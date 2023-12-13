Please confirm your editon.
RK Lithium Project - Feasibility Update - Waste to By-product Testwork
Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce successful test work on lithium concentrate processing residues and their application as Supplementary Cementitious Materials, converting a waste stream into a by-product which will help lower the carbon footprint of the cement industry – building on PAM’s ESG credentials.
HIGHLIGHTS
- PAM is collaborating with one of Thailand’s largest cement producers.
- Testwork confirms concentrate processing residues can be used in cement manufacturing.
- Testwork helps waste management and produces a major ESG outcome for PAM.
- Testwork to be applied to lithium conversion residues.
- The cement producer benefits from a reduced carbon footprint.
- Testwork on siltstone waste confirms that it is chemically benign.
- PAM is aiming for similar outcomes for its mining and beneficiation residues.
Pan Asia Metals Managing Director, Paul Lock, commenting on the test work outcomes said: “The positioning of the RK Lithium Project near major growth and industrial centres, allows us to consider alternatives to traditional mining and processing waste practices. Our objective is to secure projects which are strategically located near key infrastructure and industry, which helps facilitate the use of what would be otherwise waste streams to create valuable by-products and hence reducing the overall physical footprint of PAM’s future mining operations. Testwork with a major Thai based cement manufacturer has confirmed that the residue from lithium concentrate processing has application in cement manufacturing, which will convert a processing waste stream into a carbon reducing by-product. Testwork will also be applied to residues from lithium chemical manufacturing and testwork by the cement manufacturer has confirmed that the siltstone waste from mining is chemically benign. We expect to be able to achieve similar outcomes with our mining and beneficiation residues, placing PAM at an advantage to other lithium producers. This is a major part of our ESG plan. Our positioning in Chile has the potential to achieve similar outcomes, particularly with residual salt.
PAM has been working with one of Thailand’s largest cement manufacturers to determine use and economic value of residues from lithium concentrate processing from RK Lithium Project ore. Testwork to also be applied to residues from roasting and conversion to produce lithium chemicals.
This testwork has been successful, confirming these residues have application as Supplementary Cementitious Materials (SCM). Using SCM’s in concrete reduces the requirement for cement clinker and lowers the carbon footprint of the cement industry, an ESG positive. There is also the potential for concretes with improved specifications for technically challenging applications.
The success of this testwork is an important win for PAM, diverting an otherwise circa 1 million tpa waste stream from lithium concentrate processing into a valuable by-product, which helps lower the carbon footprint of one of the most carbon intensive industries, cement making. Importantly, testwork by the same cement manufacturer on siltstone waste from RK Lithium Project also confirmed that this waste is chemically benign.
By-product Strategy
Pan Asia Metals Limited (PAM) aims to secure battery and critical metal development projects which are strategically located near key infrastructure and industry, which helps facilitate the use of what would otherwise be waste streams to create valuable by- products and hence reducing the overall physical footprint of its future mining operations. This is an important part of PAM’s ESG plan.
The RK Lithium Project is one such project, with the location of the anticipated mining operations in PhangNga Province, southern Thailand, and lithium conversion operations in Rayong, an industrial zone south of Bangkok, Thailand, and part of Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). Thailand’s 20 plus auto manufacturers and its emerging EV and Li-Ion battery industries are located in the EEC.
As a result of the RK Project’s location, PAM anticipates that all by-product and otherwise waste streams can be utilised in value adding initiatives, reducing the overall mining footprint of PAM’s operations in Thailand. See Figure 1.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pan Asia Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Pan Asia Metals
Overview
Pan Asia Metals (ASX: PAM) is the only publicly traded battery metals company with advanced lithium projects in South-East Asia, strategically located in Thailand – the largest vehicle producer in the region. With Asia accounting for more than half of the global annual vehicle production, PAM is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the soaring demand for battery minerals in the region. PAM's dedication to producing innovative, high-value products with a minimal carbon footprint makes us an ideal partner for meeting our needs in both battery chemicals and sustainable energy. PAM is also a respected local company, with a strategy focused on developing an integrated supply chain to cost-effectively deliver relevant and in-demand products to the Li-ion battery market. PAM is rapidly advancing its Reung Kiet lithium project through pre-feasibility studies and plans to expand its global lithium resource sustainably through the Kata Thong project, also located in Thailand, and other potential low-cost projects globally.
The move toward a green economy is in full swing as automakers and world governments shift focus to electric vehicles (EVs) and other clean technologies in a global push to achieve carbon-reduction targets. Asia is at the forefront of this transition, both in terms of adoption and opportunities, and the ASEAN countries to the south are following suit with Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia positioning to attract battery and EV manufacturers.
EV adoption in mature Asian markets ranged between 1.2 percent and 16.1 percent in 2021, but emerging markets are also making strides. Thailand topped emerging market adoption at 0.7 percent in 2021. Governments are ramping up EV and emissions regulations, including China, South Korea, and Japan. Thailand’s 3030 EV Policy aims to reach 30 percent of domestic EV vehicle production by 2030. Miners within the region are poised for significant growth as Asia embraces clean technology with a focus on developing a domestic supply chain of battery metals.
Pan Asia Metals’ lithium and tungsten assets in Thailand are currently the only advanced lithium projects in Southeast Asia, creating a unique value proposition for low-cost operation and a significant opportunity to value-add its production. Pan Asia Metals is currently the only lithium explorer in Southeast Asia. The company is led by an experienced management team with direct experience in and a deep understanding of the geopolitical environment in Southeast Asia.
The company operates three projects in Thailand, with 100 percent ownership in each. The Reung Kiet Lithium Project (RKLP), the company’s flagship asset, comprises the aptly named Reung Kiet Prospect (RK) and the Bang I Tum (BIT) prospect. RK contains a JORC-compliant 10.4 million tonnes of lithium oxide at 0.44 percent, and PAM is completing the drill program for a resource upgrade in both tonnes and JORC category. The company is about to start drilling at BIT, which has a drill-supported JORC-compliant 8 to 14 million tonnes of 0.5-0.8 percent lithium oxide. Recent ore sorting of RK samples saw an upgrade in the feed to 1 percent lithium oxide whilst removing over 60 percent of the waste material. Recent rock chip assays at BIT increased the target area of mineralization by over 200 percent with 44 of the 64-rock chip and channel samples averaging 1.56 percent lithium oxide and over 70 percent of these >1.0 percent lithium oxide and over 25 percent >2.0 percent lithium oxide.
The secondary Kata Thong lithium project is Pan Asia Metal’s second project which contains five application areas with a combination of historic hard rock tin mines and geothermal fields, which are believed to be rich in lithium. The area has produced rock chip assays up to 0.27 percent lithium. Pan Asia Metals’ third asset, Khao Soon, contains tungsten deposits, a metal critical to industrial activity.
A strategic goal of Pan Asia Metals is to ‘move beyond the mine gate’ by adding more value that extends through the supply chain. The company plans to not only explore and develop assets but will also take on processing and refinement to create a final product that is ready for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries. This strategic focus enables the company to provide more immediate value by delivering a high-grade product rather than raw lithium.
Pan Asia Metals is located near the largest manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia. Three of the top Asian auto manufacturers are within Thailand and accessible by all modes of transport. Additional industrial centers are nearby in Malaysia and Singapore. The proximity of these manufacturers allows Pan Asia Metals to further reduce its costs and carbon footprint. Thailand is a low-cost environment with an advanced industrial economy, creating numerous opportunities for cost savings.
A team of experienced managers and explorers leads the company toward its goals of developing and refining critical minerals for manufacturing. In addition to directly applicable experience in the mining industry, leadership members also deeply understand the local business environment offering confidence in its ability to fully capitalize on its assets.
Company Highlights
- Pan Asia Metals is an exploration and development company with assets in Southeast Asia focusing on the critical minerals necessary for clean energy transformation.
- Beyond developing highly prolific deposits, the company wants to move beyond the mine gate by refining and processing a high-grade product ready for cathode manufacturing.
- Pan Asia Metals operates three 100-percent-owned projects in Thailand targeting lithium and tungsten deposits.
- The Reung Kiet flagship project has a JORC-compliant resource estimate of 10.4 million tonnes of lithium at 0.44 percent, with a resource expansion due soon.
- Pan Asia Metals operates two additional assets with significant hard rock lithium and tungsten deposits for future development.
- An experienced managed team with a deep understanding of the Southeast Asian market and the mining industry leads the company towards fully developing its assets.
- The company executed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with VinES Energy Solutions Joint Stock Company for the evaluation of a standalone lithium conversion facility in Vietnam for an initial annual capacity of 20-25,000tpa of lithium carbonate and / or lithium hydroxide.
- Pan Asian Metals discovered new pegmatite zones at the Bang I Tum Lithium Prospect located about eight kilometers north of the Reung Kiet Lithium Prospect in southern Thailand.
Key Projects
Reung Kiet Lithium Project
The company’s flagship Reung Kiet lithium asset is near Phuket, Thailand, and has access to essential infrastructure that will minimize development costs and provide multiple transportation options. The asset was an open pit tin mine up to the 1980s and has received no modern lithium exploration prior to Pan Asia Metals’ acquisition. The company is currently drilling exploration targets to extend known lithium deposits.
Project Highlights:
- Significant Lithium Deposits: The asset has an existing JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate of 10.4 million tonnes of lithium at 0.44 percent, with a resource expansion to be announced soon. An additional exploration target has drill-supported defined estimates of 8 to 14 million tonnes of lithium at 0.5 to 0.8 percent.
- Proximity to Vital Infrastructure: The asset is near significant transportation systems and has access to power. Available infrastructure includes:
- The 240-megawatt Rajjaprabha Hydro Power Station
- Phet Kasem Road or Highway 4 (one of Thailand's four primary highways)
- Phuket International Airport
- Critical port infrastructure, including Phuket, Ranong Surat Thani
- Encouraging Drill Assays: A recently completed drill campaign produced encouraging results that indicate the blue-sky potential of the asset. Assays include:
- RKDD002 – 15.6 meters at 0.82 percent lithium from 55 meters, including 9 meters at 1 percent lithium.
- RKDD009 – 30.2 meters at 0.69 percent lithium from 37.3 meters, including 6 meters at 1.08 percent lithium from 38.5 meters and 4.5 meters at 1.44 percent.
- RKDD027 – 10.6 meters at 1.24 percent lithium from 28.3 meters
Kata Thong Lithium Project
Pan Asia Metals’ Kata Thong project contains the proper geologic formation indicative of rich lithium deposits. The lithium-rich Kata Khwama granite formation is a 20-kilometer-long strike up to 10 kilometers wide and has produced rock-chip assays up to 0.27 percent lithium.
Project Highlights:
- Positioned for a Zero Carbon Footprint: The ESG rating of an asset is vital when producing materials for the clean energy industry. The Kata Thong asset is near the 240-megawatt Rajjaprabha Hydro Power Station, allowing the company to leverage clean energy in its operations.
- Geologic Surveys Indicative of Lithium: There are three distinct mineralization veins within the project’s area, each with the potential to contain hard rock lithium. These formations are:
- Pegmatite dyke and vein swarms can also contain lithium-tantalum-niobium mineralization.
- Muscovite and tourmaline-muscovite alteration containing high background levels of lithium.
- Simple quartz-cassiterite-wolframite veins
- Five Special Prospect License Applications (SPLA): The company has five SPLAs from the Phang Nga Province in Southern Thailand and once approved, will be ready for exploration and development.
Khao Soon Tungsten Project
The company’s Khao Soon Tungsten asset has an existing JORC 2012 Drill Supported estimate of 15 to 29 million tonnes of 0.2 to 0.4 percent tungsten trioxide. In addition, the mine is a past producing mine that ceased production in 1979, creating the opportunity to apply modern exploration and mining techniques.
Project Highlights:
- A Total of 41 Diamond Drill Holes: Successful drilling campaigns drilled 41 holes totaling 3,513 meters and produced the 15 to 29 million tonnes resource estimate, indicating the asset's potential.
- Promising Drill Intersections: Completed drilling campaigns produced several promising intersections; some of the top intersections were:
- KSDD001 – 51.5 meters at 0.50 percent tungsten trioxide from 0 meters, including 12.8 meters at 1.07 percent tungsten trioxide from 14.8 meters.
- KSDD021 – 14.55 meters at 0.47 percent tungsten trioxide from 0 meters, including 7.3 meters at 0.62 percent tungsten trioxide from 0 meters.
- KSDD024: 13.1 meters at 0.51 percent tungsten trioxide from the surface, including 4.6 meters at 0.97 percent tungsten trioxide from 8.5 meters.
Management Team
Paul Lock - Chairman and Managing Director
Paul Lock has dedicated his attention to the exploration of mineral resources in Southeast Asia since 2013. He has a background in project finance, leveraged finance and corporate advisory. Lock is a commodities trader with Marubeni and a derivatives trader with Rothschild.
David Hobby - Technical Director and Chief Geologist
David Hobby is an Economic Geologist with more than 30 years of experience. He has worked in a variety of geological terrains across Asia, Australia, Argentina, USA, and Africa. Hobby is experienced in all facets of the minerals project cycle.
David Docherty - Non-Executive Director
David Docherty’s involvement in the resource sector began in London in 1965, and he has been involved in the Thai resource sector since 1987. He was the managing director of Mining Finance Corp in 1969. Docherty is a founding member of the team who discovered Chatree.
Supriya Sen - Non-Executive Director
Supriya Sen is a former senior advisor at McKinsey, a leading strategic consultancy firm. She has a background in banking, with more than 30 years of experience at firms such as GE Capital, World Bank, Asian Development Bank and Citibank. Sen is a strategic advisor focused on financial inclusion, innovation and technology transformation, sustainability, and green infrastructure finance sectors.
CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CTL" or the "Company") Signs Unprecedented Alliance with Indigenous Communities to Co-Develop Sustainable Lithium Projects in the Atacama Region
The announcement was made during the Company's Board of Directors' visit to the region by Aldo Boitano, Chief Executive Officer of CTL, alongside Ercilia Araya Altamirano, Ancestral Authority of the Colla Pai-Ote community, and representatives from the Río Jorquera and Pastos Grandes communities.
The alliance will ensure that the extraction processes conducted in the region by the Company comply with the highest international standards, including a process of early consultation with the communities to see their direct participation by providing data for the environmental baselines required for Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). This agreement will acknowledge the ancestral settlements and use of the lands to develop a lithium industry grounded in sustainability principles.
Image 1: Presenting the signed alliance between CleanTech Lithium and the local communities at CTL's office in Copiapó. Left to right: Marcela Sepúlveda Community Relations Manager at CTL, Steve Kesler Executive Chairman at CTL, Christian Milla from the Pastos Grandes community, Ercilia Araya Altamirano from the Colla Pai-Ote community, Aldo Boitano CEO at CTL, and Roberto Carlos Salinas from the Río Jorquera community
Highlights:
· CleanTech Lithium and the local territorial communities have created the first-ever alliance in the region to co-design a mining project which will inform the proper development of the Company's most advanced lithium projects in the Atacama Region, initially focusing on Laguna Verde.
· The communities will support the generation of the Environmental Impact Study (EIS) and contribute to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), providing vital information for baseline measurements and assist the overall study concerning the human environment, flora, fauna, and other relevant aspects.
· CleanTech Lithium will contribute to the socio-economic development of the region and commits, as the Laguna Verde project develops, to continuously share information with local communities to establish a long-term trusting relationship.
· The agreement aligns with the priorities set by the Chilean Government to advance the objectives in the National Lithium Strategy and inform the Special Lithium Operation Contracts (CEOLs) having established an early dialogue, commitment, and support from local communities.
Image 2: Ancestral leader, Ercilia Araya Altamirano, from the Colla Pai-Ote community
signs joint working alliance with CleanTech Lithium
Ercilia Araya Altamirano, Ancestral Authority of the Colla Pai-Ote community, said: "There is no precedent in the history of our territories where the door has been opened for us directly to participate in the design of a mining project to ensure it aligns with the ancestral inhabitants of the territory. This marks a historic milestone in our country, and we assume the responsibility to turn it into a new standard for lithium mining in the future."
Aldo Boitano, Chief Executive Officer of CleanTech Lithium, added: "This is the first alliance founded in early consultation with local communities in lithium extraction in Chile. We are very proud to be working with the local communities and strengthening our relationships which will allow us to continue building a unique model that places people and the Planet at the center. This is how we aim to make a positive impact as CleanTech Lithium grows."
"The alliance between CleanTech Lithium and the local communities represents a significant step forward in the co-design of our projects, providing data for our environmental baselines and the creation of long-term socio-economic benefits for the region in which we operate. This agreement demonstrates how seriously we take the agenda set in the Government's National Lithium Strategy, proving that goals can be achieved and project development can be done in a more considerate way."
Working Group, Timely Information, and Benefits
The alliance establishes a relationship between both parties to develop lithium projects in the Atacama Region, such as Laguna Verde, through the creation of a joint working group between CTL and the communities. This group will maintain a process of early and ongoing dialogue as the project enters the Environmental Evaluation System, which is part of the EIA.
It includes the exchange of information and proposals between the communities and CleanTech Lithium and maintaining a long-term relationship based on mutual respect, dialogue, and trust. Through this collaboration, the agreement seeks to identify and promote opportunities for local community development, as well as create conditions for cooperation and monitoring of socio-environmental issues associated with CTL's projects.
Once the corresponding CEOLs for the Company's projects are obtained, CleanTech Lithium has committed to contribute to the development to the territorial indigenous communities, through directly related and specific funds to finance projects related to their development.
Ercilia Araya Altamirano, Ancestral Authority of the Colla Pai-Ote community, concluded: "CleanTech Lithium has been the only company to approach us seeking an alliance for prior and early consultation and relationship with the territory, on a basis of respect. It is valuable because we are learning and understanding the realities of each sector and each project as they represent different ecosystems. They also have a new technology that has demonstrated how they will extract lithium. We discovered that it is modern, good, and may have less impact."
Image 3: Community Relations Manager at CTL, Marcela Sepúlveda, remarks on the alliance between the Company and the local communities. Local media and key local stakeholders were in attendance.
Image 4: CleanTech Lithium's Board of Directors at the opening event to announce the local community alliance alongside Ercilia Araya Altamirano from the Colla Pai-Ote community
Click here for the full Press Release
This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Pilot Plant Commissioning Imminent Advancing Towards First Production
Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on key developments for its Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant at the Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project following a recent site visit by management to Argentina.
- Pilot Plant comissioning and start up works progressing towards first production.
- Completion of relocation of plant to new facility in Salta.
- Completion of dynamic simulation, mass balances and plant layout design conceptually producing 250 tonnes per annum of 99.95% battery grade Lithium Carbonate via conventional evaporation process method.
- Completion of mass balance and engineering study by Worley in addition to upgrade and optimisation plans from Pursuit Engineering Team.
- Engagement of highly experienced engineering team to oversee and manage plant operations and first production of Lithium Carbonate.
Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant
The Company is progressing with its commissioning and start up works of the Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant.
Figure 1 – Plant mixing tanks and columns being refurbished at the new Pursuit Lithium Facility in Salta, Argentina.
The plant is currently in the process of being commissioned with equipment currently being refurbished for testing of the circuit and first production of material. This process is being overseen by Pursuit’s plant operations and engineering team led by:
Pedro Mauricio Torres
Senior Lithium Process Engineer.
Mr. Torres has been working for more than 15 years in Lithium Projects (Process, Operation, Engineering and Project area), in Chile where he worked for more than 10 years in a senior role at SQM( NYSE:SQM) and was in charge of carrying out the commissioning of the new La Negra Lithium Hydroxide Plant. In addition, Mr. Torres has held senior roles with Galaxy Lithium now Allkem (ASX:AKE) and Alpha Lithium Corp (NEO: ALLI | OTC: APHLF | FRB: 765). Mr. Torres is an engineer with significant experience in the development of lithium processing operations with a strong technical profile. He is one of the founders of Beyond Lithium LLC Consultants.
Adrian Arias
Senior Lithium Brine Technology Engineer
Mr. Arias has held senior roles with several different Lithium development companies with vast experience in Argentina, with a focus on the development of chemical plants. Mr Arias was formerly the Process Manager of the Sal de Vida Project of Allkem (ASX:AKE) in addition to being a consultant of Alpha Lithium Corp (NEO: ALLI | OTC: APHLF | FRB: 765) in the establishment of its Pilot Plant at the Tolilar Salar. Currently, Mr. Arias is the leader of technology development for Beyond Lithium LLC, where his experience in laboratories, field testing and operations development positions him as a leader in the construction of Lithium Projects focusing on the brines of the Argentine Puna.
Worley Process Report - Mass Balance, Evaporation Ponds and Li2CO3 100tpa Plant Study
Earlier in 2023, Pursuit commissioned global engineering firm Worley to commission a study to outline a process route for the Rio Grande Brines through development of a dynamic mass balance for the production of 100 tonnes per annum of battery grade lithium carbonate, through the use of evaporation ponds and a lithium carbonate plant.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals
Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has met the funding conditions precedents under the binding farm-in agreement with Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Ltd (“RTX”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) for its Lake Johnston Lithium Project in the Yilgarn of Western Australia (RTX Agreement)1. The RTX investment of $1.2 million is expected to be received this week with a further $500,000 RTX re-imbursement of exploration expenditure expected in January following “completion” under the LIT Agreement.
- On 20 November 2023, Charger announced that it had signed a binding farm-in agreement for the Lake Johnston Lithium Project with Rio Tinto Exploration Pty Ltd (“RTX”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto Limited (ASX: RIO) (RTX Agreement)1:
- RTX convertible loan funding of $1.2 million is expected to be received this week;
- RTX also expected to pay Charger $500,000 in January 2024;
- RTX to fund minimum $3 million exploration expenditure on the Lake Johnston Lithium Project over the first 12 months;
- RTX can earn 51% by sole funding $10 million in exploration expenditure and paying Charger minimum further cash payments of $1.5 million;
- RTX can earn 75% by sole funding cumulative $40 million in exploration expenditure or completing a Definitive Feasibility Study.
- Simultaneously, Charger entered into a binding agreement with Lithium Australia Limited (ASX: LIT) to purchase their minority interest in the Lake Johnston Lithium Project for $2 million to increase Charger’s interest to 100% (LIT Agreement)1:
- General meeting for shareholders to approve this transaction will take place at 10am Thursday 11th January 2024;
- Independent expert’s report concludes transaction is “fair and reasonable”; and
- Strong shareholder support for the LIT Agreement with all directors and major shareholders totalling over 19% interest indicating their written support.
- Preparations are well advanced to recommence drilling at the Lake Johnston Lithium Project.
Charger is also pleased to announce it has simultaneously entered into a binding agreement with Lithium Australia Limited (ASX:LIT) to purchase their minority interest in the Lake Johnston Lithium Project moving the Company to a 100% beneficial ownership (LIT Agreement)1, subject to shareholder approval and one remaining third party approval.
Charger’s Managing Director, Aidan Platel, commented:
“The Rio Tinto Exploration farm-in agreement is an excellent result for Charger and its shareholders and is validation that the Lake Johnston Project has potential to host a large-scale lithium deposit. The planned significant investment by RTX will allow thorough systematic exploration over the entire project tenure, with initial exploration focused on fast-tracking the Medcalf Spodumene Prospect as well as progressing the Mt Day and Mt Gordon lithium prospects.
The RTX farm-in agreement and recent placement ensures Charger will be well funded going forward with only ~73 million shares on issue.”
Charger’s Chairman, Adrian Griffin, commented:
“The Rio Tinto Exploration farm-in agreement will see them potentially spending up to $42.5 million to earn up to a 75% interest in the Lake Johnston Project. The largely unexplored Lake Johnston Greenstone belt now hosts multiple spodumene discoveries and with the recent focus and increasing exploration activity could evolve into a prominent lithium province.”
The $1.2M RTX convertible loan is expected to convert to 4,705,882 fully paid ordinary shares ($0.255 per Share) in Charger (CHR Shares) within three business days of the LIT Agreement obtaining shareholder approval under ASX Listing Rule 10.1 at its meeting on 12 January 2023. This would give RTX a 6.08% significant shareholder interest in the Company.
The independent expert’s report concluded the LIT Agreement is “fair and reasonable” (refer to Notice of Meeting announcement 11 December 2023). Charger has received strong shareholder support for the LIT Agreement with written confirmation from directors and major shareholders totalling over 19% interest indicating their support for the deal.
If Charger does not obtain shareholder approval under ASX Listing Rule 10.1 to proceed with the LIT Agreement, or the RTX farm-in conditions are not satisfied, RTX can elect whether to require that Charger repay the convertible loan or convert to CHR shares (at the 10-day VWAP of CHR shares prior to conversion but subject to a minimum conversion price of $0.255 per CHR share).
Preparations are well advanced to recommence drilling at the Lake Johnston Lithium Project in early January 2024.
Figure 1. Location of the Lake Johnston Lithium Project which was first successfully drilled for lithium in December 2022.
About the Lake Johnston Lithium Project
The Lake Johnston Lithium Project is located 450km east of Perth, Western Australia. Lithium prospects occur within a 50km long corridor along the southern and western margin of the Lake Johnston granite batholith. Key target areas include the Medcalf Spodumene Prospect, the Mt Gordon Lithium Prospect and much of the Mount Day LCT pegmatite field, prospective for lithium and tantalum minerals.
The Lake Johnston Lithium Project is located approximately 70km east of the large Earl Grey (Mt Holland) Lithium Project which is under development by Covalent Lithium Pty Ltd (manager of a joint venture between subsidiaries of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. and Wesfarmers Limited). Mt Holland is understood to be one of the largest hard-rock lithium projects in Australia with Ore Reserves for the Earl Grey Deposit estimated at 189 Mt at 1.5% Li2O.2
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Charger Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Maiden Feldspar Mineral Resource Estimate 15.7Mt at 40.2% Feldspar Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana
Maiden MRE reported for feldspar at Ewoyaa, intended to be supplied to the local Ghanaian ceramics industry and expected to further enhance the Project’s economics
Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce a maiden JORC (2012) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate of 15.7Mt at 40.2% feldspar (“Feldspar MRE”) for the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa Project” or the “Project”) in Ghana, West Africa.
Highlights
- Maiden 15.7Mt at 40.2% Feldspar Mineral Resource Estimate reported for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project, including 13.7Mt (87%) in the Measured and Indicated categories.
- The Feldspar MRE is confined to the Ewoyaa Main, Ewoyaa Northeast, Ewoyaa South-1 and Ewoyaa South-2 deposits, which constitute approximately the first five years of planned spodumene concentrate production at the Project, as indicated by the Ewoyaa Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”, refer announcement of 29 June 2023).
- The Feldspar MRE is based on the same geological model that resulted in the 35.3Mt at 1.25% Li2O MRE1 for the Project (“MRE” or “Resource”; refer announcement of 1 February 2023) and includes 31.1% quartz and 11.7% muscovite, as additional potential by-products of spodumene concentrate production at Ewoyaa.
- Maiden Feldspar MRE enables the potential inclusion of feldspar by-product credits in future revisions of the Ewoyaa feasibility studies, believed to drive down operating costs and further enhance the value of the Project.
- Feldspar is widely used in the ceramics industry; the Company believes Ewoyaa could become a major producer of domestic feldspar in Ghana, which Atlantic Lithium intends to supply into the local Ghanaian ceramics market.
- Metallurgical test work and ceramic application trials undertaken; ceramic trials successfully produced acceptable, industry-standard ware, comparable in all aspects, including contraction, water absorption, density, porosity, shape, colour and appearance.
- Further Feldspar MRE growth targeted through the inclusion of analysis of historic drilling samples across remaining pegmatite deposits and new drilling currently underway.
- Maiden Feldspar MRE will be incorporated into the ongoing Feldspar Definitive Feasibility Study (“Feldspar Study”) being undertaken to assess the viability and prospective market conditions for the production of feldspar at Ewoyaa (refer announcement of 15 August 2023); with results due in Q1 2024.
Commenting, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:
“Identified early on by the Company as a by-product of spodumene concentrate production at Ewoyaa, the definition of the maiden Feldspar MRE now confirms the Project’s potential as a major source of domestic feldspar in Ghana, capable of delivering industry-standard saleable ware.
“Currently supplied only by small-scale mining operations, we intend to supply the feldspar into the local Ghanian ceramics market. The Feldspar MRE indicates Ewoyaa’s potential to meet and even surpass Ghana’s demand requirements, further demonstrating the significant contribution the Project is expected to bring to Ghana.
“The Feldspar MRE is based on the same geological model that delivered the 35.3Mt MRE for the Project, as announced in February 2023, and incorporates approximately the first five years mine schedule, as outlined in the DFS. With 87% of the resource in the higher confidence Measured and Indicated categories, the Feldspar MRE represents a further significant de-risking and potentially value-enhancing milestone for the Project as we move closer towards construction.
“Currently, the economic outcomes indicated by the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Project do not consider the production of feldspar at Ewoyaa. The definition of the Feldspar MRE, therefore, enables the inclusion of feldspar by- product credits in future revisions of the Project’s economics, offering the potential to further enhance the already impressive financial outcomes expected to be delivered at Ewoyaa.
“With only the first approximate five years of planned lithium production included in the Feldspar MRE, there is significant potential to further grow the resource. The Feldspar MRE will then be incorporated into the ongoing Feldspar Study which is evaluating the prospective market conditions and viability of producing feldspar at the Project. Results of the Feldspar Study are expected in Q1 2024.
“Initial feldspar quality test work has delivered good quality vitreous hotelware, high-end earthenware and ﬂoor tiles and successfully substituted industry accepted feldspar in trial firings. The results of the trials are very encouraging for the manufacture of saleable feldspar products.
“We look forward to delivering the results of the Feldspar Study in Q1 2024 and, later in the year, a revised feldspar resource estimate considering the life of the mine. These represent, respectively, just two of the major milestones in our sights in 2024 before we break ground at Ewoyaa.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Wide Visual Spodumene from Koshman Prospect at Gorge Lithium Project
Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; "BMM" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the diamond drill program undertaken by Major Drilling Group International Inc (“Major Drilling”) has intersected pegmatites with visible spodumene (Figure 2, Table 1) from the Koshman pegmatite occurrence at the Gorge Lithium Project located in Ontario, Canada (the "Gorge Lithium Project" or the "Project").
Highlights
- ~1,500 metres of planned 2,500 metre drill program completed by Major Drilling.
- 8 holes have intersected visible spodumene from the 10 holes completed.
- Koshman prospect among several pegmatite occurrences at Gorge with pegmatite dyke width varying in drilling between 1.02m to 16.83m and containing visible spodumene ranging from 3 to 20% content1.
- Balkan notes that the most recently completed hole at Koshman – KS-23-009 – has encountered ~16.8m of visual spodumene mineralisation from 5.8m to 22.7m.
- 180 samples have been submitted to the laboratory, with assays expected in the next 3 to 6 weeks.
More than half of the planned 2,500m drilling program has been completed to date with a focus on testing the known pegmatites outcropping at the Koshman occurrence.
The visual results from drilling are in line with observations from outcrops at Koshman (see ASX Release 16 October 2023), and Balkan eagerly anticipates assay results to confirm lithium grades.
Figure 1 – Plan view of the Koshman pegmatite
Table 1 – Koshman mineralised intervals - Intervals are down hole length, true width not known. Spodumene % are based on visual estimates1
Figure 2 – Core boxes containing spodumene mineralisation in hole KS-23-004
Balkan notes that the most recently completed hole at Koshman – KS-23-009 – has encountered ~16.8m of visual spodumene mineralisation from 5.8m to 22.7m.
Assay results for the 4 holes drilled at Nelson have been received. The absence of spodumene pegmatite at depth at Nelson occurrences indicates potentially deeply eroded spodumene-bearing pegmatites by intensive glaciation.
This article includes content from Balkan Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025
First evaporation pond now 65 percent complete
Pond 1 construction at the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium project in Argentina has been progressing as scheduled with construction of its first evaporation pond now 65 percent complete. Pond filling is expected in Q1 2024.
Galan Lithium managing director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega said pond construction has been on schedule in accordance with expectations. The company is focused on beginning brine evaporation by summertime, he added.
The proposed production at HMW was divided into four phases, with the first step targeting production of 5,400 tonnes per annum lithium carbonate equivalent of lithium chloride concentrate by early 2025.
The company is currently implementing preparation works for Ponds 2 and 3.
Click here to connect with Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) for an Investor Presentation
.
