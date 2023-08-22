Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited

RLG Contracted To Market & Sell Hydralyte In China

e-Commerce company RooLife Group Ltd (ASX:RLG) (“RLG” or “Company”) is delighted to announce that it has been appointed by The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited (ASX:HPC) (“HPC”) to exclusively market, sell and distribute its Hydralyte range of electrolyte-rich tablets, liquids and powders in China.

  • RLG appointed to market, sell and distribute the Hydralyte range of electrolyte- rich tablets, liquids and powders in China
  • RLG has exclusive distribution rights for all online and physical store sales, including cross border e-commerce and general trade in China
  • RLG to generate revenue through multiple channels including service fees, digital marketing fees and margins on all product sales
  • Extends RLG’s positioning and portfolio in the health & functional food and beverage sector in China – adding Hydralyte to Remedy Drinks, New Zealand Honey Co, Fiji Kava and RLG’s own VORA protein range
  • RLG’s portfolio of brands continues to grow with an increasing focus on the health & functional food sector; Accessing more physical stores in China is a key expansion priority whilst RLG continues to build out its strong online presence

RLG is contracted to provide digital marketing, social media operations and e-commerce store operations with exclusive distribution rights for all online and physical store sales, including cross border e-commerce and general trade in China.

Under the terms of the agreement, RLG will generate fees for the provision of digital marketing, social media and e-commerce store operation and receive a margin on all products it sells.

The initial term of the agreement is 2 years 5 months with periodic marketing investment reviews at which marketing spend, which is funded by HPC, may be increased or the parties may elect to cease activities.

The addition of the Hydralyte range further expands RLG’s offering in the lucrative online sports nutrition channel in China, where more than 80% of sales take place via eCommerce1, with the size of the global health and wellness market being over USD$5.2 trillion in 2022 and projected to reach USD$8.9 trillion by 20322.

RooLife Group CEO, Bryan Carr said: “We are excited to add such a high-profile and proven brand as Hydralyte to our healthy, functional food and beverage portfolio in China where we continue to grow out our online and physical store channels, servicing the high consumer demand for quality international products with China’s large, emerging middle class. We look forward to working with Hydralyte’s very dynamic team, extending their global sales footprint considerably by leveraging the growing awareness of health and wellness generally in China and the established trust and awareness for Australian wellness brands, making Hydralyte a great match for RLG and our capabilities in China.

Along with expanding our product offering, we are continuing to build out more channels to market, having added distribution through ALDI, Ole and Alibaba’s HEMA supermarkets in addition to our new partnership with AULife for RLG Marketplace in China. We look forward to providing further updates as we open additional sales channels for our health and wellbeing product range.”

The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company CEO, Oliver Baker added: “RLG’s well-established online sales channels and access to growing physical store network is the perfect platform to expand our presence in the China market. Their highly capable sales & marketing offering and understanding of how to sell and promote a product to Chinese consumers presents us with a very unique opportunity to establish the Hydralyte brand here.”

The initial contracted service fees are not yet material in the context of RLG’s annual total revenue and RLG is not yet able to accurately forecast the quantum of expected Hydralyte products sales, however the high profile and brand awareness of the Hydralyte range in Australia, U.S.A. and Canada is expected to drive awareness and sales in China and progressively contribute towards RLG’s annual revenue.

About The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited

The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited (HPC) is a well-known brand developed in Australia in 2001 to produce a range of electrolyte-rich tablets, liquids and powders and aims to grow its footprint in new international markets, led by an experienced management team and high skilled Board of Directors. HPC has exclusive rights to the Hydralyte brand in North and South America, Europe (excluding Turkey), China (excluding Taiwan) and Hong Kong.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:rlgbiotech stockslife science investingthe hydration pharmaceuticals company limitedcannabis investingLife Science Investing
The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited

Hydralyte Partners With Roolife To Expand Global Distribution Footprint In China

Hydration solutions company The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited (ASX: HPC) (“Hydralyte North America” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has appointed e- commerce company RooLife Group Ltd (“RooLife”) (ASX:RLG) to exclusively market, sell and distribute its leading range of Hydralyte products in China.

Keep reading...Show less
CLEO Diagnostics

CLEO Granted U.S. Patent for Key Novel Ovarian Cancer Biomarker

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX: COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to announce the grant of U.S. Patent No: US 11,725,048, "CXCL10 Binding Proteins and Compositions Thereof" (Patent), by the U.S. Patents and Trademarks Office (USPTO).

Keep reading...Show less
CLEO Diagnostics

Cleo Diagnostics Ltd (ASX: COV) – Admission and Quotation

Cleo Diagnostics Ltd (‘COV’) was admitted to the Official List of ASX on Friday, 18 August 2023. The securities of COV will commence quotation at 11:00 AM AEST on Tuesday, 22 August 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Completion of Unit Private Placement

Ocumetics Announces Completion of Unit Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - August 15, 2023.  Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Corporation ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it has completed the private placement previously announced by the Corporation on June 22, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Viemed Healthcare Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Operational highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Jamaica Based Kaya Group Forges Partnership with Silo Wellness for Psychedelic Wellness Experiences and Retreats; Announces Share Exchange Agreement

Jamaica Based Kaya Group Forges Partnership with Silo Wellness for Psychedelic Wellness Experiences and Retreats; Announces Share Exchange Agreement

Kaya Group ("Kaya" or "the Company") (OTC: NUGL), the first medicinal Ganja herb house in the Caribbean and holistic, wellness-focused ecosystem, announced today a strategic partnership with Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K7A) ("Silo"), a pioneer in the psychedelic and wellness space, to offer a comprehensive range of incomparable psychedelic wellness experiences and retreats in Jamaica. The partnership combines Kaya's three Kaya Herb House retail locations and Gap Café wellness center with Silo's expertise in managing psilocybin wellness retreats in Jamaica's legal psilocybin market.

Key Highlights of the Transaction
Under the terms of the agreement, Silo Wellness acquired 25,081,369 shares of NUGL in exchange for the issuance of 15,293,640 shares of Class A common stock in Silo in this arms-length transaction. In accordance with the agreement, both Silo Wellness and NUGL are bound by conditions that prohibit the transfer or sale of purchased shares for a minimum period of 12 months, unless the shares have been properly registered under the Securities Act or are exempt from registration. Pursuant to CSE Policy 6.2(5), the shares will be issued after five business days (see the Form 9 filed on the CSE website) with price protection at the 20-day VWAP of CAD$0.012. There is no finder's fee and shareholder approval is not required due to the size of the transaction.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

