million (flat from September 2026, up 8% year-over-year). ADVs were 13.1 million contracts (down 4% from September 2026, up 13% year-over-year).

    • Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $17.0 billion (down 21% from September 2026, down 48% year-over-year), including Robinhood App Notional Trading Volumes of $6.8 billion (down 24% from September 2026, down 51% year-over-year) and Bitstamp Notional Trading Volumes of $10.2 billion (down 18% from September 2026, down 45% year-over-year). Robinhood App ADVs were $219 million (down 26% from September 2026, down 51% year-over-year), and Bitstamp ADVs were $328 million (down 21% from September 2026, down 45% year-over-year).

    • Event Contracts Traded were 5.9 billion (up 5% from September 2026, up 136% year-over-year). ADVs were 190 million contracts (up 2% from September 2026, up 135% year-over-year).

  • Interest Earning Assets in October:
    • Margin balances at the end of October were $22.9 billion (up 4% from the end of September 2026, up 39% year-over-year).
    • Cash and Deposit balances at the end of October were $16.4 billion (down 20% from the end of September 2026, up 12% year-over-year). The month-over-month decline was mostly driven by strong customer net buying. This decline has largely reversed in early November.

    • Cash Sweep balances at the end of October were $30.8 billion (down 5% from the end of September 2026, down 10% year-over-year).

  • Total Securities Lending Revenue in October was $34 million (up 6% from September 2026, down 43% year-over-year). This includes Securities Lending, Net revenues of ($12) million.


  October
2026		 September
2026		 M/M
Change 		October
2025		 Y/Y
Change
(M - in millions, B - in billions)          
Funded Customer Growth (M)          
Funded Customers1 28.9
 28.7
 +1 % 27.1
 +7%
           
Asset Growth ($B)          
Total Platform Assets1 $383.2
 $395.9
 (3 %) $342.6 +12%
Net Deposits1,2 $15.1
 $6.1
 NM $5.6 NM
           
Trading          
Equities and Options Trading Days 22
 21
 +5 % 23
 (4%)
Crypto and Prediction Markets Trading Days 31
 30
 +3 % 31
 -
           
Total Trading Volumes          
Equity ($B) $325.5
 $323.6
 +1 % $320.1 +2%
Options Contracts (M) 288.6
 287.9
 -   266.7
 +8%
Crypto ($B) $17.0
 $21.4
 (21 %) $32.5 (48%)
Robinhood App ($B) $6.8
 $8.9
 (24 %) $13.9 (51%)
Bitstamp ($B) $10.2
 $12.5
 (18 %) $18.6 (45%)
Event Contracts (B) 5.9
 5.6
 +5 % 2.5
 +136%
           
Average Daily Trading Volumes3          
Equity ($B) $14.8
 $15.4
 (4 %) $13.9 +6%
Options Contracts (M) 13.1
 13.7
 (4 %) 11.6
 +13%
Crypto ($M) $548
 $713
 (23 %) $1,048 (48%)
Robinhood App ($M) $219
 $297
 (26 %) $448 (51%)
Bitstamp ($M) $328
 $416
 (21 %) $600 (45%)
Event Contracts (M) 190
 187
 +2 % 81
 +135%
           
Daily Average Trades (DATs) (M)        
Equity 4.3
 4.5
 (4 %) 4.4
 (2%)
Options 2.0
 2.0
 -   1.4
 +43%
Crypto 0.7
 0.9
 (22 %) 1.1
 (36%)
           
Interest Earning Assets ($B)          
Margin Book $22.9
 $22.1
 +4 % $16.5 +39%
Cash and Deposits4 $16.4
 $20.4
 (20 %) $14.7 +12%
Cash Sweep4 $30.8
 $32.3
 (5 %) $34.2 (10%)
           
Securities Lending ($M)          
Total Securities Lending Revenue $34
 $32
 +6 % $60 (43%)
Securities Lending, Net ($12)
 ($12)
 NM $24 NM


1. Starting in July 2026, Total Platform Assets include Trump Account assets custodied by Robinhood, and Net Deposits include Trump Account contributions. Funded Customers do not include Trump Accounts.
2. Starting in June 2025, Net Deposits include results from Bitstamp. Starting in March 2026, Net Deposits include results from TradePMR. Starting in June 2026, Net Deposits include results from WonderFi.
3. Average daily volumes ("ADVs") defined as Total Trading Volume in a given period divided by the applicable number of trading days in said period.
4. In February 2026, we updated our brokerage High-Yield Cash program to fund growth in margin lending. Under the updated program, the first $10 thousand in enrolled balances per eligible customer are held as free credit balances where the customer continues to earn the same interest rate. This resulted in over $6 billion of Cash Sweep balances moving to free credit balances in February 2026.

For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood's full monthly metrics release, which is available on investors.robinhood.com.

The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood's estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood's quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), might vary from the information in this release.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a global leader in financial services offering retail brokerage, crypto, advisory, digital banking services, and private markets access to a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at robinhood.com.

Robinhood uses the "Overview" tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at investors.robinhood.com/overview) and its Newsroom (accessible at newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

"Robinhood" and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Relations: ir@robinhood.com

Press: press@robinhood.com


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