Rio Silver Launches New Corporate Website and Expands Digital Presence as Silver Reaches Record Highs

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned corporate website and the expansion of its official social media platforms, marking an important step forward as the Company advances its high-grade silver portfolio during a period of record silver prices.

The new website provides shareholders, stakeholders, and the broader investment community with a clear, modern, and comprehensive view of Rio Silver's strategy, assets, and progress as the Company executes on a disciplined path toward development in Peru, one of the world's premier silver jurisdictions.

Stay Connected with Rio Silver

Shareholders and stakeholders are invited to visit the Company's new website at www.riosilverinc.com, where they can sign up to receive news releases and corporate updates directly as Rio Silver continues to advance its projects.

Investors are also encouraged to follow Rio Silver on its official social media platforms for timely updates and insights as the story continues to unfold:

These channels are intended to complement the Company's formal disclosure practices by providing additional visibility into ongoing corporate and project developments.

The redesigned website features improved navigation, enhanced project content, and streamlined access to corporate information, reflecting Rio Silver's evolution and commitment to clear communication as it moves into the next phase of growth. The expanded digital presence comes at a time when silver prices are at all-time highs and investor focus on high-quality silver development opportunities is increasing.

"As silver markets reach record levels and fundamentals continue to strengthen, it was important that Rio Silver's digital presence accurately reflect the quality of our assets, the clarity of our strategy, and the direction we are taking as a Company," said Chris Verrico, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rio Silver. "This platform gives shareholders a clearer window into our progress and reinforces our commitment to transparency, disciplined execution, and building a high-grade silver company positioned for the next phase of this cycle."

The launch of the new website and expanded social media presence supports Rio Silver's objective of maintaining consistent engagement with shareholders while providing a centralized, up-to-date source of information as the Company advances its flagship Maria Norte Project and evaluates additional growth opportunities.

About Rio Silver Inc.

Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is a Canadian resource company advancing high-grade, silver-dominant assets in Peru, the world's second-largest silver producer. The Company is focused on near-term development opportunities within proven mineral belts and is supported by a seasoned technical and operational team with deep experience in Peruvian geology, underground mining, and district-scale exploration. With a clear development strategy and a growing portfolio of highly prospective silver assets, Rio Silver is establishing the foundation to become one of Peru's next emerging silver producers.

Learn more at: www.riosilverinc.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Rio Silver INC.

Chris Verrico
Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

To learn more or engage directly with the Company, please contact:
Christopher Verrico, President and CEO
Tel: (604) 762-4448
Email: chris.verrico@riosilverinc.com
Website: www.riosilverinc.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or performance and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's corporate strategy, communications initiatives, planned exploration and development activities, and anticipated future updates.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, operational risks, regulatory risks, availability of financing, commodity price fluctuations, and general economic conditions. Additional risks are described in the Company's filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Rio Silver does not undertake to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


