Riverside Resources Receives Final Court Approval for Spin-Out of Blue Jay

Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of British Columbia has granted the final order on April 3, 2025 in connection with the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) involving the spin-out of its equity interest in its subsidiary Blue Jay Gold Corp. ("Blue Jay").

The transaction remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025 upon completion of all required filings and approvals.

The common shares in the capital of Blue Jay are expected to be listed on the TSXV following completion of the Arrangement. Additional details about the Arrangement are included in the Company's management information circular dated February 18, 2025, available on Riverside's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.rivres.com.

About Riverside Resources Inc.

Riverside is a well-funded exploration company driven by value generation and discovery. The Company has over $4M in cash, no debt and less than 75M shares outstanding with a strong portfolio of gold-silver and copper assets and royalties in North America. Riverside has extensive experience and knowledge operating in Mexico and Canada and leverages its large database to generate a portfolio of prospective mineral properties. In addition to Riverside's own exploration spending, the Company also strives to diversify risk by securing joint-venture and spin-out partnerships to advance multiple assets simultaneously and create more chances for discovery. Riverside has properties available for option, with information available on the Company's website at www.rivres.com.

For additional information contact:

John-Mark Staude
President, CEO
Riverside Resources Inc. 
info@rivres.com
Phone: (778) 327-6671
Fax: (778) 327-6675
Web: www.rivres.com		Eric Negraeff
Investor Relations
Riverside Resources Inc.
Phone: (778) 327-6671
TF: (877) RIV-RES1
Web: www.rivres.com

 

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking information. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g., "expect"," estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans"). Such information involves known and unknown risks - including receipt of all required regulatory approvals with respect to the Arrangement and the listing of the shares of Blue Jay, the availability of funds, the results of financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, or unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Riverside in its public securities filings that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

